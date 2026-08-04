Supplemental Claims

How do I prepare before I start my application?

If you have new and relevant evidence

Gather any supporting documents that you think could change our past decision.

We can also help you gather documents from a VA medical center, other federal facility, or your private health care provider. You’ll need to provide the name of the facility that treated you and the treatment dates.

Here are 2 examples of documents that you could include when you file your claim:

A new medical report: We denied your claim for a mental health condition in the past. You now have a medical report stating that your service-connected injury led to your mental health condition. You can submit that report as new and relevant evidence.

We denied your claim for a mental health condition in the past. You now have a medical report stating that your service-connected injury led to your mental health condition. You can submit that report as new and relevant evidence. A buddy statement (also called a lay or witness statement): We denied your claim for back pain in the past. Your fellow service member witnessed the incident that caused your condition. They write a letter that describes what happened and how the condition has affected you. You can submit their statement as new and relevant evidence.

If you have a presumptive condition now covered because of a change in law

For disability compensation claims, you’ll need to submit or identify medical evidence that documents the diagnosis and severity of your claimed condition.

If you have qualifying military service, we automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition. If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.

Presumptive conditions under the PACT Act

The PACT Act law adds more than 20 presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures. The law also adds new presumptive locations for Agent Orange and radiation exposure.

Not sure if we consider your condition presumptive?

Find out what conditions are presumptive under the PACT Act