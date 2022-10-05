Des Moines Vet Center

For those visiting for the first time, please stop by during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. so we can discuss how we can assist you.

We have several services available on a walk-in basis. A slight wait may be necessary if all of our staff are engaged with other clients.

Please call 515-284-4929 to schedule an appointment with one of our team members.

Our non-traditional hours are available by appointment.