Denver Vet Center

For public transportation, you can locate us on the RTD Bus Line #6 and #73, stopping at 16119. This is at the intersection of 1st and Quebec St. We’re 0.3 miles in a northeast direction to the RTD bus stop number 16119. We share a building with DaVita and Hellenic Spa, in the Safeway parking lot. Check the RTD bus schedule

Our main entrance faces west on the south end of the building and is shared with the Hellenic Spa Center. Parking is located on the front and north side of the building. There are accessible parking spots in the front of the building next to our entrance.

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 303-326-0645 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with us. On your first visit: You’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, a release of information form (optional), and assessments as appropriate.

You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.

You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.

Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor. When coming to us as a walk-in, you’ll be greeted by members of our team. A counselor will meet with you and discuss how we can assist you on your journey.