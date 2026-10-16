Geriatric Mental Health Occupational Therapy (OT) Fellowship Program

The purpose of the Geriatric Mental Health (GMH) OT Fellowship Program is to advance the knowledge and skills of OT practitioners in the specialized area of OT practice in mental health, and thus improve access to the highest quality mental health care for Veterans in an aging population. The primary goal of this program is to produce an OT Geriatric Mental Health specialist with skills and attributes to meet the unique needs older adults with mental health conditions to enable them to perform the occupations that they need, want, or are expected to do, and to engage fully in daily life activities in the communities of their choice. A range of clinical and didactic experiences will be provided to enhance specialized knowledge pertaining to conditions and contextual factors across the lifespan, evaluation, intervention, need prioritization, outcomes, holistic and ethical practice, advocacy, understanding and accessing resources, and evidence-based care.



At the end of the fellowship year, the GMH OT Fellow will: