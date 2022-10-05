Des Moines Vet Center
We offer confidential counseling help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Des Moines Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
For those visiting for the first time, please stop by during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. so we can discuss how we can assist you.
We have several services available on a walk-in basis. A slight wait may be necessary if all of our staff are engaged with other clients.
Please call 515-284-4929 to schedule an appointment with one of our team members.
Our non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
Free parking is available in front of our building. Accessible parking spots are located next to our building.
We are within 2 blocks of 4 DART bus stops serving the Des Moines metro area. The local DART bus service also offers direct door-to-door services for those who qualify.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Des Moines Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Concerned persons support group
This group is specifically designed for caregivers, family members, and friends of military members or Veterans—to help build skills to better care for themselves and their loved ones. Please call us at 515-284-4929 to join the group.
Couples group
This support group for couples is led by a marriage and family therapist. Please call for more information.
First Thursday of the month, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Relationship issues
- Anger management
- Communication skills
- Stress relief
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The demanding nature of military duties and prolonged absences with the uniqueness of combat service can create barriers in relationships. Our team of counselors can provide skills and tools to improve your relationships with others.
We offer couples counseling and a couples group session.
Family counseling is available, please call for more information.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer a grief and loss group available to Veterans and service members for support.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer both individual and group sessions.
Individual sessions may include trauma-focused evidence-based therapies, such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Group sessions often provide anger or stress management or combat supportive group therapy.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Like all of our counseling, individual sexual assault or harassment sessions are confidential in nature. We have counselors available based on your gender preference. We also offer a support group.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Individual and group sessions are available. We require a few individual sessions so that we can assess your needs before you join a group.
Care at our center includes:
- Evidence-based therapy techniques to help Veterans and service members
- Skills-based treatment to help deal with symptoms
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We can assist with the transition from military to civilian life, including:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims request services
- Understanding your Veteran benefits
- Connecting with your County Veteran Service Officer (VSO) or to a VSO that works for a Veteran Service group in our community
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We refer to several groups in the community that specialize in treatment, including a residential program at the nearby VA Central Iowa Health Care Center at 3600 30th Street in Des Moines.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Your safety is our priority. We can help connect you to the VA Central Iowa Health Care Center 24-hour emergency room if you’re in crisis.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We offer several different groups that can help develop camaraderie between Veterans and service members with similar backgrounds or experiences. We also can assist with the transition from military to civilian life. Some of the resources we can assist with include:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims request services
- Understanding your Veteran benefits
- Connecting with your County Veteran Service Officer (VSO) or connect you to a VSO that works for a Veteran Service group in our community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Our Outreach Specialist works with different agencies to find referrals that fit the exact needs of the Veteran or service member.
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture and how you can help support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or education briefings. Give us a call for more information.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.