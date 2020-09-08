Past rates: 2018 VA DIC rates for spouses and dependents

How DIC may affect your VA Survivors Pension or Survivor Benefit Plan

How do my payments for DIC affect my ability to receive VA Survivors Pension?

If you’re eligible for both DIC and Survivors Pension benefits, we’ll pay you whichever benefit gives you the most money. You can't get both.

What’s a Survivor Benefit Plan?

The Survivor Benefit Program is a voluntary annuity program that service members may buy as a retirement benefit for their family members. An annuity is a monthly payment received for life. Depending on their military service, members may use this program to buy a Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) or Reserve Component Survivor Benefit Plan (RCSBP).

We don’t manage this program. It’s managed by the Defense Finance and Accounting Service at the Department of Defense.

Can I receive SBP or RCSBP payments and DIC at the same time?

In most cases, you can’t receive a full SBP or RCSBP payment and a full DIC payment at the same time.

Exception: If you’re receiving an SBP or RCSBP annuity from one spouse, but then remarry after age 57 and become eligible for DIC based on the service-connected disability of your new spouse, you can receive full benefits through both programs at the same time.

What happens if I’m receiving SBP or RCSBP payments and then qualify for DIC—but the exception above doesn’t apply to me?

The Defense Finance and Accounting Service will reduce your SBP or RCSBP by the amount of your DIC payment. If your DIC payment is greater than your total SBP or RCSBP payment, the Defense Finance and Accounting Service will stop your SBP or RCSBP payments. This is called the “SBP/DIC offset.”

If the Defense Finance and Accounting Service pays you more than the offset amount in SBP or RCSBP payments after you begin receiving DIC payments, they’ll consider this amount an overpayment. This means you’ll have to pay the money back.

Be sure to notify the Defense Finance and Accounting Service as soon as you qualify for DIC so they can reduce your SBP or RCSBP payment amount and you can avoid owing money. You’ll need to send them a copy of your VA DIC award letter. You can call the Defense Finance and Accounting Service at 800-321-1080, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

