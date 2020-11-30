Past rates: 2019 VA DIC rates for parents
View 2019 VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) rates for the surviving parents of Veterans. These VA survivor benefits are tax exempt. This means you won’t have to pay any taxes on your DIC payments. These rates are effective December 1, 2018.
Want to see current DIC rates for parents?
Get rates for the current year
DIC rates if only 1 parent is alive
These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you.
Both of these must be true:
- You’re the Veteran’s only surviving parent, and
- Either you’re not remarried or you’re remarried and living with your spouse
Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income.
Select the income range that applies to you
Click on an accordion to view the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $652 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 644 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 636 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 628 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 620 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 612 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 604 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 596 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 588 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 580 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 572 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 564 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$2,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $556 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 548 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 540 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 532 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 524 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 516 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 508 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 500 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 492 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 484 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$3,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $476 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 468 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 460 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 452 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 444 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 436 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 428 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 420 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 412 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 404 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$4,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $396 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 388 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 380 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 372 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 364 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 356 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 348 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 340 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 332 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 324 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$5,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $316 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 308 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 300 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 292 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 284 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 276 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 268 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 260 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 252 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 244 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$6,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $236 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 228 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 220 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 212 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 204 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 196 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 188 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 180 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 172 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 164 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$7,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $156 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 148 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 140 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 132 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 124 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 116 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 108 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 100 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 92 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 84 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$8,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $76 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 68 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 60 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 52 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 44 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 36 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 28 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 20 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 12 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,887 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5.04 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
If living with spouse: 8,888 to 20,692
If not living with spouse: 8,888 to 15,394
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None
DIC rates if both parents are alive
If the eligible parent doesn’t live with a spouse
These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you.
Both of these must be true:
- You and the Veteran’s other surviving parent are both alive, and
- You’re not living with the Veteran’s other surviving parent or a current spouse
Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income.
Select the income range that applies to you
Click on an accordion to view the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your yearly income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $472 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 464 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 456 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 448 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 440 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 432 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 424 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 416 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 408 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 400 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 392 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 384 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$2,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $376 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 368 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 360 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 352 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 344 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 336 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 328 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 320 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 312 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 304 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$3,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $296 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 288 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 280 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 272 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 264 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 256 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 248 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 240 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 232 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 224 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$4,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $216 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 208 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 200 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 192 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 184 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 176 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 168 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 160 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 152 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 144 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$5,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $136 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 128 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 120 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 112 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 104 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 96 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 88 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 80 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 72 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 64 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$6,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $56 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 48 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 40 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 32 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 24 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 16 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 8 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,637 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5.04 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,638 to 15,394 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None
If the eligible parent lives with the Veteran’s other parent or a current spouse
These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you.
Both of these must be true:
- You and the Veteran’s other surviving parent are both alive, and
- You’re living with the Veteran’s other surviving parent or a current spouse
Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income.
Select the income range that applies to you
Click on an accordion to view the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$1,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $444 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 441 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.03 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 438 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.03 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 435 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.03 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 431 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.03 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 427 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.03 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 423 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 419 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 414 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 409 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$2,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $404 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.05 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 399 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.05 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 393 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.05 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 387 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.05 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 381 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.05 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 375 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 369 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 362 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 355 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 348 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$3,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $341 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.07 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 333 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.07 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 325 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.07 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 317 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 309 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 301 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 293 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 285 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 277 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 269 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$4,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $261 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 253 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 245 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 237 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 229 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 221 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 213 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 205 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 197 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 189 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$5,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $181 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 173 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 165 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 157 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 149 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 141 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 133 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 125 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 117 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 109 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$6,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 101 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 93 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 85 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 77 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 69 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 61 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 53 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 45 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 37 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 29 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
-
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$7,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 21 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 13 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,199 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5.08 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,200 to 20,692 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None
How to use the rate tables to calculate your DIC payments
-
Find your beginning monthly rate in the table above that applies to you.
To do this, find the yearly income limit amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up. The amount listed to the right, in the middle column, is your beginning monthly rate.
For example: Let's say you are the eligible parent, living with the Veteran's other parent or a current spouse. For this example, click on the $7,000 or more income range directly above. If you earn $7,053 a year, you make more than $7,000, and less than $7,100. So you would use the $7,100 income limit. Your beginning monthly rate would be $13.
-
Calculate the difference between your actual income and the income limit that's closest to your income when rounded down.
To do this, find the income limit in the first column that's closest to your income when rounded down. Subtract this income limit from your actual income.
Using our example: $7,053 (actual income) - $7,000 (income limit closest to your income when rounded down) = $53
-
Multiply this amount by the rate of decrease.
The rate of decrease is the decimal listed in the last column. It helps us adjust your rate to match your actual income level.
Using our example: $53 X .08 (rate of decrease) = $4.24
-
Add this amount to your beginning monthly rate.
The total is your monthly payment.
Using our example: $4.24 + $13 (beginning monthly rate) = $17.24 (monthly payment)
-
If you're eligible for Aid and Attendance, add $353.
The total is your monthly payment with Aid and Attendance.
Using our example: $17.24 (monthly payment) + $353 (Aid and Attendance) = $370.24 (monthly payment with Aid and Attendance)
-
Next, determine your payment schedule
How often you get a payment depends on your total amount for the year.
Multiply your monthly payment amount by 12 months. Then use the payment schedule below, based on the total amount for the year.
If your payments for the year add up to:
- More than $228, we'll pay you monthly.
- Between $144 and $228, we'll pay you 4 times a year, or 1 payment every 3 months.
- Between $72 and $144, we'll pay you 2 times a year, or 1 payment every 6 months.
- Less than $72, we'll pay you once a year.
Using our example: 12 X $370.24 (monthly payment amount with Aid and Attendance) = $4,442.88 (total year's value).
Because your total year's worth of payment is more than $228, you'd be paid on a monthly schedule.
Full Title 38 regulations
Read the full regulations from Title 38 Code of Federal Regulations.
Full section
38 U.S.C 501(a) Subpart A—Pension, Compensation, and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation
Details about how we determine income limits
3.250 Dependency of parents; compensation
3.251 Income of parents, dependency and indemnity compensation
3.260 Computation of income
3.261 Character of income; exclusions and estates
3.262 Evaluation of income
3.263 Corpus of estate; net worth
3.270 Applicability of various dependency, income and estate regulations
Other details related to DIC for parents
3.5 Dependency and indemnity compensation
3.25 Parent’s dependency and indemnity compensation (DIC)—Method of payment computation
3.30 Frequency of payment of improved pension and parents’ dependency and indemnity compensation (DIC)
3.59 Parent