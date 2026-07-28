Refill your prescriptions

Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.

Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.

We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.

Online refills

With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.

Internet Refill

Prescriptions may also be filled online using the VA’s My HealtheVet Program. You will need a user ID and password to log in. If you do not have one, you can easily get one by creating your own personal profile.

Refills at the Durham VAMC Pharmacy

All Veterans are encouraged to refill their prescriptions by phone or Internet. Because of our patient workload, prescriptions cannot be refilled at the main VAMC pharmacy window.

Hours

Outpatient Pharmacy

Monday - Friday 8:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Inpatient Pharmacy (inpatient hospitalized veterans only)

Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Pharmacy Administration Office

Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.*

*All of the above services, except for the inpatient pharmacy, are closed on all federal holidays.