Request a Board Appeal

When you choose this option, you’re appealing to a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans' Appeals in Washington, D.C. A judge who’s an expert in Veterans law will review your case.

You have the option to add new evidence that a judge will review.

You also have the option to request a hearing with a judge, either in person in Washington, D.C., or by video conference at a VA location near you.

Can I request a Board Appeal? You can request a Board Appeal after an initial claim, Supplemental Claim, or Higher-Level Review decision. You can’t request 2 Board Appeals in a row.

You have one year from the date on your decision letter to request a Board Appeal, unless you have a multiple party or contested claim.

Can I add new evidence?

You have the option to add new evidence for a judge to review. You’ll have to submit this evidence within 90 days from the date VA receives your Board Appeal form.

This option will take longer.

Can I request a hearing?

You have the option to request a hearing with a judge. A video conference hearing will take place at a VA location near you.

This option will take longer.

What happens at a hearing?

You and the judge will have a conversation. The judge will listen to your testimony and may ask you a few questions. Your representative, if you have one, may help you at the hearing.



The hearing will be transcribed and added to your appeal file. You can add new and relevant evidence within 90 days after the hearing, but it isn’t required.

How do I request a Board Appeal?

To request a Board Appeal, fill out the Decision Review Request: Board Appeal (VA Form 10182).

Download VA Form 10182 (PDF)

Choose 1 of 3 options to appeal to a Veterans Law Judge Direct Review

If you want a Veterans Law Judge to review your case as quickly as possible, choose a Direct Review.

You can’t submit any evidence. About 1 year The Board’s goal for deciding appeals with no new evidence and no hearing is about a year. Evidence Submission

If you have additional evidence for a Veterans Law Judge to review, choose Evidence Submission. You must submit evidence within 90 days of the date VA receives your Board Appeal form. Longer If you add new evidence, it’ll take longer than the Direct Review appeal option. Hearing Request

If you want a video conference hearing with a Veterans Law Judge at a nearby VA location, choose a Hearing Request. At your hearing, you and a Veterans Law Judge will have a conversation, and they’ll ask you questions about your appeal. Your hearing will be transcribed and added to your appeal file.

Learn more about hearings and how to request one You can add new and relevant evidence within 90 days after the hearing, but it isn’t required. Longer If you request a hearing, it’ll take longer than the Direct Review appeal option. List the issue(s) you want to appeal in Part III You can include all or just some of the issues VA decided. You’ll need to list the issue(s) you disagree with and the VA decision date for each. Apply Fill out the Decision Review Request: Board Appeal (VA Form 10182).

Download VA Form 10182 (PDF) By mail Send the completed form to this address: Board of Veterans’ Appeals

PO Box 27063

Washington, D.C. 20038

In person Bring your completed form to a regional benefit office.

Find a regional benefit office near you By fax Fax your completed form to 844-678-8979. You can also ask a regional benefit office for a copy of this form to fill out. Or you can call the VA toll-free hotline at 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, to request a form.

After a Board decision

If you disagree with the Board’s decision and have new and relevant evidence that supports your case, you can file a Supplemental Claim. You can also appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

Learn more about your options after a Board decision

What happens next?

Find out what happens after you request a decision review

You don’t need to do anything while you wait unless VA sends you a letter asking for more information. If VA schedules exams for you, be sure not to miss them.

Track the status of your appeal

What if I need help?

A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can help you request a decision review.

Get help requesting a decision review

What if I have more questions?

Get answers to frequently asked questions about decision reviews.

Go to FAQs