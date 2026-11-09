If you have a cancer or illness that’s not on our list of presumptive conditions, but you believe it was caused by Agent Orange exposure, you can still file a claim for VA disability benefits. But you’ll need to submit more evidence. Keep reading to learn about service requirements and supporting evidence.

Service requirements for presumption of exposure

We base eligibility for VA disability compensation benefits, in part, on whether you served in a location that exposed you to Agent Orange. We call this having a presumption of exposure.

You have a presumption of exposure if you meet at least 1 of these service requirements.

Between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, you must have served for any length of time in at least 1 of these locations:

In the Republic of Vietnam, or

Aboard a U.S. military vessel that operated in the inland waterways of Vietnam, or

On a vessel operating not more than 12 nautical miles seaward from the demarcation line of the waters of Vietnam and Cambodia

Or you must have served in at least 1 of these locations that we’ve added based on the PACT Act:

Any U.S. or Royal Thai military base in Thailand from January 9, 1962, through June 30, 1976, or

Laos from December 1, 1965, through September 30, 1969, or

Cambodia at Mimot or Krek, Kampong Cham Province from April 16, 1969, through April 30, 1969, or

Guam or American Samoa or in the territorial waters off Guam or American Samoa from January 9, 1962, through July 31, 1980, or

Johnston Atoll or on a ship that called at Johnston Atoll from January 1, 1972, through September 30, 1977

Or at least 1 of these must be true for you:

You served in or near the Korean DMZ for any length of time between September 1, 1967, and August 31, 1971, or

You served in an Air Force unit location where a C-123 aircraft with traces of Agent Orange was assigned, and had repeated contact with this aircraft due to your flight, ground, or medical duties, or

You were involved in transporting, testing, storing, or other uses of Agent Orange during your military service

For more service requirement details, review these sources:

Public Law 116-23 (Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019) on Congress.gov

Air Force specialty codes and units for affected C-123 aircraft

Dates and locations of herbicide tests and storage outside Vietnam (VA public health website)

How to get disability benefits for Agent Orange-related claims

How do I file a claim for compensation?

If you haven’t filed a claim yet for the presumptive condition

You can file a new claim online now. You can also file by mail, in person, or with the help of a trained professional.

Learn about other ways to file a disability compensation claim

Learn how to submit your intent to file

If we denied your disability claim in the past and we now consider your condition presumptive

You can file a Supplemental Claim. We’ll review your case again.

Find out how to file a Supplemental Claim

What evidence will I need to submit with my claim?

You’ll need to submit these records:

A medical record that shows you have an Agent Orange-related health condition, and

Military records to show how you were exposed to Agent Orange during your service

If your condition isn’t on the list of presumptive conditions, you’ll also need to provide at least 1 of these types of evidence:

Evidence that shows the problem started during—or got worse because of—your military service, or

Scientific or medical evidence stating that Agent Orange caused the condition you have. This evidence may include an article from a medical journal or a published research study.

Review medical records online

What military records will I need to submit?

You’ll need to submit your discharge or separation papers that show your time and location of service. These may include your DD214 or other separation documents.

For certain claims, you may also need more supporting documents.