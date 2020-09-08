Past rates: 2019 VA DIC rates for spouses and dependents
View 2019 VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) rates for the surviving spouses and dependent children of Veterans. These VA survivor benefits are tax exempt. This means you won’t have to pay any taxes on your compensation payments. These rates are effective December 1, 2018.
DIC rates if the Veteran died on or after January 1, 1993
If you’re the surviving spouse of a Veteran
Your monthly payment rate is: $1,319.04
Effective December 1, 2018
You may also be eligible for added amounts based on certain factors. Find any descriptions in the table below that are true for you. Add the amount listed in the Added monthly amount column of each description to your monthly payment. This is your total monthly payment.
Added amounts for surviving spouses
Effective December 1, 2018
|If this description is true…
|You may qualify for this benefit
|Added monthly amount (in U.S. $)
|
|8-year provision
|280.09
|You have a disability and need help with regular daily activities (like eating, bathing, or dressing)
|Aid and Attendance
|326.77
|You can’t leave your house due to a disability
|Housebound allowance
|153.08
|You have 1 or more children who are under age 18
|
|
Example of how to calculate your DIC payment
If you're the surviving spouse of a Veteran, your monthly rate would start at $1,319.04.
Then for each additional benefit you qualify for, you would add the amounts from the Added amounts table.
In this example: We show the total monthly payment for someone with 2 children under age 18, and who qualifies for the 8-year provision and Aid and Attendance.
Total monthly payment for the first 2 years
$1,319.04 (monthly rate)
+ $326.77 (1st child under age 18)
+ $326.77 (2nd child under age 18)
+ $280.09 (8-year provision)
+ $326.77 (Aid and Attendance)
+ $282.00 (transitional benefit for the first 2 years after the Veteran's death)
= $2,861.44 per month
Total monthly payment after 2 years (when transitional benefit ends)
$2,861.44 (monthly payment with transitional benefit)
- $282.00 (transitional benefit)
= $2,579.44 per month
If you’re the surviving child of a Veteran
Find the survivor status below that applies to you.
Surviving dependent child of a Veteran, when the Veteran has no surviving spouse
Your monthly payment rate is: $556.93
Effective December 1, 2018
Surviving, unmarried adult child of a Veteran, when the Veteran's surviving spouse is also eligible for DIC
We make this monthly payment to you separately as the adult surviving child, in addition to the eligible surviving spouse’s compensation.
Monthly payment rates
Effective December 1, 2018
|Child status
|Monthly payment (in U.S. $)
|Child between ages 18 and 23 who’s in a qualified school program
|276.84
|Helpless child over age 18
(An adult child who became permanently unable to support themselves before age 18)
|556.93
Surviving eligible child of a Veteran, when the Veteran doesn’t have a surviving spouse who’s eligible for DIC
We’ll base your payment amount on the number of the Veteran’s eligible surviving children. Eligible children include children who are under age 18, or who are between ages 18 and 23 and in a qualified school program.
Monthly payment rates
Effective December 1, 2018
|Number of Veteran’s eligible children
|Monthly rate for each child (in U.S. $)
|Total monthly payment (in U.S. $)
|1
|556.93
|556.93
|2
|400.60
|801.19
|3
|348.49
|1,045.47
|4
|311.04
|1,244.15
|5
|288.57
|1,442.83
|6
|273.59
|1,641.51
|7
|262.88
|1,840.19
|8
|254.86
|2,038.87
|9
|248.62
|2,237.55
Added amounts
Effective December 1, 2018
|Child status
|Added monthly payment (in U.S. $)
|Each additional eligible child in a family of 10 or more children
|198.68
|Each helpless child over age 18
(An adult child who became permanently unable to support themselves before age 18)
|326.77
Note: You can find the details of these rates in title 38 U.S.C. 1311(a, b, c, d, f) and 38 CFR 3.461(b).
DIC rates if the Veteran died before January 1, 1993
If you're the spouse or child of a Veteran who died before January 1, 1993, we use a different method to determine your DIC monthly payment.
Surviving spouse, with or without dependent children
To find your monthly payment, click on your Veteran’s pay grade category. Find their specific pay grade in the left column of the Monthly payment rates table, and the matching monthly payment to the right.
Then, go down to the Added or increased amounts table. Add any added or increased amounts that apply to you based on the Veteran’s disability rating and whether you have dependent children under age 18.
-
Monthly payment rates
Note: If you’re the surviving spouse of an aviation cadet or other service member not covered by this table, you’ll receive the DIC rate for enlisted E-3.
