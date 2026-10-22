Higher-Level Reviews

Is a Higher-Level Review an option for me?

A Higher-Level Review may be an option for you if you meet the requirements listed here.

You must meet all of these requirements:

You’re requesting a Higher-Level Review within 1 year of our decision on your initial claim or Supplemental Claim (the 1-year timeframe starts from the date on your decision letter), and

You don’t have new evidence to submit, and

Your claim isn’t a contested claim

Learn more about contested claims

Note: You can’t request a Higher-Level Review after a previous Higher-Level Review or Board Appeal on the same issue.

Other decision review options

Be sure you’re choosing the decision review option that’s right for you. You may be eligible to file a Supplemental Claim or request a Board Appeal instead.

Learn about other decision review options

Decision review options for disability claims

If you disagree with the decision we made on your disability claim, you can find out which decision review options are available to you by answering a series of questions about your situation.

Explore disability claim decision review options