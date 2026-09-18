Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Dayton health care facility.
Before You Make An Appointment
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You're enrolled in VA health care, and
- You're registered as a patient at VA Dayton health care
If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care
Apply for VA health care
If you're not registered at VA Dayton health care
Register for care here
Primary Care Appointments
We offer primary care services at all seven VA Dayton health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.
Make An Appointment Online
Make An Appointment By Phone
Primary care call center
Direct: 937-268-6511
Mental Health Care Appointments
If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
For Mental Health Care Appointments
Call the Behavioral Health Care Line
Phone: 937-262-2186
For Drug Or Alcohol Evaluation And Treatment Appointments
Call Substance Abuse Services
Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 2188
For Walk-In Mental Health Care
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Available at Dayton VA Medical Center
Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic
Building 302
Phone: 937-262-2186
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
For Walk-In Drug Or Alcohol Evaluation And Treatment
Same-day help is available through the behavioral health call center.
Available at Dayton VA Medical Center
Outpatient Mental Health
Building 302
First floor
Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 2188
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Specialty Care Appointments
A referral from your primary care provider is necessary for specialty care appointments.
Preparing for your appointment
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
- Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
- Your appointment confirmation letter.
- List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.
Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.
We’ll also send you text reminders about your health appointments. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments.
If your VA health facility closes unexpectedly, we may send you a text to cancel your appointment.
Note: VEText is free to use, but your phone company may charge you fees for text messages. You can learn more about messaging fees in the terms and conditions of our digital notification.
Read our digital notifications terms and conditions
Getting locations in appointment reminders
Basic VEText reminders don’t include the location of your appointment. If you don’t want us to include locations, you don’t have to do anything.
To start getting locations, reply to a VEText reminder with the 5-digit zip code for your home address. Or text your zip code to 53079. We’ll start including the name of the VA health facility in each reminder.
To stop getting locations, reply BASIC to a VEText reminder. Or text BASIC to 53079. We’ll stop including the name of the VA health facility.
Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.
- For appointments at Dayton: 800-369-8262
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 937-262-2186
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.
If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment.
You can also cancel some appointments online.
Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment.
- For appointments at Dayton: 800-369-8262
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 937-262-2186
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.