Whole Health System – Helping Veterans Live Healthy

About Whole Health

It all starts with the question “What matters most to you in your life?” Answering this is the first step in a new model called Whole Health. There are four key parts to the Whole Health Model:

The equation begins with you, the “Me” at the center. Your story is unique and your whole health begins with YOU. Starting here will help empower you to take charge of your health. Self Care: Each of us has the power to impact our well-being, but we may not have the skills or support to make those changes. It starts with looking at all the dimensions of your whole health. Doing so can help one experience a deeper sense of meaning, peace, joy, or comfort.

Your health team is here to help with the prevention and treatment of disease and illness. Community: Just as there is a “Me” at the center of the circle, there is a “We” that enfolds it. Your Community is however you define it and often includes where you live, work, and worship, as well as all the people and groups you connect with.

Whole Health is designed to help Veterans achieve and maintain their best health and well-being. Our department will empower you to begin developing your personalized health plan shaped around what matters to you most, equip you with the tools and support you need to proactively care for your health in our wellbeing programs, and treat you with complementary and integrative health modalities with licensed clinicians trained in developing healing relationships with their patients.

The road to better health lies within you.

The Whole Health System at the Durham VA HCS

Personal Health Planning: A comprehensive approach to health that merges the needs, preferences, and goals for whole health defined by the veteran with the health risk assessment, clinical evaluation, and therapeutic plan defined by the provider. The end results are shared goals that address the clinical needs in the context of what matters to the Veteran. The process for personal health planning includes the following:



The Pathway:



The Pathway is EMPOWERING: We partner with you, as well as your family and community, to explore your mission, purpose, and aspirations that will guide the development of your personal health plan.

Well-Being Programs are EQUIPPING: We work with you to build the skills and support you need and to identify proactive, integrative health approaches such as stress reduction, physical activity, weight management, tobacco cessation, yoga, tai chi, mindfulness, nutrition, acupuncture, and health coaching that will help you take charge of your health and well-being, prevent diseases, and live your life to the fullest.

Whole Health Clinical Care is TREATING: You will work with your health team to continue to refine your personal health plan with traditional and complementary and integrative health approaches to support your health and to enhance your self-management strategies to strengthen your health.