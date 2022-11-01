Detroit Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Detroit Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Call us to speak with a team member. They can assist you with scheduling an appointment or answering any questions regarding an appropriate referral.
If you call us and reach the 24/7 Vet Center Call Center, which is located in Colorado, you may leave a message with their team. They can provide a warm handoff to us and we'll contact you right away. If you call outside of our normal operating hours the Vet Center Call Center will answer your call.
Other things to know about visiting or making an appointment:
- If you're a first-time visitor, you can stop by during our office hours or call 313-822-1141 to discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
- Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
- If you need to cancel or reschedule your appointment, call us right away so we can make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
We're located east of Belle Isle but before you get to Conner Avenue in Parkway Plaza. We're located directly behind the Huntington Bank.
We have ample parking in the lot directly in front of the building.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
You can reach us by taking a SMART bus, Detroit's public transportation.
In the spotlight at Detroit Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Guitars 4 Vets
Guitars 4 Vets helps Veterans cope with PTSD through music. In this program, you're provided 10 weeks of free lessons and a guitar upon completion.
Please call us to learn more about how to enroll.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We strongly encourage spouses, significant others, and families to be involved in the Veteran's and service member's healing process. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member died while serving on active duty.
Read more about Gold Star families
We also offer grief and bereavement counseling to families of service members or Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at their time of death. We can also help get you connected to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration and navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
Check out VA's Planning Your Legacy Toolkit for burial benefits and pre-need planning information
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Care at our center includes these types of services:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions
- Group counseling for support and symptoms related to PTSD (including our Guitars 4 Vets group)
- Referral services to appropriate resources in our community
We use evidence-based therapies, such as these:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Mindfulness
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST). We have male and female counselors available.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We're here to welcome you home. We provide a community where you can connect with other Veterans and service members. Whether you're returning from deployment or leaving the military, we can help you connect with the following:
- Applying for VA health care
- Reviewing VA benefits
- Employment and training opportunities
- Your local Veterans Service Organization
Give us a call, we’ve got your six.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We work closely with the women Veterans program managers from these VA medical centers:
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Substance use often goes hand-in-hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking or drug use might be related to other stressors in your life. We’ll help support you with relapse intervention and prevention. We’ll also help connect you with more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our community, if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, let your counselor know. We can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future.
Should you need the Veterans Crisis Line, in addition to calling them, you can also reach them via confidential chat on their website or by texting 838255. Together we can work to help you stay safe.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process and can help you navigate these tasks:
- Getting VA medical benefits and registering for care
- Filing claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Understanding housing and home loans
- Learning about and getting connected to VA burial benefits
- Connecting with local county Veterans Service Officers for local benefits and services
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture or how you can support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or group educational briefings. Call us for more information.
We use our resources to advocate for your needs. We work with local partners, such as these:
- Oakland County Veterans' Services
- Wayne County Veteran's Services
- Corporal Walter F. Bruce VFW Post 1146
We also hold a Guitars 4 Vets group at the Corporal Walter F. Bruce VFW Post 1146. Call us for more information to join.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We have easy-to-use telehealth platforms that allow us to provide you with our same high-quality services virtually. All you need is a smartphone or similar device, an internet connection, and a private location.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.