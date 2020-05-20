Contested claims

If you select a Board Appeal, you have 3 options. We encourage you to work with your representative to decide which of the following options is best for you.

Option 1: Request a Direct Review

A Veterans Law Judge will review your appeal based on evidence already submitted. You can't submit evidence and can't have a hearing.

The Direct Review option will take about one year for the Board to complete.

Option 2: Submit more evidence

You can submit more evidence for a Veterans Law Judge to review. You must submit this evidence within 90 days of the date we receive your Decision Review Request: Board Appeal (VA Form 10182). Download VA Form 10182 (PDF)

The evidence submission option will take more than one year for the Board to complete.

Option 3: Request a hearing

You can request a hearing with a Veterans Law Judge. You can choose to add new and relevant evidence, either at the hearing or within 90 days after the hearing. Adding evidence is optional. Your hearing will be transcribed and added to your appeal file.

You can choose from 3 different ways to speak with the Veterans Law Judge:

Virtual hearing from your home

Videoconference hearing at a VA location near you

In-person hearing at the Board in Washington, D.C.

The hearing request option will take more than one year for the Board to complete.