Veteran’s pay grade Monthly payment (in U.S. $) E-1, E-2, E-3, E-4, E-5, E-6 1,319.04 E-7 1,364.64 E-8 1,440.64 E-9 regular 1,502.51 E-9 special capacity
Veteran served as:
- Sergeant Major of the Army or Marine Corps, or
- Senior enlisted adviser of the Navy, or
- Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, or
- Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard
1,621.94
Added or increased amounts
If this description is true… We’ll adjust your monthly payment by this amount
- The Veteran had a pay grade of E-1 to E-7, and
- The Veteran had a VA disability rating of totally disabling (including for individual unemployability) for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and
- You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years
Add $280.09
- The Veteran had a pay grade of E-8 or E-9, and
- The Veteran had a VA disability rating of totally disabling for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and
- You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years
Increase payment to $1,599.33 You have 1 or more children who are under age 18 Add $326.77 per child
-
Monthly payment rates Veteran’s pay grade Monthly payment (in U.S. $) W-1 1,392.87 W-2 1,448.23 W-3 1,490.57 W-4 1,577.42 Added or increased amounts If this description is true… We’ll adjust your monthly payment by this amount
- The Veteran had a VA disability rating of totally disabling (including for individual unemployability) for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and
- You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years
Increase payment to $1,599.33 You have 1 or more children who are under age 18 Add $326.77 per child
-
Monthly payment rates Veteran’s pay grade Monthly payment (in U.S. $) O-1 1,392.87 O-2 1,440.64 O-3 1,539.42 O-4 1,631.69 O-5 1,795.63 O-6 2,024.71 O-7 2,185.36 O-8 2,400.33 O-9 2,567.51 O-10 regular 2,816.11 O-10 special capacity
Veteran served as:
- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or
- Chief of Staff of the Army or Air Force, or
- Chief of Naval Operations, or
- Commandant of the Marine Corps
3,022.39 Added or increased amounts If this description is true… We’ll adjust your monthly payment by this amount
- The Veteran had a pay grade of O-1 to O-3, and
- The Veteran had a VA service-connected disability rating of totally disabling (including for individual unemployability) for at least the 8 full years leading up to their death, and
- You were married to the Veteran for those same 8 years
Increase payment to $1,599.33 You have 1 or more children who are under age 18 Add $326.77 per child
Example of how to calculate your DIC payment
If you're the surviving spouse of a Veteran whose pay grade was E-3, your monthly rate would start at $1,319.04.
Then for each additional benefit you qualify for, you would add or adjust your monthly rate using the Added or increased amounts table.
In this example: We show the total monthly payment for someone with the E-3 monthly rate who qualifies for the 8-year provision and has 2 children under age 18.
$1,319.04 (monthly rate)
+ $280.09 (8-year provision for E-3 pay grade)
+ $326.77 (rate for 1st child under age 18)
+ $326.77 (rate for 2nd child under age 18)
= $2,252.67 total monthly payment
If you were the surviving spouse of a Veteran whose pay grade was E-9, and you qualified for the 8-year provision, and you had 2 dependent children under age 18, you would calculate your monthly payment as in the example below.
$1,599.33 (increased payment for Veteran with pay grade of E-8 or E-9, with 8-year provision)
+ $326.77 (rate for 1st child under age 18)
+ $326.77 (rate for 2nd child under age 18)
= $2,252.87 total monthly payment
How DIC may affect your VA Survivors Pension or Survivor Benefit Plan
How do my payments for DIC affect my ability to receive VA Survivors Pension?
If you’re eligible for both DIC and Survivors Pension benefits, we’ll pay you whichever benefit gives you the most money. You can't get both.
View current VA Survivors Pension benefit rates
What’s a Survivor Benefit Plan?
The Survivor Benefit Program is a voluntary annuity program that service members may buy as a retirement benefit for their family members. An annuity is a monthly payment received for life. Depending on their military service, members may use this program to buy a Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) or Reserve Component Survivor Benefit Plan (RCSBP).
We don’t manage this program. It’s managed by the Defense Finance and Accounting Service at the Department of Defense.
Can I receive SBP or RCSBP payments and DIC at the same time?
In most cases, you can’t receive a full SBP or RCSBP payment and a full DIC payment at the same time.
Exception: If you’re receiving an SBP or RCSBP annuity from one spouse, but then remarry after age 57 and become eligible for DIC based on the service-connected disability of your new spouse, you can receive full benefits through both programs at the same time.
What happens if I’m receiving SBP or RCSBP payments and then qualify for DIC—but the exception above doesn’t apply to me?
The Defense Finance and Accounting Service will reduce your SBP or RCSBP by the amount of your DIC payment. If your DIC payment is greater than your total SBP or RCSBP payment, the Defense Finance and Accounting Service will stop your SBP or RCSBP payments. This is called the “SBP/DIC offset.”
If the Defense Finance and Accounting Service pays you more than the offset amount in SBP or RCSBP payments after you begin receiving DIC payments, they’ll consider this amount an overpayment. This means you’ll have to pay the money back.
Be sure to notify the Defense Finance and Accounting Service as soon as you qualify for DIC so they can reduce your SBP or RCSBP payment amount and you can avoid owing money. You’ll need to send them a copy of your VA DIC award letter. You can call the Defense Finance and Accounting Service at 800-321-1080, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.
