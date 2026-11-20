Daytona Beach Vet Center
Mental health counseling center for Veterans, service members, and their families. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
We've closed our Vet Center at this time for the safety of you and our staff. We're conducting all appointments virtually. Please contact us by phone or online. If you need to speak with someone confidentially, please call us anytime 24/7 at
1620 Mason Avenue
Suite C
Daytona Beach, FL 32117-5513
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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Vet Centers, including Mobile Vet Centers, provide confidential counseling, outreach and referral services to eligible Veterans, service members – including members of the National Guard and Reserve components, and their families.
Veterans Testimonials: Vet Center Testimonial video
Vet Center Counselor Discusses Eligibility:https://www.youtube.com/embed/DzWudYSNLYk?si=plBMziHYuaBkaVf_&start=60
Are you a first-time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss any questions you might have. Walk-ins are always welcome.
Call
If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at
If you have a scheduled appointment that you are unable to attend, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment.
You don't need to be registered for VA health care, or have a VA service-connected disability to participate in Vet Center services. On your first visit, we'll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We're located at 1620 Mason Avenue. We have plenty of free parking in our lot in the front and side of our building.
Our entry is also wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking is available.
We're located along a public bus route operated by Volusia County's Public Transit System.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Disability Benefits: Volusia County’s Veterans Services Division
Assists members and Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces & dependents with claims for compensation, pension, vocational training, and other benefits and privileges they are entitled under federal, state, & county laws & rules
DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS(DAV) Palm Coast, Florida: Chapter 86
LIFE-CHANGING SUPPORT FOR THOSE WHO SERVED: DAV provides free, professional, and lifelong support—helping over 1 million veterans annually access earned benefits, transportation to medical care, employment, disaster relief, and more.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We value family and the impact they have on Veterans and service members. Evidence-based modalities are available. Call us to learn more.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We offer the following:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration regarding possible burial and survival benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual, family, and group counseling, including 2 Veteran support groups.
Please speak with a counselor if you're interested in attending a group.
We offer evidence-based modalities. Call us to learn more.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
We have both male and female counselors available. Please discuss your preferences with us.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep or motivation, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage. We provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step. We offer evidence-based modalities to support you in your treatment.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We refer to our local VA Medical Center and other community substance abuse programs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We're very engaged with outreach in our community. We're connected with the following groups:
- Local colleges and universities
- County Veteran Service Officers
- Team Red, White and Blue (RWB)
- Guitars for Vets
We're always looking for new partnerships. Call us to discuss how we can work together to support the needs of the Veterans, service members, and families in our community.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.