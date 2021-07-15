Returning service member care
VA Eastern Colorado health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Carolyn McKay LCSW
Acting Program Manager
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 719-227-4057
Gloria Edgenton RN
Transition Care Management Case Manager
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 720-723-6470
James Petersen LCSW
Transition Care Management Case Manager
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 719-227-4218
Cindy Seaburn
Transition Care Management Associate Coordinator
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 719-227-4689
Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Eastern Colorado provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.