Request a Higher-Level Review

If you disagree with VA’s decision, you can request to have a senior reviewer take a new look at your case. The reviewer will determine whether the decision can be changed based on a difference of opinion or an error.

You can’t submit any evidence.

You and/or your representative can speak with the reviewer on the phone. You can tell them why you think the decision should be changed and identify errors.

Can I request a Higher-Level Review? You can request a Higher-Level Review of an initial claim or Supplemental Claim decision. You have one year from the date on your decision letter to request a Higher-Level Review.

This option isn’t available after a Higher-Level Review or Board Appeal on the same claim. It’s also not available if you have a multiple party or contested claim (this is rare).

How long does it take VA to make a decision?

4-5 months VA’s goal for completing Higher-Level Reviews is an average of 125 days.

What should I expect if I request a call with a senior reviewer?

If you request an informal conference with a senior reviewer, they’ll call the phone number that you or your representative provided on the Higher-Level Review form to schedule a time to discuss your case with you. During the call, you and/or your representative can talk about why you think the decision should be changed and identify errors.

Note: The senior reviewer will try to reach you or your representative by phone, and if no one answers, they’ll leave a voicemail. If the senior reviewer is unable to leave a message or make contact after 2 attempts, they’ll proceed with their review and issue a decision.

How do I request a Higher-Level Review?

To request a Higher-Level Review, fill out the Decision Review Request: Higher-Level Review (VA Form 20-0996).

Download VA Form 20-0996 (PDF)

Select a benefit type in Part I of the form The most common benefit type is compensation, but if you’re unsure, check your VA decision. You can’t select multiple benefit types. You have to complete a separate form for each type. Optional: Request a call (informal conference) with the reviewer You and/or your representative can speak with the reviewer on the phone. You can tell them why you think the decision should be changed and identify errors.

To schedule an informal conference, select times and list a phone number in Part II of the form. A reviewer will call 2 to 4 weeks after VA processes your request. List the issue(s) you want reviewed in Part III of the form You can include all or just some of the issues VA has decided. You’ll need to list the issue(s) you disagree with and the VA decision date for each. You can’t submit any evidence.

What if I have new and relevant evidence?

If you have evidence to submit, please select another review option.

Learn more about the review options Apply Fill out the Decision Review Request: Higher-Level Review (VA Form 20-0996).

Download VA Form 20-0996 (PDF) By mail Send the completed form to the benefit office that matches the benefit type you selected on the form. Compensation Department of Veterans Affairs

Claims Intake Center

PO Box 4444

Janesville, WI 53547-4444

Find addresses for other benefit types Pension/Survivors benefits If you live in AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, IA, KS, MN, MT, NB, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WY, Mexico, Central America, South America, or the Caribbean Department of Veterans Affairs

Claims Intake Center

Attention: St. Paul Pension Center

PO Box 5365

Janesville, WI 53547-5365

Fax: 844-655-1604

Pension/Survivors benefits If you live in CT, DE, FL, GA, ME, MD, MA, NH, NJ, NY, NC, PA, RI, SC, VT, VA, WV, DC, Puerto Rico, or Canada Department of Veterans Affairs

Claims Intake Center

Attention: Philadelphia Pension Center

PO Box 5206

Janesville, WI 53547-5206

Fax: 844-655-1604

Pension/Survivors benefits If you live in AL, AR, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MS, MO, OH, TN, or WI Department of Veterans Affairs

Claims Intake Center

Attention: Milwaukee Pension Center

PO Box 5192

Janesville, WI 53547-5192

Fax: 844-655-1604

National Cemetery Administration Please refer to your

decision for instructions

on how to submit the

form.

Education Please refer to your

decision for instructions

on how to submit the

form.

Veterans Health Administration Please refer to your

decision for instructions

on how to submit the

form.

Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Please refer to your

decision for instructions

on how to submit the

form.

Insurance Please refer to your

decision for instructions

on how to submit the

form.

Loan guaranty Please refer to your

decision for instructions

on how to submit the

form.

In person

Bring your completed form to a regional benefit office.

Find a regional benefit office near you

By fax

Fax your completed form and any supporting documents to 844-531-7818.



You can also ask a regional benefit office for a copy of this form to fill out. Or you can call the VA toll-free hotline at 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, to request a form.

What happens next?

Find out what happens after you request a decision review



You don’t need to do anything while you wait, unless VA sends you a letter asking for more information. If VA schedules exams for you, be sure not to miss them.

Track the status of your claim

What if I need help?

A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can help you request a decision review.

Get help requesting a decision review

What if I have more questions?

Get answers to frequently asked questions about decision reviews.

Go to FAQs