Audiology
Welcome to Audiology!
If you are experiencing difficulties with hearing, or misunderstanding messages, or your family or your significant other expresses concerns that you are not hearing them, then it may be time to make an appointment. Our audiology team boasts a vast experience with treating hard of hearing and deaf patients.
Comprehensive Audiological Evaluations
Comprehensive audiology evaluations are performed to determine the existence of hearing loss, and to develop a rehabilitation plan. In case of results showing a hearing loss, our audiologist will recommend the appropriate hearing aids that fit you the best.
Disclaimer** Audiology services are offered to make a diagnosis and treatment of hearing loss. By no means are they offered to establish Service Connection conditions or ratings
Hearing Aid Fitting/Orientation
Hearing aid fittings: Hearing aids are provided and programmed in accordance to patient’s hearing loss, communication needs and lifestyle. This includes a counseling session that provides information about how to use hearing aids, maintenance, cleaning, charging (in the case of rechargeable hearing aids) and other auxiliary services.
Hearing Aid Services
Other services related to hearing aids include device evaluation, repairs, cleaning, adjustment of hearing aids, hearing aid programming and pairing accessories.
Vestibular Clinic
Videonystagmography Evaluations, also known as VNG, is a series of tests that assess the inner ear and central motor function as potential causes or contributing factors to vertigo, dizziness, or balance issues. The test results can potentially assist the primary care provider and/or audiologist in determining the cause of dizziness and provide appropriate treatment options.
It should be noted that there are numerous factors that can cause vertigo, dizziness, or balance issues. It is important to always consult with your primary care provider first to rule out other potential causes.
VA Video Connect Appointment/Remote Programming
VA Video Connect (VVC)/Remote Programming: Hearing aids can be adjusted from your home without the need to come to the clinic.
Progressive Tinnitus Management
Progressive Tinnitus Management Clinic is a Workshop that includes four sessions to teach patients strategies to cope with tinnitus. This service is offered through VVC (VA Video Connect) to all Audiology Clinics under Carl Vinson VA Health Care System.
Tele-Audiology
With Tele-Audiology, a patient receives Audiological Care at a Satellite Office that may be closer to their home. The Audiologist is in one location and the patient is at a different location with an Audiology Tech. Audiological services are performed virtually.
Secure Messaging
Secure Messaging allows our veterans to communicate privately to ask non-urgent Audiology related questions. Please see the following link for more information.
Clinic Site Information
Albany
Albany CBOC is located in the Marine Corps Logistic Base,
814 Radford Blvd.
Albany, Ga 31701
- Hours of Operation: 7:30 AM-400 PM
- Clinic Telephone Number:
- Walk-in Policy: NO Walk-ins, Patients must have appointment to be seen
- Device Drop Off Available
- Services Offered: Comprehensive Audiological Evaluation, Hearing Aid Fittings/Orientation, Hearing Aid Services, VA Video Connect /Remote Programming, Progressive Tinnitus Management, Secure Messaging
Staff:
Audiologist: Dr. Zeida Crespo
Health Technician: Carol Garner
Robins Air Force Base CBOC Address
655 Seventh Street Bldg 700
Robins Air Force Base, GA 31098
- Clinic Telephone Number:
- Hours of Operation: 8:00 AM-4:30 PM (Tuesday) 9:30 AM - 4:30 PM (Wednesday)
- Clinic Telephone Number:
