Work With Us
At the Durham VA Health Care System, you can make a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families while you advance your career or volunteer your time. Explore our job openings, training programs, and volunteer opportunities.
Jobs and careers
We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all of our current openings, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process. Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it.
Internships and fellowships
Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.
Visit our Internships and fellowships page to learn more.
Volunteer or donate
We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.
Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved.
Doing business with VA Durham Healthcare System
If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Durham health care, please call Supple Chain Management at 919-286-0411.
Associated Health Trainee Checklist - Without Compensation (WOC)
Associated Health Trainee Checklist - Without Compensation (WOC)
Congratulations on your new appointment as an Associated Health Trainee at the Durham VA Health Care System. We are excited to have you on the team. We hope your time with us is both exciting and motivating. Below you will find links to the paperwork required for Associated Health Trainees. Complete, print out, sign and turn in all paperwork together to Program POC. Again, congratulations and welcome to the team.
(Please download each document to your computer to edit and input your information.)
Mailing Address: Durham VA Medical Center [insert mail code from Point of Contact document] Attn: [insert name of DVAHCS point of contact from the Point of Contact document] 508 Fulton Street Durham, North Carolina 27705
Points of Contact - Durham VAHCS listing of points of contact by discipline
Appointment Letter (Review, sign bottom and return this document to your DVAHCS POC)
VA Form 10-2850D Application for Health Professions Trainee Dated Nov 2011 (Provide FIRST, FULL MIDDLE, & LAST NAME). If you don’t have a middle name, indicate “No Middle Name”. If you have only initials in your name, provide them and indicate “Initial only”. (Please provide your complete name & SSN at top of Pages 2-4. Sign pages 3 & 4. Return this document to your DVAHCS POC)
Form (OF) 306, Declaration for Federal Employment - Revised October 2019 (Provide (FIRST, FULL MIDDLE, & LAST NAME). If you don’t have a middle name, indicate “No Middle Name”. If you have only initials in your name, provide them and indicate “Initial only”. (Sign page 3. Return this document to your DVAHCS POC)
Selective Service System:
- Male trainees are required to visit https://www.sss.gov to register, print proof of registration or, if not registered, apply for a status information letter (SIL). The SIL denotes one’s requirement for registration, and, if applicable, exemption from the registration requirement. (Provide a copy of this documentation to your DVAHCS POC)
- Federal law requires that most males living in the US between the ages of 18 and 26 register with the Selective Service System. This includes individuals who are US citizens, non-US citizens and dual nationals, regardless of their immigration status. Male for this purpose is defined as those individuals born male on their birth certificate regardless of current gender. Only male, non-US citizens on a student or visitor visa are exempt from registration.
- Complete a request form for a status information letter at the gov website. You will have to describe, in detail, the circumstances you believe prevented you from registering and provide copies of documents showing any periods when you were hospitalized, institutionalized, or incarcerated occurring between your 18th and 26th birthdays. If you are a non-citizen, you may be required to provide documents that show when you entered the United States. Please include your name, social security number, date of birth, and return address.
- Males required to register, but who fail to do so by their 26th birthday, are barred from any position in any Executive Agency.
- For Men Born After 1960: A status information letter from the Selective Service System states the facts: Whether or not the man is registered; whether or not the man should have registered or if he is exempt.
- If you did not register with Selective Service and are now a man 26 years old or older, you may be ineligible for certain federal or state programs and benefits, including U.S. citizenship. Some agencies may ask you to provide an official response from the Selective Service indicating if you were or were not required to register.
Determination & Certification of English Language Proficiency (Fill in your information. Return this document to your DVAHCS POC.)
Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgement (Fill in your information and return this document to your DVAHCS POC.)
Fingrerprint Prep Sheet (Complete all boxes and return to your DVAHCS POC.)
