VA clothing allowance
Has your clothing been damaged by your prosthetic or orthopedic device (such as a wheelchair) or by the medicine you’re taking for a skin condition? If it has, you may be able to get money each year to help you buy new clothes. This is a disability compensation benefit known as an annual clothing allowance. Find out if you can get this benefit.
Can I get disability benefits from VA?
You may be able to get disability benefits if you meet both of the requirements listed below.
Both of these must be true:
- Your prosthetic or orthopedic device or your skin medicine causes damage to your clothes, and
- You need this device or skin medicine because of an injury or illness related to your military service (called a service-connected condition)
Who’s covered?
Veterans
What disability benefits can I get?
- A one-time payment, or
- A yearly payment
Note: The current clothing allowance rate is $817.48.
How do I get these benefits?
You’ll need to file a claim for disability compensation.
Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation
When you file a disability claim, you’ll also need to fill out this additional form:
An Application for Annual Clothing Allowance (VA Form 10-8678)
Download VA Form 10-8678 (PDF)
Bring it to the prosthetic representative at your local VA medical center.
To get your yearly payment, you’ll need to qualify by August 1 of that year. You may be able to get more than one payment if you meet at least one of the requirements listed below.
At least one of these must be true:
- You have more than one prosthetic or orthopedic device, or
- You have more than one skin medicine, and/or
- Your device or skin medicine affects more than one type of clothing.
View the current payment rates
Note: If you qualify, you’ll receive payments between September 1 and October 31.
Use our facility locator to find your nearest VA medical center.
Find a VA medical center near you
For more information, call us at 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET. We collect applications throughout the year and hold them until the August 1 closing date.