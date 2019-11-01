Supplemental Claims

File a Supplemental Claim with new evidence
You must add evidence VA didn’t have before that’s relevant to your case.
Can I file a Supplemental Claim?
You can file a Supplemental Claim anytime if you have new and relevant evidence, but we recommend you file within one year from the date on your decision letter. This protects the most advantageous effective date for you, if your claim is successful and you may be eligible for retroactive benefit payments.
Note: You can’t file a Supplemental Claim if you have a fiduciary claim or a multiple party or contested claim.
How long does it take VA to make a decision?
What’s considered new and relevant evidence?
New evidence is information that VA didn’t have before the last decision.
Relevant evidence is information that could prove or disprove something in your claim.
You can submit evidence yourself or ask VA to get evidence, like medical records from a VA medical center, other federal facility, or your private health care provider. VA can’t accept your Supplemental Claim without new and relevant evidence.
How do I file a Supplemental Claim with new evidence?
To file a Supplemental Claim, fill out the Decision Review Request: Supplemental Claim (VA Form 20-0995).
Download VA Form 20-0995 (PDF)
Select a benefit type in Part I on the form
The most common benefit type is compensation, but if you’re unsure, check your VA decision. You can’t select multiple benefit types. You must complete a separate form for each type.
List the issue(s) you want VA to review in Part II on the form
You can include all or just some of the issues VA decided. You must list the issue(s) you disagree with and the VA decision date.
Gather new and relevant evidence to submit
You must add new and relevant evidence (supporting documents) or identify evidence you’d like VA to gather for review.
We can help you gather evidence from a VA medical center, other federal facility, or your private health care provider.
For evidence at a VA or other federal facility
List the location(s) of VA evidence in Part III. For more details, see the instructions for completing the form.
For evidence at a private or non-VA source, like a private doctor or hospital
If you want us to gather your evidence from a private provider, fill out and sign VA Form 21-4142 (PDF). Be sure to include it with your Supplemental Claim form (VA Form 20-0995).
What if I don’t have any new and relevant evidence?
If you don’t have evidence to submit, please select another review option.
Learn more about the review options
Apply
Fill out the Decision Review Request: Supplemental Claim (VA Form 20-0995).
Download VA Form 20-0995 (PDF)
By mail
Send the completed form and any supporting documents to the benefit office that matches the benefit type you selected on the form.
Compensation
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547-4444
Pension/Survivors benefits
If you live in AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, IA, KS, MN, MT, NB, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WY, Mexico, Central America, South America, or the Caribbean
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
Attention: St. Paul Pension Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547-5365
Fax: 844-655-1604
Pension/Survivors benefits
If you live in CT, DE, FL, GA, ME, MD, MA, NH, NJ, NY, NC, PA, RI, SC, VT, VA, WV, DC, Puerto Rico, or Canada
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
Attention: Philadelphia Pension Center
PO Box 5206
Janesville, WI 53547-5206
Fax: 844-655-1604
Pension/Survivors benefits
If you live in AL, AR, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MS, MO, OH, TN, or WI
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
Attention: Milwaukee Pension Center
PO Box 5192
Janesville, WI 53547-5192
Fax: 844-655-1604
National Cemetery Administration
Please refer to your
decision for instructions
on how to submit the
form.
Education
Please refer to your
decision for instructions
on how to submit the
form.
Veterans Health Administration
Please refer to your
decision for instructions
on how to submit the
form.
Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment
Please refer to your
decision for instructions
on how to submit the
form.
Insurance
Please refer to your
decision for instructions
on how to submit the
form.
Loan guaranty
Please refer to your
decision for instructions
on how to submit the
form.
In person
Bring your completed form and any supporting documents to a regional benefit office.
Find a regional benefit office near you
By fax
Fax your completed form and any supporting documents to 844-531-7818.
You can also ask a regional benefit office for a copy of this form to fill out. Or you can call the VA toll-free hotline at 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, to request a form.
What happens next?
Find out what happens after you request a decision review
You don’t need to do anything while you’re waiting unless VA sends you a letter asking for more information. If VA schedules exams for you, be sure not to miss them.
Track the status of your claim
What if I need help?
A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can help you request a decision review.
Get help requesting a decision review
What if I have more questions?
Get answers to frequently asked questions about decision reviews.
Go to FAQs