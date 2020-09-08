 Skip to Content
Past rates: 2018 VA birth defect compensation rates

View past 2018 VA compensation rates for Vietnam and Korea Veterans’ children who have spina bifida as well as for women Vietnam Veterans’ children with certain other birth defects.

Rates effective December 1, 2017, to November 30, 2018

The tables below show monthly payment amounts based on the severity of the child’s disability, from least to most disabling.

Vietnam and Korea Veterans' children with spina bifida

Disability level
Monthly payment (in U.S. $)
Level I (least disabling)
321
Level II
1,097
Level III (most disabling)
1,869

Women Vietnam Veterans' children with certain other birth defects

Disability level
Monthly payment (in U.S. $)
Level I (least disabling)
148
Level II
321
Level III
1,097
Level IV (most disabling)
1,869
