Upload evidence to support your disability claim
If you’ve filed a claim for disability compensation, you can continue uploading more evidence for up to one year to support your claim. Evidence may include supporting documents like medical test results, doctor’s reports, and other records. Upload your evidence online now.
How do I upload evidence online to support my disability claim?
You can upload evidence to support your disability claim through our claim tracking tool. This tool also helps you check the status of your claim.
If I filed a standard disability claim, when should I upload evidence?
Upload your evidence as soon as you can.
You can continue uploading documents for up to one year from the date we receive your claim. But, if you don’t provide any evidence or give us the information we need to help you get evidence within 30 days, we may make a decision on your claim earlier.
If we decide your claim early, you’ll still have the rest of the one-year period to provide more information or evidence.
What happens if I upload more evidence after I’ve submitted a fully developed claim?
We’ll remove your disability claim from the Fully Developed Claims program and process it as a standard claim.
If we decide your claim earlier than one year from the date we received the claim, you’ll still have the rest of the year to provide any additional information or evidence.
What kinds of documents should I upload to support my disability claim?
Federal and state records
These include copies of:
- Your military medical records
- Your military personnel records
- Any Social Security Administration or other federal or state medical treatment records
- Any treatment or personnel records from your National Guard or Reserve unit that support your claim (if you’ve served in either of these branches)
If you don’t have copies of these records, you can ask us to request them for you as part of the claim process.
Private medical treatment records
If you’ve seen a non-VA health care provider for diagnosis or treatment, you’ll need to upload copies of all medical records that can provide information about the disability you’re claiming.
These may include evidence like:
- Doctor’s reports
- X-rays
- Medical lab or test results
Supporting statements
If you’re claiming a disability for an injury or illness that you don’t think we have in your military records, you’ll also want to upload statements that support your claim. These statements should be from people who know about, or who you’ve talked to about, your claimed medical condition and how and when it occurred.
You can ask for supporting statements from people like:
- Service members who served with you
- Your family and friends
- Clergy members
- Law enforcement officers
Disability Benefits Questionnaires (DBQs)
You can help speed up your claim by using Disability Benefits Questionnaires (DBQs). These forms ask for specific information we need to determine a disability rating for different medical conditions. You can help to make sure that our ratings specialists have exactly what they need to make a decision on your claim by asking your VA or non-VA community health care provider to fill out one or more DBQs.
You can search for DBQs to download by form name or by symptom.
Find VA DBQs to take to your health care provider
Any additional forms needed to support your claim
In some cases, you may need to turn in one or more additional forms to support your disability claim.
See if you need to complete any additional forms
Can I upload evidence to support an appeal?
No. You can only upload evidence to support your initial disability claim.
Learn more about filing an appeal