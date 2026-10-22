Higher-Level Reviews
If you disagree with a VA decision, you or your accredited representative can request a new review of your case by a higher-level reviewer. The reviewer will determine whether an error or a difference of opinion changes the decision. You can’t submit new evidence with a Higher-Level Review.
Is a Higher-Level Review an option for me?
A Higher-Level Review may be an option for you if you meet the requirements listed here.
You must meet all of these requirements:
- You’re requesting a Higher-Level Review within 1 year of our decision on your initial claim or Supplemental Claim (the 1-year timeframe starts from the date on your decision letter), and
- You don’t have new evidence to submit, and
- Your claim isn’t a contested claim
Learn more about contested claims
Note: You can’t request a Higher-Level Review after a previous Higher-Level Review or Board Appeal on the same issue.
Other decision review options
Be sure you’re choosing the decision review option that’s right for you. You may be eligible to file a Supplemental Claim or request a Board Appeal instead.
Learn about other decision review options
Decision review options for disability claims
If you disagree with the decision we made on your disability claim, you can find out which decision review options are available to you by answering a series of questions about your situation.
How do I request a Higher-Level Review?
Submit your request online for a disability compensation claim
At this time, a disability compensation claim is the only claim type our online Higher-Level Review application process accepts.
Note: For other types of claims, you’ll need to request a Higher-Level Review by mail, in person, or with the help of a VA-accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative.
Submit your request by mail for any type of benefit claim
Fill out the Decision Review Request: Higher-Level Review (VA Form 20-0996).
Get VA Form 20-0996 to download
Send the completed form to the benefit office that matches the benefit type you selected on the form.
Disability compensation
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547
Education benefits
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 5215
Janesville, WI 53547
Life insurance
Department of Veterans Affairs
Attention: Insurance Center
PO Box 5209
Janesville, WI 53547
Pension and survivor benefits
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547
Veteran health benefits
- VA healthcare enrollment
Department of Veterans Affairs
Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547
- Community care claims
Department of Veterans Affairs
Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547
- Foreign Medical Program claims
VHA Office of Integrated Veteran Care
Appeals
PO Box 600
Spring City, PA 19475
Learn more about what to expect after you file a Foreign Medical Program claim
Family member healthcare benefits
- Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) claims
VHA Office of Integrated Veteran Care
Appeals
PO Box 600
Spring City, PA 19475
Learn more about what to expect after you file a CHAMPVA claim
- Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program (SBHCBP) or Children of Women Vietnam Veterans (CWVV) Health Care Benefits Program claims
VHA Office of Integrated Veteran Care
Appeals
PO Box 600
Spring City, PA 19475
Learn more about what to expect after you file an SBHCBP or CWVV claim
Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
Department of Veterans Affairs
Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 5154
Janesville, WI 53547
Note: For any other benefits, check the decision letter for your initial claim or application for instructions on how to submit the form.
Submit your request in person (only for claims that aren’t related to healthcare benefits)
Fill out the Decision Review Request: Higher-Level Review (VA Form 20-0996).
Get VA Form 20-0996 to download
Bring your completed form to a VA regional office near you for claims that aren’t related to health care benefits.
Find your nearest VA regional office
You can also ask a VA regional office for a copy of this form. Or, call us at
What if I need help filling out my form?
An accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative can help you request a Higher-Level Review.
Get help requesting a decision review
Helpful information if you’re filling out a PDF version of this form
Keep reading for help completing certain sections of the Decision Review Request: Higher-Level Review (VA Form 20-0996) form.
Section III: Select a benefit type
The most common benefit type is compensation. If you’re unsure, check your VA decision. You can’t select multiple benefit types. You have to complete a separate form for each benefit type.
Section V: List the issues you want us to review
You’ll need to list all the issues you disagree with and the VA decision date for each issue. All the issues listed must be within the same benefit type.
Note: You can’t submit any evidence since a Higher-Level Review doesn’t take new evidence into consideration.
If you have new and relevant evidence to submit, choose a different decision review option (Supplemental Claim or Board Appeal).
What’s an informal conference and how do I ask for one?
An informal conference is a call with the higher-level reviewer assigned to your case. During this call, you or your representative should identify factual or legal errors with our decision on your claim. Make sure you have the information ready that you want to talk about with the reviewer.
Here’s what to know:
- An informal conference is optional
- It may take us longer to complete your decision if you have an informal conference
- You can have only 1 informal conference for each Higher-Level Review
- An informal conference isn’t a formal hearing
- You can’t submit new evidence
To ask for a call, choose the informal conference option on the Higher-Level Review form.
If you request a Higher-Level Review online for a disability compensation claim, choose the informal conference option in step 3 of the online form.
If you request a Higher-Level Review by mail or in person, choose the informal conference option by selecting item 16A on the PDF form.
How do I schedule the informal conference?
If you choose to have an informal conference, the higher-level reviewer will call you or your representative to schedule a time to discuss your case. We may also email you or text you a scheduling link so you can schedule the informal conference. The reviewer will make 2 attempts to contact you or your representative. If they can’t connect after 2 attempts, they’ll review your case and make a decision without the informal conference.
You can have only 1 informal conference for each Higher-Level Review. If you have a representative, coordinate with them to schedule the informal conference. After you’ve scheduled a time, make sure you have the information ready that you want to talk about with the reviewer. Prepare to explain the errors you identified in your case.
What happens after I request a Higher-Level Review?
Generally, we make a decision based on the existing evidence. You don’t need to do anything unless we send you a letter asking for more information. Sometimes we ask for more information if we don’t have all the evidence we need to compete the review (called a “duty-to-assist error”). If we schedule an exam for you, be sure not to miss it.
If you’ve filed a request for a Higher-Level Review, we may randomly select you to receive an email with a short, optional survey. If selected, you’ll get a survey about a week after we receive your request. You’ll get a second survey about a week after you receive your decision notification letter. You aren’t required to fill out either survey, but your feedback will help us improve the decision review process. It takes about 3 minutes to answer the questions.
Find out what happens after you request a decision review
What might be the outcome of a Higher-Level Review?
These are the possible outcomes:
- The reviewer may determine that the previous decision was correct.
- The reviewer may disagree with the previous decision and decide in your favor.
- The reviewer may find that we didn’t help you get all the evidence you needed for your claim. This is called a “duty-to-assist error.” We’ll list the steps we need to take to fix the error. And we’ll gather the missing evidence and decide your case based on this new evidence.
With any of these outcomes, we’ll send you a new decision letter.
How long does a Higher-Level Review take?
The length of our review depends on the type of benefit decision we’re reviewing. Our goal for completing a Higher-Level Review that isn’t related to healthcare benefits is an average of 125 days (4 to 5 months).
Note: If you ask for an informal conference as part of your Higher-Level Review, it may take us longer to complete. Instead, you may want to consider submitting a written statement with your application to tell us about the errors you’ve identified. This will help us make a faster decision.
What can I do if I disagree with the Higher-Level Review decision?
You have these options:
- You can request a Board Appeal if you want a Veterans Law Judge to review your case
- You can file a Supplemental Claim if you have new and relevant evidence to submit
For healthcare providers only
If you’re a community healthcare provider, the information you need is in a different place:
Provider disputes and appeals for Veteran care