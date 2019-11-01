File a Supplemental Claim with new evidence

When you choose to file a Supplemental Claim, you’re adding new evidence that’s relevant to your case or identifying new evidence for review. A reviewer will determine whether the new evidence changes the decision.

You must add evidence VA didn’t have before that’s relevant to your case.

Can I file a Supplemental Claim? You can file a Supplemental Claim anytime if you have new and relevant evidence, but we recommend you file within one year from the date on your decision letter. This protects the most advantageous effective date for you, if your claim is successful and you may be eligible for retroactive benefit payments.

Note: You can’t file a Supplemental Claim if you have a fiduciary claim or a multiple party or contested claim.

How long does it take VA to make a decision?

4-5 months VA’s goal for completing Supplemental Claims is an average of 125 days.

What’s considered new and relevant evidence?

New evidence is information that VA didn’t have before the last decision.

Relevant evidence is information that could prove or disprove something in your claim.

You can submit evidence yourself or ask VA to get evidence, like medical records from a VA medical center, other federal facility, or your private health care provider. VA can’t accept your Supplemental Claim without new and relevant evidence.

How do I file a Supplemental Claim with new evidence?

To file a Supplemental Claim, fill out the Decision Review Request: Supplemental Claim (VA Form 20-0995).

Download VA Form 20-0995 (PDF)

Select a benefit type in Part I on the form The most common benefit type is compensation, but if you’re unsure, check your VA decision. You can’t select multiple benefit types. You must complete a separate form for each type. List the issue(s) you want VA to review in Part II on the form You can include all or just some of the issues VA decided. You must list the issue(s) you disagree with and the VA decision date. Gather new and relevant evidence to submit You must add new and relevant evidence (supporting documents) or identify evidence you’d like VA to gather for review. We can help you gather evidence from a VA medical center, other federal facility, or your private health care provider.

For evidence at a VA or other federal facility

List the location(s) of VA evidence in Part III. For more details, see the instructions for completing the form. For evidence at a private or non-VA source, like a private doctor or hospital

If you want us to gather your evidence from a private provider, fill out and sign VA Form 21-4142 (PDF). Be sure to include it with your Supplemental Claim form (VA Form 20-0995). What if I don’t have any new and relevant evidence?

If you don’t have evidence to submit, please select another review option.

Learn more about the review options Apply Fill out the Decision Review Request: Supplemental Claim (VA Form 20-0995).

Download VA Form 20-0995 (PDF) By mail Send the completed form and any supporting documents to the benefit office that matches the benefit type you selected on the form. Compensation Department of Veterans Affairs

Claims Intake Center

PO Box 4444

Janesville, WI 53547-4444

Find addresses for other benefit types Pension/Survivors benefits If you live in AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, IA, KS, MN, MT, NB, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WY, Mexico, Central America, South America, or the Caribbean Department of Veterans Affairs

Claims Intake Center

Attention: St. Paul Pension Center

PO Box 5365

Janesville, WI 53547-5365

Fax: 844-655-1604

Pension/Survivors benefits If you live in CT, DE, FL, GA, ME, MD, MA, NH, NJ, NY, NC, PA, RI, SC, VT, VA, WV, DC, Puerto Rico, or Canada Department of Veterans Affairs

Claims Intake Center

Attention: Philadelphia Pension Center

PO Box 5206

Janesville, WI 53547-5206

Fax: 844-655-1604

Pension/Survivors benefits If you live in AL, AR, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MS, MO, OH, TN, or WI Department of Veterans Affairs

Claims Intake Center

Attention: Milwaukee Pension Center

PO Box 5192

Janesville, WI 53547-5192

Fax: 844-655-1604

National Cemetery Administration Please refer to your

decision for instructions

on how to submit the

form.

Education Please refer to your

decision for instructions

on how to submit the

form.

Veterans Health Administration Please refer to your

decision for instructions

on how to submit the

form.

Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Please refer to your

decision for instructions

on how to submit the

form.

Insurance Please refer to your

decision for instructions

on how to submit the

form.

Loan guaranty Please refer to your

decision for instructions

on how to submit the

form.

In person

Bring your completed form and any supporting documents to a regional benefit office.

Find a regional benefit office near you By fax

Fax your completed form and any supporting documents to 844-531-7818. You can also ask a regional benefit office for a copy of this form to fill out. Or you can call the VA toll-free hotline at 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, to request a form.

What happens next?

Find out what happens after you request a decision review



You don’t need to do anything while you’re waiting unless VA sends you a letter asking for more information. If VA schedules exams for you, be sure not to miss them.

Track the status of your claim

What if I need help?

A Veterans Service Organization or VA-accredited attorney or agent can help you request a decision review.

Get help requesting a decision review

What if I have more questions?

Get answers to frequently asked questions about decision reviews.

Go to FAQs