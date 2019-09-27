Exposure to specific environmental hazards
If you had contact with certain environmental hazards while serving in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other areas, you may have illnesses or other conditions believed to be caused by these toxic chemicals in the air, water, or soil. Find out if you can get disability compensation or benefits.
Can I get disability benefits from VA?
You may be able to get disability benefits if you have an illness or other condition believed to be caused by your contact with an environmental hazard while serving in the military. This may include contact with:
- Particulate matter or large burn pits in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Djibouti in the Horn of Africa
- A large sulfur fire at Mishraq State Sulfur Mine near Mosul, Iraq
- Hexavalent chromium at the Qarmat Ali water treatment plant in Basra, Iraq
- Pollutants from a waste incinerator near the Naval Air Facility at Atsugi, Japan
Who’s covered?
- Veterans
What kind of disability benefits can I get?
- Health care
- Compensation (payments)
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation.
Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation
When you file, you’ll have to show that your health problems are linked to your contact with certain environmental hazards while serving in the military. Be sure to send in all information (such as the Burn Pit Registry) supporting your claim that you came into contact with certain environmental hazards.
Check the Burn Pit Registry