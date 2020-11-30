Past rates: 2020 VA DIC rates for parents
View 2020 VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) rates for the surviving parents of Veterans. These VA survivor benefits are tax exempt. This means you won’t have to pay any taxes on your DIC payments. These rates are effective December 1, 2019.
DIC rates if only 1 parent is alive
These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you.
Both of these must be true:
- You’re the Veteran’s only surviving parent, and
- Either you’re not remarried or you’re remarried and living with your spouse
Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income.
Select the income range that applies to you
Click on an accordion to view the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that's closest to your income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $663 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 655 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 647 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 693 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 631 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 623 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 615 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 607 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 599 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 591 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 583 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 575 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$2,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $567 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 559 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 551 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 543 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 535 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 527 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 519 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 511 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 503 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 495 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$3,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $487 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 479 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 471 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 463 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 455 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 447 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 439 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 431 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 423 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 415 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$4,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $407 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 399 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 391 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 383 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 375 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 367 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 359 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 351 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 343 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 335 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$5,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $327 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 319 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 311 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 303 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 295 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 287 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 279 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 271 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 263 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 255 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$6,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $247 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 239 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 231 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 223 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 215 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 207 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 199 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 191 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 183 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 175 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$7,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $167 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 159 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 151 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 143 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 135 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 127 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 119 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 111 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 103 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 95 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$8,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $87 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 79 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 71 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 63 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 55 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 47 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 39 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 31 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 23 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
8,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 15 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
9,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 7 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
9,024 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5.08 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
If living with spouse: 9,025 to 21,024
If not living with spouse: 9,025 to 15,641
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None
DIC rates if both parents are alive
If the eligible parent doesn’t live with a spouse
These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you.
Both of these must be true:
- You and the Veteran’s other surviving parent are both alive, and
- You’re not living with the Veteran’s other surviving parent or a current spouse
Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income.
Select the income range that applies to you
Click on an accordion to view the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your yearly income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $480 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 472 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 464 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 456 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 448 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 440 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 432 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 424 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 416 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 408 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 400 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 392 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$2,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $384 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 376 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 368 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 360 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 352 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 344 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 336 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 328 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 320 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 312 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$3,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $304 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 296 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 288 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 280 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 272 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 264 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 256 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 248 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 240 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 232 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$4,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $224 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 216 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 208 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 200 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 192 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 184 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 176 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 168 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 160 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 152 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$5,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $144 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 136 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 128 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 120 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 112 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 104 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 96 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 88 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 80 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 72 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$6,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $64 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 56 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 48 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 40 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 32 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 24 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 16 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 8 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,737 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5.04 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,738 to 15,641 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None
If the eligible parent lives with the Veteran’s other parent or a current spouse
These rates apply to you if you’re eligible for VA DIC as a surviving parent and both of the below descriptions are true for you.
Both of these must be true:
- You and the Veteran’s other surviving parent are both alive, and
- You’re living with the Veteran’s other surviving parent or a current spouse
Note: Your yearly income is how much money you earn during one calendar year (January 1 to December 31). This includes income from all sources, such as wages, salary, investment payments, rental properties, gifts, income of dependents living in your home, and some retirement payments. If you’re remarried and living with your spouse, this also includes your spouse’s income.
Select the income range that applies to you
Click on an accordion to view the rate table. Use the amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up to find your beginning monthly rate. Then, follow the directions in the how to use the rate tables section to figure out your monthly payment.
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$1,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $452 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 449 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.03 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 446 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.03 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 443 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.03 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 439 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 435 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 431 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.04 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 426 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.05 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 421 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.05 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
1,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 416 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.05
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$2,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $410 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 404 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 398 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 392 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 386 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.06 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 379 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.07 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 372 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.07 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 365 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.07 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 358 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.07 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
2,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 350 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$3,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $342 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 334 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 326 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 318 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 310 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 302 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 294 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 286 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 278 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
3,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 270 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$4,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $262 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 254 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 246 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 238 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 230 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 222 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 214 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 206 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 198 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
4,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 190 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$5,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) $182 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 174 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 166 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 158 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 150 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 142 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 134 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 126 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 118 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
5,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 110 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$6,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 102 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 94 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 86 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,300 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 78 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,400 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 70 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,500 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 62 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,600 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 54 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,700 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 46 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,800 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 38 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
6,900 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 30 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
$7,000 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 22 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,100 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 14 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,200 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 6 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,212 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5.04 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
.08 Yearly income limit (in U.S. $)
Your total income for the year must be less than or equal to this amount
7,213 to 21,024 Beginning monthly rate (in U.S. $) 5 Rate of decrease
(also called a $1 decrement)
None
How to use the rate tables to calculate your DIC payments
Find your beginning monthly rate in the table above that applies to you.
To do this, find the yearly income limit amount in the first column that’s closest to your income when rounded up. The amount listed to the right, in the middle column, is your beginning monthly rate.
For example: Let's say you're the eligible parent, living with the Veteran's other parent or a current spouse. For this example, click on the $7,000 or more income range directly above. If you earn $7,153 a year, you make more than $7,100, and less than $7,200. So you would use the $7,200 income limit. Your beginning monthly rate would be $6.
-
Calculate the difference between your actual income and the income limit that's closest to your income when rounded down.
To do this, find the income limit in the first column that's closest to your income when rounded down. Subtract this income limit from your actual income.
Using our example: $7,153 (actual income) - $7,100 (income limit closest to your income when rounded down) = $53
-
Multiply this amount by the rate of decrease.
The rate of decrease is the decimal listed in the last column. It helps us adjust your rate to match your actual income level.
Using our example: $53 X .08 (rate of decrease) = $4.24
-
Add this amount to your beginning monthly rate.
The total is your monthly payment.
Using our example: $4.24 + $6 (beginning monthly rate) = $10.24 (monthly payment)
-
If you're eligible for Aid and Attendance, add $359.
The total is your monthly payment with Aid and Attendance.
Using our example: $10.24 (monthly payment) + $359 (Aid and Attendance) = $369.24 (monthly payment with Aid and Attendance)
-
Next, determine your payment schedule
How often you get a payment depends on your total amount for the year.
Multiply your monthly payment amount by 12 months. Then use the payment schedule below, based on the total amount for the year.
If your payments for the year add up to:
- More than $228, we'll pay you monthly.
- Between $144 and $228, we'll pay you 4 times a year, or 1 payment every 3 months.
- Between $72 and $144, we'll pay you 2 times a year, or 1 payment every 6 months.
- Less than $72, we'll pay you once a year.
Using our example: 12 X $369.24 (monthly payment amount with Aid and Attendance) = $4,430.88 (total year's value).
Because your total year's worth of payment is more than $228, you'd be paid on a monthly schedule.
Full Title 38 regulations
Read the full regulations from Title 38 Code of Federal Regulations.
Full section
38 U.S.C 501(a) Subpart A—Pension, Compensation, and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation
Details about how we determine income limits
3.250 Dependency of parents; compensation
3.251 Income of parents, dependency and indemnity compensation
3.260 Computation of income
3.261 Character of income; exclusions and estates
3.262 Evaluation of income
3.263 Corpus of estate; net worth
3.270 Applicability of various dependency, income and estate regulations
Other details related to DIC for parents
3.5 Dependency and indemnity compensation
3.25 Parent’s dependency and indemnity compensation (DIC)—Method of payment computation
3.30 Frequency of payment of improved pension and parents’ dependency and indemnity compensation (DIC)
3.59 Parent