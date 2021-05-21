Billing and Insurance

Billing & Insurance

Any copayments due should be paid upon checking out of the medical center at time of discharge. Copayments may be made at the Agent Cashier window, F1194, telephone extension 176235. Veterans who do not make their copayments upon checking out will receive a bill at their address of record within 30 days after their stay or appointment.

Note: If you have any questions about your copay balance, please contact our local Medical Center Billing Office at 919-286-0411, extension 175379, or the VA Health Resource Center in Topeka, KS at 866-290-9438.

Private Health Insurance

VA is required by law to bill private health insurance carriers for medical care, supplies and prescriptions provided for treatment of Veterans' nonservice-connected conditions. Private health insurance coverage through a Veteran or Veteran's spouse is insurance provided by an employer, Veteran or other non-federal source, including Medicare supplemental plans. Generally, VA does not bill Medicare or Medicaid for reimbursement; however, VA does bill other types of health insurance including Medicare Supplemental plans for covered services.

Note: A Veteran’s insurance coverage or lack of insurance coverage does not determine their eligibility for treatment at a VA health care facility.

Veterans applying for and using VA medical care must provide their health insurance information, including coverage provided under policies of their spouses. Veterans are not responsible for the remaining balance shown as patient responsibility on the explanation of benefits from their insurance carrier. However, Veterans may be responsible for a VA copayment depending on their assigned Priority Group.

Importance of Providing Health Insurance Information

Veterans are not responsible for any unpaid balance that the insurance carrier does not pay, except for VA copayments they may be required to pay, depending on their assigned Priority Group.

Payments received from a Veteran's private health insurance carrier are credited towards any applicable VA copayments, reducing all or part of the Veterans out-of-pocket expenses.

Many private health insurance companies will apply VA health care charges towards satisfying a Veteran's annual deductible and maximum out of pocket expense.

Money collected by VA from private health insurance carriers is returned back to the VA medical center providing the care. The funds are used to provide the best care possible to our Veterans.

Cancelling Private Health Insurance

Veterans who have private health insurance should consider a number of important factors before canceling their health insurance, such as:

Impacts to Family Members. VA does not normally provide care for family members of Veterans enrolled in VA health care. If you cancel your private health insurance, they may have no health care coverage.

VA does not normally provide care for family members of Veterans enrolled in VA health care. If you cancel your private health insurance, they may have no health care coverage. Disenrollment in VA health care. There is no guarantee that in subsequent years Congress will appropriate sufficient funds for VA to provide care for all enrollment Priority Groups. This could happen if you are enrolled in one of the lower Priority Groups. This would leave a Veteran with no health care coverage.

There is no guarantee that in subsequent years Congress will appropriate sufficient funds for VA to provide care for all enrollment Priority Groups. This could happen if you are enrolled in one of the lower Priority Groups. This would leave a Veteran with no health care coverage. Medicare Parts A and B. VA does not require a Veteran to have Medicare Part A or B to be enrolled in VA health care. However, Veterans should always consider their current and future health care needs before changing any insurance coverage.

If you cancel your Medicare Part B Coverage, you need to know that you cannot be reinstated until January of the following year, and you may be penalized for reinstatement.

In most cases, if you don't sign up for Part B when you are first eligible, you'll have to pay a late enrollment penalty. You will have to pay this penalty for as long as you have Part B. Your monthly premium for Part B may go up 10% for each full 12-month period that you could have had Part B, but didn't sign up for it. Also, you may have to wait until the General Enrollment Period (from January 1 to March 31) to enroll in Part B. Coverage will start July 1 of that year.

For these reasons, VA strongly encourages Veterans to consider important factors, risks and benefits before making any changes to their private health insurance.

If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA Durham health care bill, call us at 919-286-0411, ext. 175379. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.

Pay online, by phone, or mail

Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.

Pay in person

To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office at our Durham campus.

Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.

Agent Cashier window

Room F1194

Map of Durham campus

Phone: 919-286-0411, ext. 175379

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Private and other health insurance

If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.

Learn how VA health care works with other health insurance