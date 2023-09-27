The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced its commitment to interprofessional clinical care and training in psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery for Veterans with serious mental illness in 2002. The Psychosocial Rehabilitation Occupational Therapy (PSR OT) Fellowship Program is part of the Interprofessional Fellowship Program in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery for Veterans with Serious Mental Illness. The PSR OT Fellowship at Durham HCS is a post professional fellowship training program and the designated training slot for a VA Advanced Fellow of the occupational therapy discipline within the multi-site Interprofessional Fellowship in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Oriented Services (PSR Fellowship).

The PSR OT Fellowship at the Durham VA HCS site, located in Durham, North Carolina, is an AOTA-Approved Fellowship Site accredited by the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA). This PSR OT Fellowship program was the first OT Fellowship program to by accredited by AOTA in the VA Healthcare System nationwide in June 2017. https://www.aota.org/career/career-center/fellowship-program/fellowship-directory/mental-health

To learn more about the Interprofessional Fellowship Program in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery for Veterans with Serious Mental Illness at the Durham VA Healthcare System visit: https://www.va.gov/durham-health-care/work-with-us/internships-and-fellowships/psychology-fellowship-programs/interprofessional-fellowship-program-in-psychosocial/

For more information on the history and purpose of the VA Interprofessional Fellowship in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Oriented Services (PSR Fellowship) and the additional fellowship sites visit: https://www.mirecc.va.gov/visn5/training/interprofessional_fellowship_program.asp