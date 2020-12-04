Past rates: 2020 VA special benefit allowances rates
View past 2020 special benefit rates that may apply to you if you qualify for an automobile or clothing allowance, or a Medal of Honor pension.
|Benefit
|Monthly payment
(in U.S. $)
|Effective date
|Benefit
|
Automobile allowance
Money to help you buy a specially equipped vehicle if your service-connected disability prevents you from driving
|
Monthly payment
(in U.S. $)
|
21,488.29
(paid once)
|Effective date
|October 1, 2019
|Benefit
|
Clothing allowance
Money to help you replace clothes damaged by a medicine or prosthetic or orthopedic device related to your service-connected disability
|
Monthly payment
(in U.S. $)
|
830.56
(paid once or once each year)
|Effective date
|December 1, 2019
|Benefit
|
Medal of Honor pension
Added compensation if you’ve received the Medal of Honor
|
Monthly payment
(in U.S. $)
|
1,388.68
(paid once each month)
|Effective date
|December 1, 2019
Notes:
-
Rate changes are payable the August after they take effect. So the new clothing allowance rate is payable as of August 2020.
-
For the Medal of Honor pension, we’re required by law to match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments made to Social Security benefits. These adjustments help to make sure that the purchasing power of your benefits keeps up with inflation. You can get the latest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) information on the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) website.
How do I know if I'm eligible for these special allowances?
If you received the Medal of Honor, you may be eligible for the Medal of Honor pension.
Find out if you may be eligible and how to apply for: