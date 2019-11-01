Insurance claims
Mark your calendar
You have 1 year from the date on your decision to request a decision review.
Decision review options
Add new and relevant evidence
Download VA Form 20-0995: Supplemental Claim (PDF)
When you choose to file a Supplemental Claim, you’re adding new evidence that supports your case or identifying evidence for review. A reviewer will determine whether the new evidence changes the decision.
Ask for a new look from a senior reviewer
Download VA Form 20-0996: Higher-Level Review (PDF)
When you choose to request a Higher-Level Review, you’re asking for another review of the same evidence. A senior reviewer will take another look at your case and determine whether the decision can be changed based on a difference of opinion or an error.
Can I request a Higher-Level Review?
You can request a Higher-Level Review of an initial claim or Supplemental Claim decision. This option isn’t available after a Higher-Level Review or Board decision.
Appeal to a Veterans Law Judge
Download VA Form 10182: Board Appeal (PDF)
A judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals in Washington, D.C., will review your case.
Can I request a Board Appeal?
You can request a Board Appeal after an initial claim, Supplemental Claim, or Higher-Level Review decision. You can’t request two Board Appeals in a row.
Bring an action in district court
You also have the option to bring an action in a United States district court. You have 6 years to bring such an action after accrual of the right for which the claim is made. You may want to speak with an attorney about this option.
After a Board decision
If you disagree with the Board’s decision and have new and relevant evidence that supports your case, you can file a Supplemental Claim. You can also appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.
What happens next?
You don’t need to do anything while you wait unless VA sends you a letter asking for more information. If VA schedules exams for you, be sure not to miss them.
Track the status of your appeal
What if I need help?
A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can help you request a decision review.
What if I have more questions?
