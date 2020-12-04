Past rates: 2020 birth defect compensation rates
View past 2020 compensation rates for Vietnam and Korea Veterans’ children who have spina bifida as well as women Vietnam Veterans’ children with certain other birth defects.
Rates effective December 1, 2019
The tables below show monthly payment amounts based on the severity of the child’s disability, from least to most disabling.
Vietnam and Korea Veterans' children with spina bifida
|Level I (least disabling)
|Monthly payment (in U.S. $)
|336
|Level II
|1,147
|Level III (most disabling)
|1,953
Women Vietnam Veterans' children with certain other birth defects
|Level I (least disabling)
|Monthly payment (in U.S. $)
|156
|Level II
|336
|Level III
|1,147
|Level IV (most disabling)
|1,953