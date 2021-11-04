Internships, Fellowships And Residencies
VA Dayton health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
To apply for an internship, residency, or fellowship, or to ask about a program not listed here, contact one of our program coordinators. Our programs include:
Students & Recent Graduates
If you’re a current student or recent graduate, you may be eligible for federal internships and job opportunities through the Pathways and other student programs. The Pathways Program offers federal internship and employment opportunities for current students, recent graduates and those with an advanced degree.
Learn more here.