Dayton Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Dayton Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
First-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 937-296-0489 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Walk-ins are also welcome.
We understand that you may not know what to expect when you come to a Vet Center. Here's what you can expect on your first counseling appointment:
- You'll receive and complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- We'll ask some questions and evaluate you to make sure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- We'll schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate.
You don't need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we'll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) route 12 stops in front of our Vet Center.
Parking is free. You can park in front of or in the rear of the building. There's accessible parking in both areas. There's a lit Vet Center sign at the front and rear entrance.
In the spotlight at Dayton Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Whole health group
Our whole health group centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you.
When: Tuesdays at 1:30-3:00 p.m., from February 21 to April 18, 2023
Where: In-person at the Vet Center
Call Scott to register 937-296-0489.
Zen tangle group
This method for drawing promotes concentration, creativity, and personal well-being.
When: Thursdays at 2:00-3:30 p.m., from February 16 to March 16, 2023
Where: In-person at the Vet Center
Call Scott to register 937-296-0489.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have counselors who can provide services such as these:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Bereavement counseling is assistance and support for people with emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one. Bereavement counseling includes a broad range of transition services, including outreach, counseling, and referral services to family members.
We offer bereavement counseling to family members of service members who died while serving on active duty and to family members of Veterans who were receiving services at the time of their death.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have both male and female counselors for your preference.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you think you might have PTSD, there are resources to help you recover. If your symptoms come and go or surface months or years after the traumatic event, effective treatments are available. Call us at 937-296-0489 to explore and learn about treatment options, self-help tools, and more.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Our care includes the following:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, spouses and significant others
We use evidence-based therapies such as these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Gottman Method
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Our team recognizes that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. We can provide education and connection for the following areas of concern:
- VA health care benefits
- Employment opportunities
- VA educational benefits
- Federal, state, and local Veteran benefits and services
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer evidence-based therapies and referrals (as needed) to support your goals.
Please call us at 937-296-0489 for additional assistance.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
You can also reach the Veterans Crisis Line in these ways:
- Chat online
- Text 838255
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Understanding your benefits, navigating health care, and choosing what is best for you are sometimes difficult tasks to manage. We can help connect with benefits, services, and programs that support your transition from the military.
Let us help you with these tasks:
- Enrolling in VA health care and connecting with primary care
- Where to file a disability claim and the necessary steps to take
- Using your VA education benefits
- How to apply for and use your VA home loan
- Accessing VA burial and survivor benefits
We can help you make direct connection with a Veterans Service Officer in your city or town and the local Veterans Service Organizations.
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture or how you can support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or group educational briefings. Give us a call for more information at 937-296-0489.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We offer recreational groups and workshops such as these:
- Walking group
- Zen tangle group
- Book club
- Guitars for Vets
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.