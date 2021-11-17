Dayton VA still accepting donations for veterans

It’s a great time to honor the veterans in our community who may have needs we can help fulfill.

Since 1938, when Nov. 11 became a national holiday, Veterans Day has been paying tribute to all American veterans, living or dead, with special appreciation to those living veterans who have served their country honorably during war or peacetime.

Did you know that Dayton Veterans Affairs Center is one of the original three “Soldiers’ Homes” established in March of 1865, one month before the Civil War ended by President Abraham Lincoln? The Dayton VA is a state-of-the-art teaching facility that has been serving veterans for 154 years. The first patient was accepted in 1867.

The facility provides a full range of health care services through medical, surgical, mental health (inpatient and outpatient), home and community health programs, geriatric (nursing home), physical medicine and therapy services, neurology, oncology, dentistry, and hospice.

In recent years the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has opened several community-based outpatient clinics (CBOC’S), established telemedicine, vet centers, and suicide prevention hotlines, and developed other services to accommodate a diverse and ever-changing veteran population.

The organization now operates one of the largest healthcare systems in the world and provides training for a majority of America’s medical, nursing, and allied health professionals, with roughly 60% of all medical residents obtaining a portion of their training at VA hospitals throughout the country. It’s involved with the medical research and innovation that will help improve lives.

According to Ryan Pleasants, the Dayton VA’s Chief of Voluntary Service, there are many needs that our veterans have that would not be met if not for the help of a volunteer team and donations that are received throughout the year.

“Our volunteers are dedicated and generous people who give of themselves and ask for nothing in return,” says Pleasants. “The assistance they offer and the donations they provide to our veterans are greatly appreciated by the VA staff and by the veterans who receive the much-needed help.”

Dayton VA currently serves more than 40,000 veterans and 215 inpatients in and around the Miami Valley

He says our readers can be of great help. “As the winter months are upon us, the needs of our veterans increase and change. Many are homeless, hungry and cold, without the necessities needed to get them through the tough winter months. We are looking for donations to help them make it through another winter season,” said Pleasants.

Here’s what they can use, new items are preferred:

Warm hats

Gloves,

Coats (L-XXXL)

Shoes (9-13)

Winter socks,

Underwear

Thermal underwear(L-XXXL)

Electric razors

Crayola marker packs

Crayon packs

Adult coloring books.

Donations can be coordinated for delivery at the VA, 4100 West Third St. in Dayton. You’re asked to call

937-262-2162.

Monetary donations are always appreciated and can be sent to:

Dayton VA Medical Center

Attention Voluntary Service (135)

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, Ohio 45428

For more information: www.dayton.va.gov/giving