Courtesy Fingerprinting: If you have a nearby VA, you can begin the fingerprint clearance process prior to arriving in Durham (Present the DVAMC Appointment letter and the Courtesy fingerprints document to your Local VA Facility. Locations for courtesy fingerprints can be found at:
VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT): must be completed prior to submitting paperwork Go to TMS website, Self register and complete MTT. You need the following information to complete self-registration: VA Location: DUR
*Trainees who previously had TMS accounts: Change your email accounts in TMS to ensure you can access the email account listed. If you previously had a TMS account and can no longer access it, please call the Durham VA TMS Domain Managers at 919.286.0411 ext 176909 for assistance.
DVAHCS POC: Open the POC link above to identify your POC. Enter their name here Provide your POC a copy of your course completion
NON-US Citizen Request Memo (If applicable) (Only to be completed by non-US Citizens. Fill in highlighted blocks through item 3 and turn in to your DVAHCS POC. Include a copy of VISA and passport)
Personal Identity Verification (PIV) (Submit a copy of your social security card and driver's license, state ID or VISA to your DVAHCS POC) Please notify POC of any changes to Driver’s License, State ID or VISA prior to orientation.
Lost, Stolen, Destroyed, or Damaged PIV Badge (If previously issued a PIV badge that has been lost, stolen, or destroyed, please fill out the PIV Memo through your signature line. Return document your DVAHCS POC.)
Current PIV badge holders (If you have a PIV badge from another VA facility, please advise your DVAHCS POC.)
Identification (Bring two original/current ID’s from the List of Acceptable Forms of ID to your DVAMC orientation/appointment. School ID will not suffice.)
Standard Form 61 Appointment Affidavits Revised August 2002 Do not sign or get notarized, fill in the top portion using Health Professions trainee as the position in which appointed; Department: VA; Bureau or division: VHA; Place of Employment: DVAHCS.
Duke Residents
Congratulations on your new appointment as a Duke Resident at the Durham VA Health Care System. We are excited to have you on the team. We hope your time with us is both exciting and motivating. Below you will find links to the paperwork required for Duke Residents. Complete, print out, sign and turn in all paperwork together to your points of contact identified below. Again, congratulations and welcome to the team.
Items listed below must be received by the Durham VAHCS NLT April 30, 2021:
Mailing Address:
Durham VA Medical Center
Duke Residency
Durham VA Medical Center [insert mail code from Point of Contact document]
Attn: [insert name of DVAHCS point of contact from the Point of Contact document]
508 Fulton Street
Durham, North Carolina 27705
(Please download each document to your computer in order to edit and input your information.)
VA Form 10-2850D Application for Health Professions Trainee Dated Nov 2011
INSTRUCTIONS FOR COMPLETING THE VA FORM 10-2850D
Page 1
1 A. Name – (Provide FIRST, FULL MIDDLE, & LAST NAME). If you don’t have a middle name, indicate “No Middle Name”. If you have only initials in your name, provide them and indicate “Initial only”.
- Complete maiden names, nick names, other spellings, or name changes
- Address - Complete address to include zip code
3A &3B. Telephone – Telephone number to include area code for morning and evening
- Social Security # - Complete 9-digit social security number
5A. Primary Email Address – Best email address to reach you
5B. Alternate Email Address -
- Date of Birth – Month, Day, and Year of birth
- Training Facility (City, State) – Durham, NC
7B& 7C – check the unknown box
8A – Are you now in the U.S. Military – select the response that applies to you
8B. Are you in the Reserves of National Guard? – select the response that applies to you
8C. Branch of Service – enter as appropriate or enter N/A or None
8D. Start Date of your Degree, Month and Year
9A. Enter citizenship status
9B. Enter your country of citizenship
Complete items 10A, 10B, 10C and 10D only if you are not a US Citizen
Page 2
(Please provide your complete name & SSN at top of the page)
Item V
Current Clinical License or Certifications – Complete all fields, if none, N/A or None
Item VI
Previous Clinical License or Certifications - Complete all fields, if none, N/A or None
15 – enter your National Provider Identifier (NPI)
16 – complete
17 – complete
Item VII – Education and Training
18 A – Enter all schools after high school in chronological order
18B – Enter address of schools
18C – Enter start date for program
18D – completion date
18E – Diploma earned
18F – Field of Study
Item VIII
International Graduates – If you are an international student, complete all fields
Item IX
Internship, Residency, and Fellowship – If apply, complete all fields with full name of school and complete physical address WITH City, State and Zip or N/A or None
Page 3
(Please provide your complete name & SSN at top of Pages 2-4. Sign pages 3 & 4.
