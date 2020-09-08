Past rates: 2018 Veterans disability compensation rates

Note: We’re required by law to match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments made to Social Security benefits. These adjustments help to make sure that the purchasing power of your benefits keeps up with inflation. You can get the latest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) information on the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) website.

How to use the tables to find your monthly payment

Find your basic rate

Go to the compensation rates for your disability rating. On the Basic rates table, find the amount for your disability rating and dependent status. This is your monthly basic rate.

Example (Veteran with no children):

If you're a Veteran with a 30% disability rating, and you have a dependent spouse (no dependent parents or children), your monthly basic rate would be $466.15 each month.

Find your added amounts, if any apply

If your spouse receives Aid and Attendance benefits or you have more than one child, you may qualify for additional monthly payment amounts as listed in the Added amounts table.

First, determine your basic rate.

Example (Veteran with children):

If you’re a Veteran with a 70% disability rating, and you have a spouse, plus 3 dependent children under the age of 18, you would start with the basic rate of $1,566.48 (for a Veteran with a spouse and 1 child).

Next, look at the Added amounts table. Find the amount for children under age 18 ($57.00).

Since your basic rate already provides payment for 1 child, you would add the rate of $57.00 for each additional child (so $57 x 2).

If your spouse receives Aid and Attendance, you would also add $106 (which is the added amount for a spouse receiving Aid and Attendance, for a Veteran with a 70% disability rating).

In our example of a Veteran with 70% disability rating, your total monthly payment amount would be:

$1,566.48 basic rate (1 spouse, 1 child)

+ $57 (second child under 18)

+$57 (third child under 18)

+$106 (spouse who receives Aid and Attendance)

Total $1,786.48