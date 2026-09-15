After you request a decision review

You don’t need to do anything unless we send you a letter asking for more information. If we schedule any exams for you, be sure not to miss them.

If you requested a decision review and haven’t heard back from us yet, please don’t request another review. Call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

If you’ve filed a request for a decision review, we may randomly select you to receive an email with a short, optional survey. If selected, you’ll get a survey about 10 days after we receive your request for a decision review. You aren’t required to fill it out, but your feedback will help us improve the new decision reviews process. It takes about 3 minutes to answer the questions. Review your VA.gov profile to make sure we have your most recent email address.

Find out how to update your email address

You may also be able to check the status of your decision review online.