or ext. 71501
- Walk-in Policy: NO Walk-ins, Patients must have appointment to be seen
- Device Drop-Off Available
- Services Offered:
- Comprehensive Audiological Evaluation, Hearing Aid Fittings/Orientation, Hearing Aid Services,
Staff:
Audiologist: Dr. Amber Cleghorn
- Comprehensive Audiological Evaluation, Hearing Aid Fittings/Orientation, Hearing Aid Services,
- Clinic Telephone Number:
Dublin
Dublin Audiology is located at the Dublin Main Hospital
1826 Veterans Blvd
Dublin, GA 31201
- Hours of operation: 7:30 AM- 4:30 PM
- Clinic Telephone Number:
- Walk-in Policy: Patients must have appointment to be seen
- Device Drop off available
- Services offered:
- Comprehensive Audiological evaluation, Vestibular clinic, Hearing Aid Fittings/Orientation, Hearing Aid Services, VA Video Connect/Remote Programming, Secure Messaging
- Staff :
Audiologists:
- Dr. Pamela Key
Supervisory Audiologist
- Dr. Erin Lindsay
- Dr. Kerry Lynch
- Health Technicians:
- Shelby Barwick
- Tia Garrett
- Michelle Hobbs
- Dr. Pamela Key
- Clinic Telephone Number:
Macon
Macon CBOC Address
5566 Thomaston Road,
Macon, GA 31220
- Hours of Operation: 8:00 AM-4:30 PM
- Clinic Telephone Number:
- Walk-in Policy: NO Walk-ins, Patients must have appointment to be seen
- Device Drop Off Available
- Services Offered:
- Comprehensive Audiological evaluation, Hearing Aid Fittings/Orientation, Hearing Aid Services, VA Video Connect/Remote Programming, Secure Messaging
Staff:
Audiologist: Dr. Melissa Green
Health Technician: Nakeasha Jackson
- Comprehensive Audiological evaluation, Hearing Aid Fittings/Orientation, Hearing Aid Services, VA Video Connect/Remote Programming, Secure Messaging
- Clinic Telephone Number:
Perry
Perry CBOC Address
1309 Main St,
Perry, GA 31069
- Hours of Operation: 8:00 AM-4:30 PM
- Clinic Telephone Number:
- Walk-in Policy: NO Walk-ins, Patients must have appointment to be seen
- Device Drop Off Available
- Services Offered:
- Comprehensive Audiological evaluation, Hearing Aid Fittings/Orientation, Hearing Aid Services, VA Video Connect/Remote Programming, Secure Messaging
Staff:
Audiologist: Dr. Alexis Villar
Health Technician: Tara Nobles
- Comprehensive Audiological evaluation, Hearing Aid Fittings/Orientation, Hearing Aid Services, VA Video Connect/Remote Programming, Secure Messaging
- Clinic Telephone Number:
Tifton
Tifton CBOC Address
1824 Ridge Ave. North
Tifton, GA 31794
- Hours of Operation: 8:00 AM-4:30 PM
- Clinic Telephone Number:
- Walk-in Policy: Walk-ins for repairs will be seen as time allows or appointments can be made / Audiograms by appointments only
- Device Drop Off Available
- Services Offered:
- Comprehensive Audiological Evaluation, Hearing Aid Fittings/Orientation via VA Video Connect/Remote Programming, Secure Messaging/Hearing Aid Services/Repair via on site technician
Staff:
Health Technician: Keri Ponder
- Comprehensive Audiological Evaluation, Hearing Aid Fittings/Orientation via VA Video Connect/Remote Programming, Secure Messaging/Hearing Aid Services/Repair via on site technician
- Clinic Telephone Number:
Robins Air Force Base Clinic
655 Seventh Street Bldg 700
Robins Air Force Base, GA 31098
- Hours of Operation: 8:00 AM-4:30 PM (Tuesday) 9:30 AM - 4:30 PM (Wednesday)
- Clinic Telephone Number:
or ext. 71501
- Walk-in Policy: NO Walk-ins, Patients must have appointment to be seen
- Device Drop-Off Available
- Services Offered:
- Comprehensive Audiological Evaluation, Hearing Aid Fittings/Orientation, Hearing Aid Services,
Staff:
Audiologist: Dr. Amber Cleghorn
- Comprehensive Audiological Evaluation, Hearing Aid Fittings/Orientation, Hearing Aid Services,
- Clinic Telephone Number: