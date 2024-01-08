Salute to Veteran Patient Week

National Salute to Veteran Patients

The National Salute to Veteran Patients takes place during the week of February 14 every year. This year, it takes place from February 11 to 17. The purpose of the holiday is to honor and pay tribute to the brave military veterans who receive medical care at Veterans Affairs (V.A.) medical facilities. The holiday also seeks to create more awareness about the importance of VA medical facilities and encourage more people to visit and volunteer.

Stay tuned to this page and our social media pages for more information. As we get closer, we'll post more details on individual events happening at our VA ECHCS facilities.

Visit our website if you would like to learn more about volunteering or donating with VA:

