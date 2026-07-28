Denver Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
The Denver Vet Center has permanently relocated to 4100 East Mississippi Avenue, Suite 310, Glendale, CO 80246. If you need assistance, please call our direct line at
4100 East Mississippi Avenue
Suite 310
Glendale, CO 80246
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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For public transportation, you can locate us on the RTD Bus Line #153, stopping at 15319. This is on Mississippi Ave a half a block East of Colorado Blvd.
We’re 100 feet south of bus stop 15319 in the tall skyscraper marked as Elevate on the third floor.
Our main entrance is on the third floor in suite #310.
Parking is located on both the West and East side of building. There are limited accessible parking spots on the West side of the building next to the entrance with many more spots in the parking garage on the East side of the building.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 303-326-0645 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with us. On your first visit:
- You’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, a release of information form (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.
When coming to us as a walk-in, you’ll be greeted by members of our team. A counselor will meet with you and discuss how we can assist you on your journey.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214) or a Active Military ID.
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
PTSD Support Groups
Support groups for Veterans coping with PTSD and other readjustment challenges. A place for Veterans to share their experience and receive support from their peers. We have multiple day & time options available.
Denver Vet Center Dedication Ceremony and Open House
You are cordially invited to attend the Denver Vet Center Dedication on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Please RSVP by Friday, August 7, 2026.
https://app.smartsheetgov.com/b/form/8fb2c08c35fd42eebf804c3f8d339769
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have counselors who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We use various modalities of treatment and care, including evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Gottman Method
We also provide therapeutic care such as:
- Anger Management
- Stress Management
- Activity Engagement
Our group therapies include:
- Combat Support Group for OEF/OIF Veterans and Service Members
- Vietnam Era groups
- Art and Photography Therapy
- Recreational Therapy with WarriorNow (see Community Engagement Section for more on WarriorNow)
- Whole Health Group
Please reach out to us to find out more information about the services we provide at 303-326-0645.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
We understand that military sexual trauma (MST) can happen to both men and women. We provide counseling and treatment.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling. We use various modalities of treatment and care, including evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Gottman Method
We also provide therapeutic care such as:
- Anger Management
- Stress Management
- Activity Engagement
- Group and Social Interaction
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We offer whole health training on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please call us at 303-326-0645 to find out more information.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We work with the Substance Use Disorder Program at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Center. This program is located at the main VA Hospital at 1700 N Wheeling St, Aurora, CO 80045.
Visit the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Center website
If you are looking for substance abuse programs or clinics please call 720-723-6952 or 303-399-8020, and wait for the automated response to choose the correct department.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, just let your counselor know. Together, we can work to help you stay safe and improve your world.
You can also text the Veterans Crisis Line at 838255 or visit the site for confidential chat.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that navigating the variety of resources can be a challenge. We can provide information on the following topics:
- Medical benefits and registering for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Find a VSO in your county
Find resources to help Veterans and service members navigate the civilian world at Joining Community Forces
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
To complement our counseling services, we partner with entities such as:
- The American Legion: The American Legion is a Veterans service organization aimed at advocating patriotism across the U.S. through diverse programs and member benefits. They are located at 7465 E 1st Ave Ste D, Denver, CO 80230. You can reach them at 303-366-5201.
Visit The American Legion Department of Colorado website
- WarriorNow: WarriowNow was founded as a way to eliminate the stigma associated with Veterans dealing with mental health related concerns, PTSD, and/or addiction. They provide assistance in the Veteran Treatment Court (VTC), and through peer-to-peer services.
Visit the WarriorNow website
- Colorado Joint Community Forces (JCF): Colorado JCF is a DOD and Community Cooperative Partnership. They provide networking opportunities to connect service members and families to local military or community resources.
Visit the Colorado JCF website
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
Our Creative Art Group was created prior to 9/11 and has greatly expanded over the decades to encompass Veterans from all conflicts and branches of service.
We offer lessons for things like photography, oil and acrylic painting, epoxy art, frame building, and Photoshop/Lightroom. We strive to not only help aid in readjusting, but also to expand your creativity and provide tangible work (art).
Your creations are not only a piece of art, but also a symbol of how much growth and transformation can occur when you put purposeful attention on something. Learning a healthy, positive, productive hobby can turn into a vast set of skills to carry with you throughout life.
We offer a number of different groups. You must have a referral from your therapist at the Denver Vet Center to participate.
Please call our office at 303-326-0645 if you would like to learn more!
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.