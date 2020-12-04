 Skip to Content
Past rates: 2020 birth defect compensation rates

View past 2020 compensation rates for Vietnam and Korea Veterans’ children who have spina bifida as well as women Vietnam Veterans’ children with certain other birth defects.

Rates effective December 1, 2019

The tables below show monthly payment amounts based on the severity of the child’s disability, from least to most disabling.

Vietnam and Korea Veterans' children with spina bifida

Disability level Monthly payment (in U.S. $)
Disability level Level I (least disabling) Monthly payment (in U.S. $) 336
Disability level Level II Monthly payment (in U.S. $) 1,147
Disability level Level III (most disabling) Monthly payment (in U.S. $) 1,953

Women Vietnam Veterans' children with certain other birth defects

Disability level Monthly payment (in U.S. $)
Disability level Level I (least disabling) Monthly payment (in U.S. $) 156
Disability level Level II Monthly payment (in U.S. $) 336
Disability level Level III Monthly payment (in U.S. $) 1,147
Disability level Level IV (most disabling) Monthly payment (in U.S. $) 1,953
