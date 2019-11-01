Higher-Level Reviews

Request a Higher-Level Review
Can I request a Higher-Level Review?
You can request a Higher-Level Review of an initial claim or Supplemental Claim decision. You have one year from the date on your decision letter to request a Higher-Level Review.
This option isn’t available after a Higher-Level Review or Board Appeal on the same claim. It’s also not available if you have a multiple party or contested claim (this is rare).
How long does it take VA to make a decision?
What should I expect if I request a call with a senior reviewer?
If you request an informal conference with a senior reviewer, they’ll call the phone number that you or your representative provided on the Higher-Level Review form to schedule a time to discuss your case with you. During the call, you and/or your representative can talk about why you think the decision should be changed and identify errors.
Note: The senior reviewer will try to reach you or your representative by phone, and if no one answers, they’ll leave a voicemail. If the senior reviewer is unable to leave a message or make contact after 2 attempts, they’ll proceed with their review and issue a decision.
How do I request a Higher-Level Review?
To request a Higher-Level Review, fill out the Decision Review Request: Higher-Level Review (VA Form 20-0996).
Download VA Form 20-0996 (PDF)
Select a benefit type in Part I of the form
The most common benefit type is compensation, but if you’re unsure, check your VA decision. You can’t select multiple benefit types. You have to complete a separate form for each type.
Optional: Request a call (informal conference) with the reviewerYou and/or your representative can speak with the reviewer on the phone. You can tell them why you think the decision should be changed and identify errors.
To schedule an informal conference, select times and list a phone number in Part II of the form. A reviewer will call 2 to 4 weeks after VA processes your request.
List the issue(s) you want reviewed in Part III of the form
You can include all or just some of the issues VA has decided. You’ll need to list the issue(s) you disagree with and the VA decision date for each.You can’t submit any evidence.
What if I have new and relevant evidence?
If you have evidence to submit, please select another review option.
Learn more about the review options
Apply
Fill out the Decision Review Request: Higher-Level Review (VA Form 20-0996).
Download VA Form 20-0996 (PDF)
By mail
Send the completed form to the benefit office that matches the benefit type you selected on the form.
Compensation
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547-4444
Pension/Survivors benefits
If you live in AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, IA, KS, MN, MT, NB, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WY, Mexico, Central America, South America, or the Caribbean
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
Attention: St. Paul Pension Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547-5365
Fax: 844-655-1604
Pension/Survivors benefits
If you live in CT, DE, FL, GA, ME, MD, MA, NH, NJ, NY, NC, PA, RI, SC, VT, VA, WV, DC, Puerto Rico, or Canada
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
Attention: Philadelphia Pension Center
PO Box 5206
Janesville, WI 53547-5206
Fax: 844-655-1604
Pension/Survivors benefits
If you live in AL, AR, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MS, MO, OH, TN, or WI
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
Attention: Milwaukee Pension Center
PO Box 5192
Janesville, WI 53547-5192
Fax: 844-655-1604
National Cemetery Administration
Please refer to your
decision for instructions
on how to submit the
form.
Education
Please refer to your
decision for instructions
on how to submit the
form.
Veterans Health Administration
Please refer to your
decision for instructions
on how to submit the
form.
Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment
Please refer to your
decision for instructions
on how to submit the
form.
Insurance
Please refer to your
decision for instructions
on how to submit the
form.
Loan guaranty
Please refer to your
decision for instructions
on how to submit the
form.
In person
Bring your completed form to a regional benefit office.
Find a regional benefit office near you
By fax
Fax your completed form and any supporting documents to 844-531-7818.
You can also ask a regional benefit office for a copy of this form to fill out. Or you can call the VA toll-free hotline at 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, to request a form.
What happens next?
Find out what happens after you request a decision review
You don’t need to do anything while you wait, unless VA sends you a letter asking for more information. If VA schedules exams for you, be sure not to miss them.
Track the status of your claim
What if I need help?
A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can help you request a decision review.
Get help requesting a decision review
What if I have more questions?
Get answers to frequently asked questions about decision reviews.
Go to FAQs