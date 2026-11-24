To learn more about the Interprofessional Fellowship Program in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery for Veterans with Serious Mental Illness at the Durham VA Healthcare System visit: https://www.va.gov/durham-health-care/work-with-us/internships-and-fellowships/psychology-fellowship-programs/interprofessional-fellowship-program-in-psychosocial/

For more information on the history and purpose of the VA Interprofessional Fellowship in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Oriented Services (PSR Fellowship) and the additional fellowship sites visit: https://www.mirecc.va.gov/visn5/training/interprofessional_fellowship_program.asp