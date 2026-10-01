Des Moines Vet Center
We offer confidential counseling help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in the VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
1821 22nd Street
Suite 115
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
For those visiting for the first time, please stop by during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. so we can discuss how we can assist you.
We have several services available on a walk-in basis. A slight wait may be necessary if all of our staff are engaged with other clients.
Please call 515-284-4929 to schedule an appointment with one of our team members.
Our non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We are within 2 blocks of 4 DART bus stops serving the Des Moines metro area. The local DART bus service also offers direct door-to-door services for those who qualify. Veterans can ride for free, ask how!
Free parking is available in front of our building. Handicap accessible parking spots are located next to our building.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Women Veteran support group
This group is specifically designed for female Veterans—to develop supportive skills to better care for themselves and connect with others for lasting relationships. Please call us at 515-284-4929 to join the group.
We Help Active, Transitioning, and Retiring Service Members
We assist active, transitioning and retiring service members by providing them with official information as well as helpful community resources. Play the video to learn more about how Vet Centers have helped Veterans and service members.
Counseling services
Select a topic to learn more.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The demanding nature of military duties and prolonged absences with the uniqueness of combat service can create barriers in relationships. Our team of counselors can provide skills and tools to improve your relationships with others.
We offer couples counseling and a couples group session.
Family counseling is available, please call for more information.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We offer a grief and loss group available to Veterans and service members for support.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer both individual and group sessions.
Individual sessions may include trauma-focused evidence-based therapies, such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Group sessions often provide anger or stress management or combat supportive group therapy.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Like all of our counseling, individual sexual assault or harassment sessions are confidential in nature. We have male and female counselors available. We also offer a support group.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Individual and group sessions are available. We require a few individual sessions so that we can assess your needs before you join a group.
Care at our center includes:
- Evidence-based therapy techniques to help Veterans and service members
- Skills-based treatment to help deal with symptoms
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We can assist with the transition from military to civilian life, including:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims request services
- Understanding your Veteran benefits
- Connecting with your County Veteran Service Officer (VSO) or to a VSO that works for a Veteran Service group in our community
Referral services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We refer to several groups in the community that specialize in treatment, including a residential program at the nearby VA Central Iowa Health Care Center at 3600 30th Street in Des Moines.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Your safety is our priority. We can help connect you to the VA Central Iowa Health Care Center 24-hour emergency room if you’re in crisis.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We offer several different groups that can help develop camaraderie between Veterans and service members with similar backgrounds or experiences. We also can assist with the transition from military to civilian life. Some of the resources we can assist with include:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims request services
- Understanding your Veteran benefits
- Connecting with your County Veteran Service Officer (VSO) or connect you to a VSO that works for a Veteran Service group in our community.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Our Outreach Specialist works with different agencies to find referrals that fit the exact needs of the Veteran or service member.
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture and how you can help support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or education briefings. Give us a call for more information.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
Select a topic to learn more.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.