Make an appointment

Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.

We’ll also send you text reminders about your health appointments. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments.

If your VA health facility closes unexpectedly, we may send you a text to cancel your appointment.

Note: VEText is free to use, but your phone company may charge you fees for text messages. You can learn more about messaging fees in the terms and conditions of our digital notification.

Read our digital notifications terms and conditions

Getting locations in appointment reminders

Basic VEText reminders don’t include the location of your appointment. If you don’t want us to include locations, you don’t have to do anything.

To start getting locations, reply to a VEText reminder with the 5-digit zip code for your home address. Or text your zip code to 53079. We’ll start including the name of the VA health facility in each reminder.

To stop getting locations, reply BASIC to a VEText reminder. Or text BASIC to 53079. We’ll stop including the name of the VA health facility.