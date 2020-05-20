 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Contested claims

If you’re one of multiple people claiming the right to a benefit that only one party has a right to, you have 60 days to appeal to a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals in Washington, D.C. A judge who’s an expert in Veterans law will review your case.

What are my Board Appeal options?

If you select a Board Appeal, you have 3 options. We encourage you to work with your representative to decide which of the following options is best for you.

Option 1: Request a Direct Review

A Veterans Law Judge will review your appeal based on evidence already submitted. You can't submit evidence and can't have a hearing.

The Direct Review option will take about one year for the Board to complete.

Option 2: Submit more evidence

You can submit more evidence for a Veterans Law Judge to review. You must submit this evidence within 90 days of the date we receive your Decision Review Request: Board Appeal (VA Form 10182). Download VA Form 10182 (PDF) 

The evidence submission option will take more than one year for the Board to complete.

Option 3: Request a hearing

You can request a hearing with a Veterans Law Judge. You can choose to add new and relevant evidence, either at the hearing or within 90 days after the hearing. Adding evidence is optional. Your hearing will be transcribed and added to your appeal file.

You can choose from 3 different ways to speak with the Veterans Law Judge:

  • Virtual hearing from your home
  • Videoconference hearing at a VA location near you
  • In-person hearing at the Board in Washington, D.C.

The hearing request option will take more than one year for the Board to complete.

How do I request a Board Appeal?

To request a Board Appeal, fill out the Decision Review Request: Board Appeal (VA Form 10182). 
Download VA Form 10182 (PDF)

  1. Check off option 1, 2, or 3 

    Part II of the form lists the 3 Board Appeal options (Direct Review, Evidence Submission, and Board Hearing). Check one.

  2. List the issue(s) you want to appeal in Part III

    You can include all or just some of the issues VA has decided. You’ll need to list the issue(s) you disagree with and the VA decision date for each.

  3. Submit your appeal form

    By mail

    Send the completed form and any supporting documents to this address:

    Board of Veterans’ Appeals
    PO Box 27063
    Washington, D.C. 20038

    In person

    Bring your completed form to a regional office. 
    Find a regional office near you

    By fax

    Fax your completed form to 844-678-8979.

    You can also ask a regional office for a copy of this form to fill out. Or you can call us toll-free at 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, to request a form.

After a Board decision

If you disagree with the Board’s decision, you can appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. You can hire an attorney to represent you, or you can represent yourself. 
Learn more about filing a Court Appeal

What happens next?

Find out what happens after you request a decision review

You don’t need to do anything while you wait unless we send you a letter asking for more information. If we schedule exams for you, be sure not to miss them.

Track the status of your appeal

What if I need help?

A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can help you request a decision review. 
Get help requesting a decision review

What if I have more questions?

Get answers to frequently asked questions about decision reviews. 
Go to FAQs

Last updated: