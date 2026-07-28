We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.

Our Creative Art Group was created prior to 9/11 and has greatly expanded over the decades to encompass Veterans from all conflicts and branches of service.

We offer lessons for things like photography, oil and acrylic painting, epoxy art, frame building, and Photoshop/Lightroom. We strive to not only help aid in readjusting, but also to expand your creativity and provide tangible work (art).

Your creations are not only a piece of art, but also a symbol of how much growth and transformation can occur when you put purposeful attention on something. Learning a healthy, positive, productive hobby can turn into a vast set of skills to carry with you throughout life.

We offer a number of different groups. You must have a referral from your therapist at the Denver Vet Center to participate.

Please call our office at 303-326-0645 if you would like to learn more!