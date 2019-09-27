Upload evidence to support your disability claim

Federal and state records

These include copies of:

Your military medical records

Your military personnel records

Any Social Security Administration or other federal or state medical treatment records

Any treatment or personnel records from your National Guard or Reserve unit that support your claim (if you’ve served in either of these branches)

If you don’t have copies of these records, you can ask us to request them for you as part of the claim process.

Private medical treatment records

If you’ve seen a non-VA health care provider for diagnosis or treatment, you’ll need to upload copies of all medical records that can provide information about the disability you’re claiming.

These may include evidence like:

Doctor’s reports

X-rays

Medical lab or test results

Supporting statements

If you’re claiming a disability for an injury or illness that you don’t think we have in your military records, you’ll also want to upload statements that support your claim. These statements should be from people who know about, or who you’ve talked to about, your claimed medical condition and how and when it occurred.

You can ask for supporting statements from people like:

Service members who served with you

Your family and friends

Clergy members

Law enforcement officers

Disability Benefits Questionnaires (DBQs)

You can help speed up your claim by using Disability Benefits Questionnaires (DBQs). These forms ask for specific information we need to determine a disability rating for different medical conditions. You can help to make sure that our ratings specialists have exactly what they need to make a decision on your claim by asking your VA or non-VA community health care provider to fill out one or more DBQs.

You can search for DBQs to download by form name or by symptom.

Find VA DBQs to take to your health care provider

Any additional forms needed to support your claim

In some cases, you may need to turn in one or more additional forms to support your disability claim.

See if you need to complete any additional forms