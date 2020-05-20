Contested claims
If you’re one of multiple people claiming the right to a benefit that only one party has a right to, you have 60 days to appeal to a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals in Washington, D.C. A judge who’s an expert in Veterans law will review your case.
Mark your calendar
You have 60 days from the date on your decision to request a Board Appeal.
What are my Board Appeal options?
If you select a Board Appeal, you have 3 options. We encourage you to work with your representative to decide which of the following options is best for you.
Option 1: Request a Direct Review
A Veterans Law Judge will review your appeal based on evidence already submitted. You can't submit evidence and can't have a hearing.
The Direct Review option will take about one year for the Board to complete.
Option 2: Submit more evidence
You can submit more evidence for a Veterans Law Judge to review. You must submit this evidence within 90 days of the date we receive your Decision Review Request: Board Appeal (VA Form 10182). Download VA Form 10182 (PDF)
The evidence submission option will take more than one year for the Board to complete.
Option 3: Request a hearing
You can request a hearing with a Veterans Law Judge. You can choose to add new and relevant evidence, either at the hearing or within 90 days after the hearing. Adding evidence is optional. Your hearing will be transcribed and added to your appeal file.
You can choose from 3 different ways to speak with the Veterans Law Judge:
- Virtual hearing from your home
- Videoconference hearing at a VA location near you
- In-person hearing at the Board in Washington, D.C.
The hearing request option will take more than one year for the Board to complete.
How do I request a Board Appeal?
To request a Board Appeal, fill out the Decision Review Request: Board Appeal (VA Form 10182).
Download VA Form 10182 (PDF)
Check off option 1, 2, or 3
Part II of the form lists the 3 Board Appeal options (Direct Review, Evidence Submission, and Board Hearing). Check one.
List the issue(s) you want to appeal in Part III
You can include all or just some of the issues VA has decided. You’ll need to list the issue(s) you disagree with and the VA decision date for each.
Submit your appeal form
By mail
Send the completed form and any supporting documents to this address:
Board of Veterans’ Appeals
PO Box 27063
Washington, D.C. 20038
In person
Bring your completed form to a regional office.
Find a regional office near you
By fax
Fax your completed form to 844-678-8979.
You can also ask a regional office for a copy of this form to fill out. Or you can call us toll-free at 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, to request a form.
After a Board decision
If you disagree with the Board’s decision, you can appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. You can hire an attorney to represent you, or you can represent yourself.
Learn more about filing a Court Appeal
Mark your calendar
You have 120 days from the date on your decision to file a Court Appeal.
Note: A Court Appeal must be filed with the Court, not with VA.
What happens next?
Find out what happens after you request a decision review
You don’t need to do anything while you wait unless we send you a letter asking for more information. If we schedule exams for you, be sure not to miss them.
What if I need help?
A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can help you request a decision review.
Get help requesting a decision review