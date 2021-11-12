Ahead of Veterans Day, city officials and veterans reflect on honoring troops

“Veterans Day is a great reminder of how thankful we are to live in this wonderful country and celebrate our freedoms,” Erin Harris, Recreation Program Supervisor for the City of Beavercreek said.

Ahead of Veterans Day, city officials and veterans reflect on the holiday and what it means to honor current and former troops.

“Veterans Day is a great reminder of how thankful we are to live in this wonderful country and celebrate our freedoms,” Erin Harris, Recreation Program Supervisor for the City of Beavercreek said. “That’s thanks to the many men and women who’ve served our country.”

Beavercreek, Centerville, Troy and other cities around the Miami Valley are gearing up for Veterans Day celebrations.

It’s a tradition to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.



“It was started 103 years ago in 1918 on 11/11 at 11 a.m.,” Brooks Compton, the Mayor of Centerville said. “I think it’s important that we emphasize what our veterans have meant to our country.”

For citizens, you get a look at the special bond between families and veterans who are unified by protecting our country and our freedom.

“As veterans, we’re very appreciative that the community really rallies around us,” Mark Murdock, the Director of the Dayton VA Medical Center said. “We have come together as veterans to support and defend the constitution of the United States, and to support and defend the people.”

Murdock started and ended his military career at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and joined his brother and father as veterans.

He says today that veterans are more celebrated than any other time, while Compton adds that the celebration must continue for future generations.

“We remember and pass down that information to the younger generation to know that these were heroes in World War II. That saved the world,” Compton said. “They participated in Korea, Vietnam and the other actions that we’ve been involved in to preserve those freedoms for us.”

While Centerville and Beavercreek return to in-person ceremonies, the Dayton VA elected to host a short video ceremony.

More events around the Miami Valley can be found below: