PACT Act open house, toxic-exposure screenings

VA ECHCS will host an open house Dec. 15 at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs, an evening event to inform Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors about a historic expansion of benefits. The PACT Act expands health care for hundreds of thousands of toxic-exposed Vietnam-era, Gulf War-era and post-9/11 Veterans.

More than 100,000 Veterans are currently enrolled in VA ECHCS, of which nearly 40,000 Veterans receive care in Colorado Springs. During the PACT Act open house, 4:30-6:30 p.m., enrolled Veterans will get an opportunity to complete a toxic-exposure screening.

The two-hour event will kick off with remarks by VA ECHCS Director Michael Kilmer and Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Director Michael Rohrbach. VA ECHCS Assistant Director James Crabtree will give an overview of the PACT Act, then point to on-site resources to apply for VA benefits, enroll in health care and explore other VA programs and services.

With respiratory illnesses on the rise nationally, VA ECHCS vaccine teams will offer flu shots to enrolled Veterans. All Veterans, regardless of enrollment, as well as spouses and caregivers, may request a COVID-19 vaccination. A booster will require a CDC vaccination card.

Veterans interested in applying for toxic exposure-related health care and benefits should bring their summary of release or discharge from active duty, commonly known as form DD-214. VA will start processing the claims Jan. 1. Veterans who apply for PACT Act-related benefits before Aug. 10, 2023, will have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.

Veterans may also enroll online, by phone at 877-222-8387, by mail with VA Form 10-10EZ or in-person at a VA facility. They can learn more about the PACT Act by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411 or visiting VA.gov/PACT.