Item X
Respond to questions 21, 22 & 23
Item XI
Additional space for previous responses
Sign and date page 3 at the bottom of the form
Page 4
(Please provide your complete name & SSN at top of Pages 2-4. Sign pages 3 & 4)
Authorization for Release of Information – Read and Check all boxes, date, sign and read privacy notice Name and Social Security number should be on top of every page where specified
Sign and date page 4
Form (OF) 306, Declaration for Federal Employment
Instructions for completion of the OF-306:
- (Provide FIRST NAME, FULL MIDDLE NAME, & LAST NAME). If you don’t have a middle name, indicate “No Middle Name”. If you have only initials in your name, provide them and indicate “Initial only”
- Social security number
- Place of birth
- U.S. citizenship status
- Date of birth
- Other names ever used- Complete maiden names, nick names, other spellings, or name changes
- Phone numbers
- Selective service registration
- Background information about convictions, firings, delinquent federal debt
- Whether your relatives work for the agency or government organization to which you are submitting this form
- Whether you receive or have ever applied for retirement pay, pension, or other retired pay based on military, federal civilian or District of Columbia Government service
- Signature (Sign as applicant)
- Date
- Date you left last federal job if any
- Whether you waived basic life insurance or any type of optional life insurance when you last worked for the federal government, whether you later cancelled that waiver
Points of Contact
Welcome Letter (For your records)
Am I Eligible - Download this checklist to be sure you meet all eligibility requirements to train at VA facilities.
Appointment Letter (Review, sign bottom and return this document to your DVAHCS POC)
Screening Checklist (HR Checklist (VA FORM 10-0453)
Determination & Certification of English Language Proficiency (Fill in your information. Return this document to your DVAHCS POC)
Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgement (Fill in your information and return this document to your DVAHCS POC)
Fingerprint Prep Sheet (Complete all boxes and return to your DVAHCS POC)
Courtesy Fingerprinting: You must contact a nearby VA, to begin the fingerprint clearance process prior to arriving in Durham (Present the DVAMC Appointment letter and the Courtesy fingerprints document to your Local VA Facility. Locations for courtesy fingerprints can be found at
Advise your DVAHCS POC when and where courtesy prints were taken. Do not hesitate to complete this requirement
VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT): must be completed prior to submitting paperwork Go to TMS website-Self register and complete MTT. You need the following information to complete self-registration:
VA Location: DUR
Provide a copy of your course completion to your DVAHCS POC when you submit your paperwork
*Trainees who previously had TMS accounts: Change your email accounts in TMS to ensure you can access the email account listed. If you previously had a TMS account and can no longer access it, please send an email to VHADURTMSDOMAINMANAGERS@va.gov requesting assistance
NON-US Citizen Request Memo must submit include a copy of their visa and passport
Personal Identity Verification (PIV) (Submit a copy of your social security card and driver's license, state ID or VISA to your DVAHCS POC NLT April 30, 2021)
Please notify POC of any changes to Driver’s License, State ID or VISA prior to orientation.
Lost, Stolen, Destroyed, or Damaged PIV Badge (If previously issued a PIV badge that has been lost, stolen, or destroyed, please fill out the PIV Memo through your signature line. Return document your DVAHCS POC)
Current PIV badge holders (If you have a PIV badge from another VA facility, please advise your DVAHCS POC)
NPI Number (Include your NPI number on your VA Form 10-2850 and print page with NPI Number and send page to your DVAHCS POC)
Identification (Bring two original/current ID’s from the List of Acceptable Forms of ID to your DVAMC orientation/appointment. School ID will not suffice.)
Standard Form 61 Appointment Affidavits Revised August 2002
Do not sign or get notarized, fill in top portion using Health Professions trainee as the Position in which appointed; Department: VA; Bureau or division: VHA; Place of Employment: DVAHCS.