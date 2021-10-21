November 2021 Health Campaign

In November 2021, Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Women's Health will empower Veterans to take action for their respiratory health. In August 2021, VA announced they would start processing disability claims for asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis on a presumptive basis for particulate matter (PM) exposures during military service in Southwest Asia and certain other areas—if these conditions manifested within 10 years of a qualifying period of military service. This decision was based on research that found an association between PM pollution and these three conditions for Veterans who served in the Southwest Asia theater of operations beginning Aug. 2, 1990 to the present, or Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Syria or Djibouti beginning Sept. 19, 2001 to the present. Veterans who served in these areas may have been exposed to sand, dust, extreme temperatures, oil well fires, burn pits, and pollutants while on active duty.

Communications content and materials will encourage Veterans to get checked out by their VA providers, file a benefits claim, and sign up for the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms associated with these conditions. In addition to being educated about airborne hazards, this campaign will also address lifestyle choices that can impact their respiratory health, such as smoking.​

Key Messages/Talking Points

Help your fellow Veterans by joining the VA Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry. You will receive a free exam, learn about your own respiratory health, and support research studies.

Being around sand, dust, extreme temperatures, oil well fires, burn pits, pollutants, and more can be tough on your lungs. If you are worried about exposures impacting your respiratory health, connect with your VA women's health provider to discuss your concerns.

Coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, or nasal congestion. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms for the first time, VA encourages you to get tested for COVID-19. Once this is ruled out, talk with your VA women's health provider about getting checked for asthma, rhinitis, or sinusitis.

Gulf War and post-9/11 Veterans: VA now provides disability compensation for certain respiratory conditions after deployment. Talk with your provider about your respiratory health, and call the VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 to determine if you should consider filing a claim.

Particulate matter (PM) is a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air. Some PM can be so small that they can be inhaled, get deep into your lungs and also get into your bloodstream—causing serious health problems. Use air quality alerts to protect yourself and others. When PM reaches harmful levels, stay and exercise indoors.

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer among women, and over 107,000 women were diagnosed with lung and bronchus cancer in 2018. Reduce your risk by exercising regularly, staying up to date on your vaccines, not burning wood or trash, and not smoking.

Call to Action for Women Veterans

Taking a deep breath should be effortless. VA offers healthcare services that support healthy breathing and may provide disability compensation for Veterans with service-related respiratory conditions. Talk with your VA provider if you have respiratory concerns or if you experience symptoms such as coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms for the first time, VA encourages you to get tested for COVID-19. Once this is ruled out, talk with your VA women's health provider about getting checked for asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis.