VA clothing allowance

You may be eligible for a clothing allowance if you’ve already applied for VA disability compensation and you meet the requirements listed here.

1 of these must be true:

Your prosthetic or orthopedic device damages your clothes, or

Your skin medicine causes damage to your outer clothing (like your pants or shirt) that can’t be repaired

And this must be true:

You need this device or skin medicine because of an injury or illness related to your military service (called a service-connected condition).