You may be eligible for disability compensation if you meet these 3 requirements.

All of these must be true:

You have a diagnosed illness or other health condition that’s caused by exposure to a specific toxic hazard in the air, soil, or water, and

You served on active duty in a location that exposed you to the hazard, and

You didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge

Here are some ways you may have had exposure to specific environmental hazards:

Burn pits and other toxic exposures in Afghanistan, Iraq, and certain other areas

A large sulfur fire at Mishraq State Sulfur Mine near Mosul, Iraq

Hexavalent chromium at the Qarmat Ali water treatment plant in Basra, Iraq

Pollutants from a waste incinerator near the Naval Air Facility at Atsugi, Japan

Note: Getting a disability rating may also make you eligible for VA health care and other benefits.

Keep reading to learn more about the conditions we’ve determined are connected to burn pit and other toxins in Afghanistan, Iraq, and certain other areas. We call these “presumptive conditions.”