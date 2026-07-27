Work with us
At the VA Dayton Healthcare System, you can make a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families while you advance your career or volunteer your time. Explore our job openings, training programs, and volunteer opportunities.
Jobs and careers
We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the Dayton VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Dayton Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.
Internships, residencies, and fellowships
Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.
Dental Residency Program
The Dayton VA offers a dental residency program. We provide training and experience in the areas of general dentistry including Prosthetic Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Periodontics, and Operative including Endodontics. Dental Residency Program | VA Dayton Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Medical Residency Program
The Dayton VAMC is affiliated with the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. Medical Residency Program | VA Dayton Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Pharmacy
Pharmacy Service strives to offer a well-rounded experience with highly motivated and experienced preceptors. We base our professional interactions and the care delivery we provide to Veterans on the Relationship Based Care model. All applicants must be registered with the National Matching Service. Information on eligibility and registration may be found at https://natmatch.com/ashprmp/.
Podiatry Residency Program
The Podiatry Medicine and Surgery Residency with Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery program at the Dayton VA Medical Center is a 3-year, high-volume program dealing with a full variety of medical and surgical pathologies. Podiatry Residency Program | VA Dayton Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Psychology
The Department of Veterans Affairs, Dayton VA Medical Center offers three distinct levels of advanced clinical training in psychology - Psychology Practicum, Doctoral Internship, and Postdoctoral Residency. Training oversight is provided by the Psychology Training Committee (PTC) comprised of over twenty psychologists representing a wide range of specialties and clinical orientations.
Volunteer or donate
We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.
Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved
Doing business with VA Dayton Healthcare System
If you're a vendor or contractor and you want to work with VA Dayton health care, please call Human Resources at 937-268-6511, ext. 2495.