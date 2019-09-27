VA claim exam (C&P exam)

A VA claim exam isn’t like a normal medical exam or other VA health care visits. The doctor won’t treat you for any illness or injury, give you referrals to other health care providers, or prescribe medicine. That’s because the purpose of the exam is to gather information that will help us make a decision on your claim. Each exam is different, depending on the information we need.

During your exam, the doctor may do any or all of these things:

Review your claim file with you

Ask you questions based on the medical records in your claim file. These may include questions from the Disability Benefits Questionnaire for each service-connected condition you’re claiming.

Take a look at the Disability Benefits Questionnaires (DBQs)

Take a look at the Disability Benefits Questionnaires (DBQs) Perform a basic physical exam

Ask you to get other tests—like X-rays or blood work—if needed

If you have any questions about what’s happening during your exam, feel free to ask the doctor. But keep in mind that the doctor’s job is to examine you, not to make any decisions about your claim. They won’t be able to answer questions about the claims process.

After your exam, the doctor will write up a report and send it to a VA claims processor to be added to your claim file.