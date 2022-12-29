Interprofessional Fellowship Program in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery for Veterans with Serious Mental Illness
The Inter-professional Fellowship Program in Psychosocial Rehabilitation is a state-of-the-art clinical training program that focuses on the theory and practice of psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery. Individualized, mentored clinical and research training is combined with a curriculum that emphasizes a comprehensive psychosocial rehabilitation approach to service delivery, education, and implementing change in a mental health care setting.
The PSR fellowship also constitutes one of the four focus areas within the Durham VAMC Postdoctoral Fellowship. Thus, psychology postdoctoral fellows within PSR also complete our APA-accredited postdoctoral fellowship program.
Contacts
Murray McNeil, Ph.D.
Co-Director, PSR Fellowship Program
Durham VA Medical Center
919-286-0411, ext. 17777
Julie McCormick, MSW
Co-Director, PSR Fellowship Program
Durham VA Medical Center
919-286-0411, ext. 175111
Additional information regarding VA Psychology Training and eligibility requirements can be found here at the VA Psychology Training page.