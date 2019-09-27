VA automobile allowance and adaptive equipment
Do you have a disability related to your military service that prevents you from driving? If you do, you may be able to get disability compensation or benefits.
Can I get disability benefits from VA?
You may be able to get disability benefits if you have a disability that’s related to your service (called a service-connected disability) and that includes at least one of the below conditions.
At least one of these must be true for you. You have:
- Loss, or permanent loss of use, of 1 or both feet, or
- Loss, or permanent loss of use, of 1 or both hands, or
- Permanent decreased vision in both eyes: 20/200 vision or less in your better eye with glasses, or greater than 20/200 vision but with a visual field defect that has reduced your peripheral vision to 20 degrees or less in your better eye, or
- A severe burn injury, or
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or
- Ankylosis in 1 or both knees or hips (Note: This qualifies you for an adaptive-equipment grant only)
Who’s covered?
- Veterans
- Service members
What kind of disability benefits can I get?
- A one-time payment of not more than $21,058.69 to help you buy a specially equipped vehicle
- In some situations, one or more adaptive-equipment grants to change a vehicle so it has features like power steering, brakes, seats, windows, or lift equipment to help you get into and out of the vehicle
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation and get our approval before buying a vehicle or adaptive equipment. You can apply for—and use—either grant before or after military discharge.
Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation
When you file, you’ll need to show that your disability is service connected or treated as if service connected under 38 U.S.C. 1151.
Learn more about 38 U.S.C. 1151
View the current payment rates
For the one-time payment to help you buy a specially equipped vehicle
- You’ll need to fill out an Application for Automobile or Other Conveyance and Adaptive Equipment (VA Form 21-4502).
Download VA Form 21-4502 (PDF)
- We’ll pay the vehicle’s seller directly.
For the adaptive-equipment grant
- If you qualify for adaptive equipment only, you’ll need to fill out an Application for Adaptive Equipment—Motor Vehicle (VA Form 10-1394).
Download VA Form 10-1394 (PDF)
- We may pay you, or we may pay the equipment seller directly.