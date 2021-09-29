Make an appointment

For mental health care appointments

Call the Behavioral Health Care Line.

Phone: 313-576-1000, ext. 63157

For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments

Call Substance Abuse Services.

Phone: 313-576-1000, ext. 63157

For walk-in mental health care

If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.

Available at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic

Blue Tower

Seventh floor

Map of Detroit campus

Phone: 313-576-1000, ext. 63157

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET

For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment

Same-day help is available through the behavioral health call center.

Available at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic

Blue Tower

Seventh floor

Map of Detroit campus

Phone: 313-576-1000, ext. 63157

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET

Specialty care appointments

If you already have a primary care provider at VA Detroit health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.

For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.

Coming soon!