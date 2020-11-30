Past rates: 2018 VA DIC rates for parents
View 2018 VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) rates for the surviving parents of Veterans. These VA survivor benefits are tax exempt. This means you won’t have to pay any taxes on your DIC payments. These rates are effective December 1, 2017.
Want to see current DIC rates for parents?
Get rates for the current year
On this page
DIC rates if only 1 parent is alive
These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you.
Both of these must be true:
- You’re the Veteran’s only surviving parent, and
- Either you’re not remarried or you’re remarried and living with your spouse
Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income.
Select the income range that applies to you
Click on an accordion to view the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $634 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 626 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 618 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 610 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 602 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 594 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 586 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 578 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 570 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 562 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 554 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 546 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$2,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $538 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 530 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 522 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 514 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 506 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 498 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 490 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 482 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 474 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 466 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$3,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $458 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 450 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 442 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 434 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 426 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 418 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 410 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 402 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 394 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 386 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$4,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $378 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 370 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 362 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 354 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 346 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 338 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 330 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 322 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 314 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 306 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$5,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $298 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 290 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 282 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 274 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 266 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 258 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 250 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 242 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 234 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 226 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$6,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $218 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 210 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 202 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 194 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 186 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 178 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 170 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 162 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 154 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 146 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$7,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $138 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 130 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 122 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 114 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 106 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 98 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 90 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 82 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 74 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 66 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$8,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $58 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 50 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 42 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 34 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 26 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 18 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 10 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,662 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5.04 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
If living with spouse: 8,663 to 20,128
If not living with spouse: 8,663 to 14,974
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None
DIC rates if both parents are alive
If the eligible parent doesn’t live with a spouse
These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you.
Both of these must be true:
- You and the Veteran’s other surviving parent are both alive, and
- You’re not living with the Veteran’s other surviving parent or a current spouse
Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income.
Select the income range that applies to you
Click on an accordion to view the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your yearly income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $459 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 451 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 443 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 435 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 427 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 419 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 411 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 403 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 395 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 387 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 379 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 371 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$2,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $363 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 355 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 347 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 339 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 331 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 323 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 315 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 307 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 299 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 291 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$3,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $283 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 275 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 267 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 259 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 251 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 243 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 235 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 227 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 219 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 211 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$4,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $203 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 195 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 187 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 179 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 171 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 163 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 155 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 147 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 139 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 131 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$5,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $123 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 115 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 107 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 99 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 91 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 83 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 75 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 67 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 59 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 51 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$6,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $43 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 35 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 27 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 19 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 11 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,475 to 14,974 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None
If the eligible parent lives with the Veteran’s other parent or a current spouse
These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you.
Both of these must be true:
- You and the Veteran’s other surviving parent are both alive, and
- You’re living with the Veteran’s other surviving parent or a current spouse
Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income.
Select the income range that applies to you
Click on an accordion to view the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$1,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $431 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 420 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.03 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 417 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.03 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 414 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.03 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 411 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.03 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 408 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.03 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 404 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 400 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 396 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 392 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$2,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $387 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.05 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 382 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.05 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 377 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.05 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 372 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.05 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 367 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.05 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 361 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 355 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 349 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 343 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 337 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$3,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $330 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.07 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 323 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.07 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 316 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.07 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 308 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 300 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 292 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 284 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 276 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 268 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 259 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$4,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $252 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 244 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 236 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 228 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 220 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 212 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 204 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 196 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 188 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 180 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$5,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $172 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 164 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 156 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 148 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 140 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 132 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 124 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 116 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 108 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 100 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$6,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $92 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 84 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 76 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 68 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 60 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 52 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 44 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 36 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 28 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 20 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$7,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $20 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 12 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,187 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5.04 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,188 to 20,128 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None
How to use the rate tables to calculate your DIC payments
-
Find your beginning monthly rate in the table above that applies to you.
To do this, find the yearly income limit amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up. The amount listed to the right, in the middle column, is your beginning monthly rate.
For example: Let's say you are the eligible parent, living with the Veteran's other parent or a current spouse. For this example, click on the $7,000 or more income range directly above. If you earn $7,053 a year, you make more than $7,000, and less than $7,100. So you would use the $7,100 income limit. Your beginning monthly rate would be $12.
-
Calculate the difference between your actual income and the income limit that's closest to your income when rounded down.
To do this, find the income limit in the first column that's closest to your income when rounded down. Subtract this income limit from your actual income.
Using our example: $7,053 (actual income) - $7,000 (income limit closest to your income when rounded down) = $53
-
Multiply this amount by the rate of decrease.
The rate of decrease is the decimal listed in the last column. It helps us adjust your rate to match your actual income level.
Using our example: $53 X .08 (rate of decrease) = $4.24
-
Add this amount to your beginning monthly rate.
The total is your monthly payment.
Using our example: $4.24 + $12 (beginning monthly rate) = $16.24 (monthly payment)
-
If you're eligible for Aid and Attendance, add $343.
The total is your monthly payment with Aid and Attendance.
Using our example: $16.24 (monthly payment) + $343 (Aid and Attendance) = $359.24 (monthly payment with Aid and Attendance)
-
Next, determine your payment schedule
How often you get a payment depends on your total amount for the year.
Multiply your monthly payment amount by 12 months. Then use the payment schedule below, based on the total amount for the year.
If your payments for the year add up to:
- More than $228, we'll pay you monthly.
- Between $144 and $228, we'll pay you 4 times a year, or 1 payment every 3 months.
- Between $72 and $144, we'll pay you 2 times a year, or 1 payment every 6 months.
- Less than $72, we'll pay you once a year.
Using our example: 12 X $359.24 (monthly payment amount with Aid and Attendance) = $4,310.88 (total year's value).
Because your total year's worth of payment is more than $228, you'd be paid on a monthly schedule.
Full Title 38 regulations
Read the full regulations from Title 38 Code of Federal Regulations.
Full section
38 U.S.C 501(a) Subpart A—Pension, Compensation, and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation
Details about how we determine income limits
3.250 Dependency of parents; compensation
3.251 Income of parents, dependency and indemnity compensation
3.260 Computation of income
3.261 Character of income; exclusions and estates
3.262 Evaluation of income
3.263 Corpus of estate; net worth
3.270 Applicability of various dependency, income and estate regulations
Other details related to DIC for parents
3.5 Dependency and indemnity compensation
3.25 Parent’s dependency and indemnity compensation (DIC)—Method of payment computation
3.30 Frequency of payment of improved pension and parents’ dependency and indemnity compensation (DIC)
3.59 Parent