VA ECHCS opens Space Center VA Clinic, continuing Colorado Springs expansions

PRESS RELEASE

September 11, 2023

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will celebrate the official opening of Space Center VA Clinic on Sept. 13, as part of its continued VA facility expansion efforts in Colorado Springs, at 565 Space Center Dr., Suite 130.

Michael Kilmer, VA ECHCS director, will host the open house 11 a.m. to noon with area community leaders. Space Center VA Clinic adds another 16,000 square feet for VA primary care, mental health, physical therapy and laboratory services.

In April, VA ECHCS opened an additional 9,000-square-foot, first-floor suite at its Union Boulevard VA Clinic, doubling the size of that facility to expand its already 8,000-square foot space in suite 200. It provides primary care with mental health embedded, along with laboratory services and physical therapy.

Garden of the Gods VA Clinic opened in May with an almost 4,000-square foot space designed for intensive community mental health recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, as well as care for Veterans experiencing homelessness.

Most VA primary care teams are relocating from PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic. The 76,000-square-foot outpatient facility on Centennial Boulevard is cultivating a specialty care hub with physical therapy, orthopedics, cardiology, urology, acupuncture and chiropractic care.

With tens of thousands of Veterans currently enrolled in the Pikes Peak area, VA ECHCS’ fastest-growing market, this year’s projects move primary care teams closer to where they live.

The PACT Act expanded eligibility last year for millions of Veterans, including many Vietnam era, Gulf War era and Post-9/11 Veterans. VA is recognizing more than 20 new presumptions of service connection for toxic exposure-related conditions.

For more information on how to apply, including the documents needed to determine eligibility, visit VA.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.

Space Center VA Clinic Open House

Community leaders and Veteran advocates

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to noon

Premier Health Plaza, Suite 130

565 Space Center Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80915