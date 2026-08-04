Supplemental Claims
If you disagree with our decision on your claim, you can file a Supplemental Claim to add new evidence that’s relevant to your case or identify new evidence for review. Or you can ask us to review your claim for a newly presumptive condition.
Is a Supplemental Claim an option for me?
A Supplemental Claim may be an option for you if you’re a Veteran or other beneficiary of a VA benefit and you meet the requirements listed here.
You must meet both of these requirements:
- We decided your claim in the past, and
- Your claim isn’t a contested claim
Learn about contested claims
And you must meet at least 1 of these requirements:
- You have new and relevant evidence to submit (we can help you gather any new evidence you identify), or
- You’re requesting a review of your claim based on a change in law (such as the PACT Act)
Other decision review options
Be sure you’re choosing the decision review option that’s right for you. You may be able to request a Higher-Level Review or a Board Appeal instead.
What’s “new and relevant” evidence?
Here’s what we mean by “new and relevant” evidence:
- New evidence is information we haven’t considered before
- Relevant evidence is information that proves or disproves something in your claim
Unless your Supplemental Claim is based on a change in law, you’ll need to submit supporting evidence that’s new and relevant for your application to be complete. You can also identify evidence you’d like us to gather for you.
Should I file a Supplemental Claim for disability compensation if my condition got worse?
No. If you have a disability rating for a condition that’s gotten worse, you’ll need to file a claim for increased disability compensation.
How do I prepare before I start my application?
If you have new and relevant evidence
Gather any supporting documents that you think could change our past decision.
We can also help you gather documents from a VA medical center, other federal facility, or your private health care provider. You’ll need to provide the name of the facility that treated you and the treatment dates.
Here are 2 examples of documents that you could include when you file your claim:
- A new medical report: We denied your claim for a mental health condition in the past. You now have a medical report stating that your service-connected injury led to your mental health condition. You can submit that report as new and relevant evidence.
- A buddy statement (also called a lay or witness statement): We denied your claim for back pain in the past. Your fellow service member witnessed the incident that caused your condition. They write a letter that describes what happened and how the condition has affected you. You can submit their statement as new and relevant evidence.
If you have a presumptive condition now covered because of a change in law
For disability compensation claims, you’ll need to submit or identify medical evidence that documents the diagnosis and severity of your claimed condition.
If you have qualifying military service, we automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition. If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.
Presumptive conditions under the PACT Act
The PACT Act law adds more than 20 presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures. The law also adds new presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure.
Not sure if we consider your condition presumptive?
How do I file a Supplemental Claim?
File online for a disability compensation claim
At this time, a disability compensation claim is the only type of claim you can use our online Supplemental Claim form for.
Note: For other types of claims, you’ll need to file your Supplemental Claim by mail, in person, or with the help of a Veterans Service Organization (VSO).
File by mail, in person, or with the help of a VSO for any type of benefit claim
You’ll need to download and fill out a Decision Review Request: Supplemental Claim (VA Form 20-0995).
Get VA Form 20-0995 to download
If you want us to get medical records and information from your private health care provider, you’ll also need to fill out VA Form 21-4142. You can submit this form online. Or you can download it and submit by mail.
Get VA Form 21-4142 to download
File by mail
Send your forms and any supporting documents to the address that matches the benefit type you’re filing for:
Disability compensation
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547
Life insurance
Department of Veterans Affairs
Attention: Insurance Center
PO Box 5209
Janesville, WI 53547
Pension and survivor benefits
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547
Veteran health care benefits
- VA health care enrollment
Department of Veterans Affairs
Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547
- Community care claims
Department of Veterans Affairs
Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547
- Foreign Medical Program claims
VHA Office of Integrated Veteran Care
Appeals
PO Box 600
Spring City, PA 19475
Learn more about what to expect after you file a Foreign Medical Program claim
Family member health care benefits
- Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) claims
VHA Office of Integrated Veteran Care
Appeals
PO Box 600
Spring City, PA 19475
Learn more about what to expect after you file a CHAMPVA claim
- Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program (SBHCBP) or Children of Women Vietnam Veterans (CWVV) Health Care Benefits Program claims
VHA Office of Integrated Veteran Care
Appeals
PO Box 600
Spring City, PA 19475
Learn more about what to expect after you file an SBHCBP or CWVV claim
Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
Department of Veterans Affairs
Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 5154
Janesville, WI 53547
Note: For any other benefits, check the decision letter for your initial claim or application for instructions on how to submit the form.
File in person (only for claims that aren’t related to health care benefits)
Bring your completed forms and any supporting documents to a VA regional office for claims that aren’t related to health care benefits.
Find a VA regional office near you
Note: You can ask a VA regional office for copies of the forms to fill out. Or call us at
File with the help of a trained professional
An accredited attorney, claims agent, or VSO representative can help you file a Supplemental Claim.
What happens after I file a Supplemental Claim?
You don’t need to do anything unless we send you a letter to ask for more information. If we schedule exams for you, be sure not to miss them.
Find out what happens after you request a decision review
Check your VA claim status for certain types of claims
Note: You can request a hearing at any time in the Supplemental Claims process. To request a hearing, contact us in 1 of these ways:
- Request a hearing online through Ask VA, or
- Call us at
(TTY: 711)
How long does a Supplemental Claim take?
For disability compensation and pension benefits
Average time to complete a Supplemental Claim for disability compensation or pension benefits in July 2026
Note: Our goal for completing Supplemental Claims that aren’t related to health care benefits is 125 days.
What can I do if I disagree with VA’s Supplemental Claim decision?
You have these options:
- You can request a Higher-Level Review of the Supplemental Claim decision
- You can request a Board Appeal if you want a Veterans Law Judge to review your case
- You can file another Supplemental Claim if you have more new and relevant evidence to submit
For health care providers only
If you’re a community health care provider, the information you need is in a different place:
Provider disputes and appeals for Veteran care