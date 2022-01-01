Denver Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Denver Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
For public transportation, you can locate us on the RTD Bus Line #6 and #73, stopping at 16119. This is at the intersection of 1st and Quebec St.
We’re 0.3 miles in a northeast direction to the RTD bus stop number 16119. We share a building with DaVita and Hellenic Spa, in the Safeway parking lot.
Our main entrance faces west on the south end of the building and is shared with the Hellenic Spa Center.
Parking is located on the front and north side of the building. There are accessible parking spots in the front of the building next to our entrance.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Call 303-326-0645 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with us. On your first visit:
- You’ll receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, a release of information form (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- You’ll be evaluated to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.
When coming to us as a walk-in, you’ll be greeted by members of our team. A counselor will meet with you and discuss how we can assist you on your journey.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214) or a Active Military ID.
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Denver Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Combat brotherhood discussion group
We’ve formed a group for OEF/OIF combat Veterans and service members to support each other. To join this group, you’ll need a staff or counselor’s referral. This group meets virtually on Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Denver Vet Center Creative Art Group
The Denver Vet Center Creative Art Group is a creative art group that focuses on Veterans engaging in various mediums of art that they created themselves.
Reach out to us to find out more.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have counselors who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, children and significant others
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We use various modalities of treatment and care, including evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Gottman Method
We also provide therapeutic care such as:
- Anger Management
- Stress Management
- Activity Engagement
Our group therapies include:
- Combat Support Group for OEF/OIF Veterans and Service Members
- Vietnam Era groups
- Art and Photography Therapy
- Recreational Therapy with WarriorNow (see Community Engagement Section for more on WarriorNow)
- Whole Health Group
Please reach out to us to find out more information about the services we provide at 303-326-0645.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We understand that military sexual trauma (MST) can happen to both men and women. We provide counseling and treatment.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling. We use various modalities of treatment and care, including evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Gottman Method
We also provide therapeutic care such as:
- Anger Management
- Stress Management
- Activity Engagement
- Group and Social Interaction
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We offer whole health training on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please call us at 303-326-0645 to find out more information.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We work with the Substance Use Disorder Program at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Center. This program is located at the main VA Hospital at 1700 N Wheeling St, Aurora, CO 80045.
Visit the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Center website
If you are looking for substance abuse programs or clinics please call 720-723-6952 or 303-399-8020, and wait for the automated response to choose the correct department.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, just let your counselor know. Together, we can work to help you stay safe and improve your world.
You can also text the Veterans Crisis Line at 838255 or visit the site for confidential chat.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that navigating the variety of resources can be a challenge. We can provide information on the following topics:
- Medical benefits and registering for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Find resources to help Veterans and service members navigate the civilian world at Joining Community Forces
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
To complement our counseling services, we partner with entities such as:
- The American Legion: The American Legion is a Veterans service organization aimed at advocating patriotism across the U.S. through diverse programs and member benefits. They are located at 7465 E 1st Ave Ste D, Denver, CO 80230. You can reach them at 303-366-5201.
Visit The American Legion Department of Colorado website
- WarriorNow: WarriowNow was founded as a way to eliminate the stigma associated with Veterans dealing with mental health related concerns, PTSD, and/or addiction. They provide assistance in the Veteran Treatment Court (VTC), and through peer-to-peer services.
Visit the WarriorNow website
- Colorado Joint Community Forces (JCF): Colorado JCF is a DOD and Community Cooperative Partnership. They provide networking opportunities to connect service members and families to local military or community resources.
Visit the Colorado JCF website
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
Our Creative Art Group was created prior to 9/11 and has greatly expanded over the decades to encompass Veterans from all conflicts and branches of service.
We offer lessons for things like photography, oil and acrylic painting, epoxy art, frame building, and Photoshop/Lightroom. We strive to not only help aid in readjusting, but also to expand your creativity and provide tangible work (art).
Your creations are not only a piece of art, but also a symbol of how much growth and transformation can occur when you put purposeful attention on something. Learning a healthy, positive, productive hobby can turn into a vast set of skills to carry with you throughout life.
We offer a number of different groups. You must have a referral from your therapist at the Denver Vet Center to participate.
Please call our office at 303-326-0645 if you would like to learn more!
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.