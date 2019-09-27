You may be able to get disability benefits if the below descriptions are true for you.

This must be true:

You have an illness we believe is caused by Agent Orange (called a presumptive disease)

And at least one of these must also be true. You:

Came into contact with Agent Orange while serving in the military, or

Served in or near the DMZ for any length of time between September 1, 1967, and August 31, 1971, or

Served in the Republic of Vietnam for any length of time between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975. This may include serving aboard a vessel on the inland waterways, or on a vessel operating not more than 12 nautical miles seaward from the demarcation line of the waters of Vietnam and Cambodia (as detailed in Public Law 116-23, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019).

