VA clothing allowance
If you’re a Veteran with a service-connected disability who uses a prosthetic or orthopedic device or skin medication that damages your clothing, you may be able to get money each year to help you buy new clothes. This is called an annual clothing allowance. Keep reading to find out if you may be eligible and how to apply.
Am I eligible for this benefit from VA?
You may be eligible for a clothing allowance if you’ve already applied for VA disability compensation and you meet the requirements listed here.
1 of these must be true:
- Your prosthetic or orthopedic device damages your clothes, or
- Your skin medicine causes damage to your outer clothing (like your pants or shirt) that can’t be repaired
And this must be true:
You need this device or skin medicine because of an injury or illness related to your military service (called a service-connected condition).
What kind of clothing allowance can I get?
You may be able to get an annual payment (a payment you receive once a year) if you meet at least 1 of the requirements listed here.
At least 1 of these must be true:
- You have more than 1 prosthetic or orthopedic device, or
- You have more than 1 skin medicine, or
- Your device or skin medicine affects more than 1 type of clothing
Review current rates for special allowances
To get an annual payment, or if you want to apply for an additional clothing allowance, you’ll need to qualify by August 1 of that year. We collect applications throughout the year and hold them until the August 1 closing date. If you qualify, you’ll receive your payment between September 1 and October 31.
Note: If we determine that you no longer meet the eligibility requirements for an annual clothing allowance, we may stop or decrease your payments.
What information will I need to provide when I apply?
You’ll need to have this information ready when you fill out your application:
- Your personal information, including your name, date of birth, contact information, and Social Security number or Military Service number
- Your service-connected condition that requires a prosthetic or orthopedic device or skin medications
- Your device or medication information, including each type of prosthetic or orthopedic device (like artificial limb, brace, or wheelchair) or skin medication you use for a service-connected condition that damages or stains your clothing
How do I apply for a clothing allowance?
You can apply in any of the ways listed here.
Note: You must have a service-connected disability to get a clothing allowance. If you haven’t filed a claim for disability compensation yet, you’ll need to do that first.
Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation
Option 1: Apply online
You can apply online right now.
Option 2: Apply by mail
You’ll need to fill out an Application for Annual Clothing Allowance (VA Form 10-8678).
Get VA Form 10-8678 to download
Mail your completed form to this address:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547-4444
Option 3: Apply through your local VA medical center
You’ll need to fill out an Application for Annual Clothing Allowance (VA Form 10-8678).
Get VA Form 10-8678 to download
Bring your application, or mail it, to the prosthetic representative at your local VA medical center.
Find a VA medical center near you
Option 4: Apply by fax
You’ll need to fill out an Application for Annual Clothing Allowance (VA Form 10-8678).
Get VA Form 10-8678 to download
- If you’re in the U.S., fax your application to
- If you’re outside the U.S., fax your application to
Do I need to apply every year to get an annual payment?
If you received a clothing allowance payment in 2022 or 2023, you no longer need to submit an application every year to continue to get an annual payment.
But if you want to receive an additional clothing allowance, you do need to submit an application.
What if I have questions about these benefits?
You can call us at