After you request a decision review

When your review is complete, VA will mail you a decision packet that includes details about the decision on your case.

What should I do while I wait?

You don’t need to do anything unless VA sends you a letter asking for more information. If VA schedules any exams for you, be sure not to miss them.

If you requested a decision review and haven’t heard back from VA yet, please don’t request another review. Call VA at 800-827-1000.

Track the status of your claim or appeal

What if I need help?

A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can help you request a decision review.

Get help requesting a decision review

What if I want to choose a different review option after I’ve submitted a form?

To switch from a Higher-Level Review or a Supplemental Claim

You can switch if your original request hasn’t been decided yet, and you’re still within one year from the date on your VA decision letter. You must include a letter with your new form that says you want to withdraw your existing decision review request.

To switch from one Board Appeal option to another Board Appeal option

You can’t select a new review option if you already submitted evidence or had a hearing. If you haven’t submitted evidence or had your hearing yet and you want to switch to a different Board Appeal option, submit a new Board Appeal form (PDF) with a different option selected. You can switch Board Appeal options within 1 year from the date on your VA decision letter for the claim you want reviewed or 60 days from the date you submitted your original Board Appeal form, whichever is later.

What if I have more questions?

Get answers to frequently asked questions about decision reviews.

Go to FAQs