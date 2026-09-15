After you request a decision review
When your review is complete, we’ll mail you a decision packet that includes details about the decision on your case.
What should I do while I wait?
You don’t need to do anything unless we send you a letter asking for more information. If we schedule any exams for you, be sure not to miss them.
If you requested a decision review and haven’t heard back from us yet, please don’t request another review. Call us at
If you’ve filed a request for a decision review, we may randomly select you to receive an email with a short, optional survey. If selected, you’ll get a survey about 10 days after we receive your request for a decision review. You aren’t required to fill it out, but your feedback will help us improve the new decision reviews process. It takes about 3 minutes to answer the questions. Review your VA.gov profile to make sure we have your most recent email address.
Find out how to update your email address
You may also be able to check the status of your decision review online.
Can I choose a different review option after I’ve submitted a form?
You may be able to switch your request to a different option.
Note: If we already completed a Higher-Level Review for your case, you can’t request another Higher-Level Review. And if we already completed a Board Appeal for your case, you can’t request another Board Appeal.
If you’ve already submitted a Supplemental Claim or Higher-Level Review
If we haven’t decided your Supplemental Claim or Higher-Level Review, you can switch to a different review option.
The deadline depends on which option you’re switching to:
- You can switch to a Higher-Level Review or Board Appeal if you’re still within 1 year from the date on your decision letter.
- You can switch to a Supplemental Claim at any time. But we recommend switching within 1 year from the date on your decision letter to keep your effective date.
To switch to a different review option, send us a signed letter that says you want to withdraw your original decision review request. Submit a new request for the review option you want.
Learn more about decision review options
If you’ve already submitted a Board Appeal
You can switch to a different review option if both of these are true:
- You haven’t submitted new evidence or had a hearing, and
- The Board hasn’t decided your case
The deadline depends on which option you’re switching to:
- You can switch to a Higher-Level Review or Board Appeal if you’re still within 1 year from the date on your decision letter.
- You can switch to a Supplemental Claim at any time. But we recommend switching within 1 year from the date on your decision letter to keep your effective date.
To switch to a different review option, submit a new decision review request for the review option you want. Include a signed letter that says you want to withdraw your original Board Appeal request.
To switch to a different type of Board Appeal
You can switch if all of these are true:
- You haven’t submitted new evidence or had a hearing with a Veterans Law Judge, and
- The Board hasn’t decided your case, and
- You're still within 1 year from the date on your original VA decision letter or 60 days from your original Board Appeal request, whichever is later. We call this the waiting period.
To switch to a different type of Board Appeal, submit a new Board Appeal request and select the type you want. You don’t need to withdraw your original request.
Can I skip the holding period during the Board Appeal process?
Yes. The purpose of the holding period is to allow you some time to switch to a different type of Board review. For example, if you chose Direct Review, but you want to switch to Evidence Submission or Hearing, this holding period gives you time to switch to a different type of Board Appeal.
If you know you don’t want to switch to a different type of Board review, you may be able to get a decision faster by skipping the holding period. This doesn’t move your case ahead in line on the docket. Instead, it means that the Board can issue their final decision to you before the holding period ends.
If you haven’t completed a decision review request (VA Form 10182) yet, you can tell us you want to skip the holding period when you fill out the form. If you’re filling out the form online, we’ll prompt you with a question about this. If you’re filling out the PDF version of this form, in Part III, select the box that asks if you want a decision as soon as possible.
If you already submitted VA Form 10182, you can write a letter to the Board to request that they don’t wait until the holding period ends to issue you a decision on your case.
What to tell the Board in your letter: “Send your decision to me as soon as you review my case. I want to skip the holding period.” Also include “docket switch waiver” in your letter.
Send your letter to this address:
Board of Veterans’ Appeals
PO Box 27063
Washington, D.C. 20038
What if I have more questions?
Get answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ) about decision reviews.
Go to FAQs about decision reviews
A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can also help with any questions you have about decision reviews.