Geriatric Mental Health Occupational Therapy (OT) Fellowship Program
History & Purpose The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has continued to emphasize its commitment to advancing knowledge and skills of clinicians to meet the unique needs of the Veteran population. In 2017, the Office of Academic Affiliations announced a plan to pilot Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Occupational Therapy (OT) Fellowship training programs throughout the nation. The Durham VA was one of 4 sites to receive funding to establish a fellowship program.
Program Goals
The purpose of the Geriatric Mental Health (GMH) OT Fellowship Program is to advance the knowledge and skills of OT practitioners in the specialized area of OT practice in mental health, and thus improve access to the highest quality mental health care for Veterans in an aging population. The primary goal of this program is to produce an OT Geriatric Mental Health specialist with skills and attributes to meet the unique needs older adults with mental health conditions to enable them to perform the occupations that they need, want, or are expected to do, and to engage fully in daily life activities in the communities of their choice. A range of clinical and didactic experiences will be provided to enhance specialized knowledge pertaining to conditions and contextual factors across the lifespan, evaluation, intervention, need prioritization, outcomes, holistic and ethical practice, advocacy, understanding and accessing resources, and evidence-based care.
At the end of the fellowship year, the GMH OT Fellow will:
- Demonstrate advanced knowledge of lifespan development, comorbid conditions, and contextual factors impacting occupational performance in older adults with mental health disorders across the continuum of care.
- Use relevant evidence and standardized evaluation tools to create comprehensive occupational profiles and assess performance in order to design and implement client-centered, evidence-based mental health interventions that facilitate optimal occupational engagement.
- Demonstrate competency in identifying and prioritizing client and population needs, and apply quality improvement (QI) methods to evaluate and enhance programmatic care outcomes.
- Demonstrate knowledge of current laws, regulations, and service delivery models pertaining to mental health and care of older adults, actively participating in advocacy efforts, fostering collaborative networks, and driving meaningful change in care delivery at a systems level.
- Critically appraise and translate current research and evidence-based practices into clinical decision-making through participation in interdisciplinary journal club and completion of a Quality Improvement Project.
Program Description
The Geriatric Mental Health Occupational Therapy Fellowship Program is a state-of-the art clinical training program that focuses on inter-professional learning and holistic assessment and intervention in the care of older Veterans at risk for or who have mental illness.
This fellowship will provide a challenging, diverse experience in varied geriatric programs to foster a well-rounded, skilled occupational therapy clinician knowledgeable in assessing and treating a range of mental health disorders, including depression, delirium, dementia, and any accompanying physical or emotional comorbidities that impact occupational engagement and overall functioning. Following completion of the fellowship program, fellows will be prepared for American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) Board Certification in Mental Health.
The GMH OT Fellowship Program also supports the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) mission and core values (Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence) through quality training and mentorship. Per the VA Office of Academic Affiliations, one of VHA's missions is to conduct an education and training program for health profession students to enhance the quality of care provided to Veterans within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) healthcare system, and subsequently serve as a leader in defining the education of future health care professionals that helps meet the changing needs of the Nation’s health care delivery system. The GMH OT Fellowship furthers the educational mission of VHA in preparing occupational therapy clinicians to serve as leaders within the ever-changing healthcare field.
Fellowship Requirements
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, proficient in spoken and written English, and must be graduates, or expected to graduate, from an Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE) accredited OT educational program at entry-level Masters or entry-level Doctorate level. Applicants should also have at least one FW Level II, or at least 3 months of experience, in a mental health or geriatric clinical practice setting. A fellow will receive an annual stipend and are eligible for health and life insurance benefits. The 2026-2027 training salary is $51,007. Fellows also earn annual and sick leave and are entitled to all Federal holidays.
Application Process
Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Applicants are encouraged to submit applications as early as possible. We will begin recruiting for the fellow and accepting applications beginning January 1 each year. Applications received by the second Monday of February will be given priority. Anticipated start date of the year-long program is the Tuesday after Labor Day.
To be considered for the fellowship
Please submit the following items:
- Letter of interest that describes (a) how you envision this training furthering your professional development, (b) your prior training or exposure to geriatric and/or mental health practice, and (c) your professional and research interests. Letters of interest are typically 1 page in length.
- Current Curriculum Vitae or Resume
- Graduate transcripts (unofficial transcripts are acceptable at the time of application. If you are offered an interview, official transcripts will be required at a later date).
- Three letters of reference from individuals familiar with your clinical work.
- Federal Form: Declaration for Federal Employment
- Federal Form: Application for Health Professions Trainees (https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/VA_Form_10-2850d.pdf)
Applications must be submitted electronically to hannah.kanthak@va.gov with the subject “LAST NAME-GMH OT Fellowship Application”. Please attempt to send all documents as attachments in the fewest number of emails possible. If your application is accepted for further review, you will be invited to participate in a formal interview.
Hannah Kanthak MA, OTR/L
Geriatric Mental Health OT Fellowship Coordinator and Primary OT Mentor
VA Durham health care
Email: hannah.kanthak@va.gov