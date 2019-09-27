Agent Orange exposure on Thailand military bases
If you had regular security duty on the fenced-in perimeters of a U.S. military base in Thailand or Royal Thai Air Force Bases between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, you may have had contact with Agent Orange. The U.S. military used this herbicide to clear trees and plants during the Vietnam War. We refer to this as a presumption of contact. Find out if you can get disability compensation and other benefits for illnesses we believe are caused by contact with Agent Orange.
New information for the children of Veterans who served in Thailand
Children of U.S. Veterans who served in Thailand during the Vietnam War, and who've been diagnosed with spina bifida (except spina bifida occulta), may now be eligible to receive compensation and other benefits. This is a result of Public Law 116-23, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019. The law was signed on June 25, 2019, and takes effect on January 1, 2020.
Can I get disability benefits from VA?
You may be able to get disability benefits if the below descriptions are true for you.
Both of these must be true. You:
- Have an illness we believe is caused by Agent Orange (called a presumptive disease), and
- Served perimeter duty in at least one of the places listed below
You must have served perimeter duty in at least one of these places:
- On RTAF bases in Thailand (including U-Tapao, Ubon, Nakhon Phanom, Udorn, Takhli, Korat, or Don Muang), or
- On a U.S. Army installation in Thailand
Who’s covered?
- Veterans
- Qualified dependents
- Qualified survivors
What kind of disability benefits can I get?
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation. When you file, you’ll have to show that you had contact with Agent Orange while serving in the military.
To prove that you had contact with Agent Orange during your Thailand service, you’ll need to send us supporting documents that show you had regular perimeter security duty, such as:
- Daily work duty logs, or
- Performance evaluation reports, or
- Job records (for example, records showing you worked as a dog handler or a member of a security squadron or military police unit)
What if I need help filing my claim?
You can get help from a trained professional trusted to help with VA-related claims.
