A Board Appeal may be an option for you if you submit your request within 1 year of the decision on your initial claim, Supplemental Claim, or Higher-Level Review (the 1-year timeframe starts from the date on your decision letter).

You can request a Board Appeal only after these types of claims or decision reviews:

An initial claim

A Supplemental Claim

A Higher-Level Review

You can’t request 2 Board Appeals in a row for the same claim.

Exception: If you have a contested claim (this is when you and someone else are claiming a benefit that only 1 person can claim), you must request a Board Appeal within 60 days of the date on your decision letter.

Learn about contested claims

Other decision review options

Be sure you’re choosing the decision review option that’s right for you. You may be able to request a Higher-Level Review or file a Supplemental Claim instead.

Learn more about other decision review options

Decision review options for disability claims

If you disagree with the decision we made on your disability claim, you can find out which decision review options are available to you by answering a series of questions about your situation.

Explore disability claim decision review options