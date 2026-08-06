Upload evidence to support your disability claim

Federal and state records

You could include copies of federal and state records, such as:

Your military medical records

Your military personnel records

Any Social Security Administration or other federal or state medical treatment records

Any treatment or personnel records from your National Guard or Reserve unit that support your claim (if you’ve served in either of these branches)

If you don’t have copies of these records, you can ask us to request them for you as part of the claim process.

Private medical treatment records

If you’ve seen a non-VA healthcare provider for diagnosis or treatment, you’ll need to upload copies of all medical records that can provide information about the disability you’re claiming.

You could include private medical treatment records, such as:

Doctor’s reports

X-rays

Medical lab or test results

Supporting statements

If you’re claiming a disability for an injury or illness that you don’t think we have in your military records, you’ll also want to upload statements that support your claim. These statements should be from people who know about, or who you’ve talked to about, your claimed medical condition and how and when it occurred.

You can ask for supporting statements from people like:

Service members who served with you

Your family and friends

Clergy members

Law enforcement officers

Any additional forms needed to support your claim

In some cases, you may need to turn in 1 or more additional forms to support your disability claim.

Check if you need to complete any additional forms

If you’re a service member filing a disability compensation claim through the Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) program, you must submit a Separation Health Assessment - Part A Self-Assessment form. If you already filed a claim but didn’t submit this form yet, you can upload the form now.

Find out how to upload your completed self-assessment form