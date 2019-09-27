VA clothing allowance

You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation.

When you file a disability claim, you’ll also need to fill out this additional form:

An Application for Annual Clothing Allowance (VA Form 10-8678)

Download VA Form 10-8678 (PDF)

Bring it to the prosthetic representative at your local VA medical center.

To get your yearly payment, you’ll need to qualify by August 1 of that year. You may be able to get more than one payment if you meet at least one of the requirements listed below.

At least one of these must be true:

You have more than one prosthetic or orthopedic device, or

You have more than one skin medicine, and/or

Your device or skin medicine affects more than one type of clothing.

View the current payment rates

Note: If you qualify, you’ll receive payments between September 1 and October 31.

Use our facility locator to find your nearest VA medical center.

Find a VA medical center near you

For more information, call us at 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET. We collect applications throughout the year and hold them until the August 1 closing date.