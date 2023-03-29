VA ECHCS ribbon-cutting to kick off expansions in Colorado Springs

PRESS RELEASE

March 29, 2023

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will celebrate April 7 a facility expansion that more than doubles the size of a VA clinic, the first of several area projects making way this year for additional VA services in Colorado Springs.

VA ECHCS Director Michael Kilmer will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon in Premier Health Plaza at 3920 North Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs. After the ribbon is cut, community leaders and Veteran advocates will tour Union Boulevard VA Clinic’s suite 100.

The 9,000-square-foot, first-floor suite will expand the VA primary care services already available upstairs in suite 200, an 8,000-square-foot space. On the third floor, Colorado Springs Vet Center will continue to offer counseling in a non-clinical setting.

The Union Boulevard VA Clinic expansion is one of three projects scheduled for completion this year in Colorado Springs. Space Center Drive VA Clinic, located near East Platte Avenue and North Powers Boulevard, will add this summer another 16,000 square feet for primary care with mental health embedded, along with laboratory services and physical therapy.

Garden of the Gods VA Clinic is preparing to open this year with a 3,600-square-foot space designed for intensive community mental health recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, as well as care for Veterans experiencing homelessness.

Most VA primary care teams will relocate from PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic. The 76,000-square-foot outpatient facility on Centennial Boulevard will cultivate a specialty care hub with physical therapy, orthopedics, cardiology, urology, acupuncture and chiropractic care.

Roughly 48,000 Veterans in Colorado Springs are currently enrolled in VA ECHCS. In fiscal year 2022, VA treated more than 26,000 Veterans in Colorado Springs. Aside from expanding specialty care, this year’s projects open enough space for six more primary care teams, so 6,000 more Veterans can also choose VA providers for routine health and wellness check-ups.

The PACT Act expanded eligibility last year for millions of Veterans, including many Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans. VA is recognizing more than 20 new presumptions of service connection for toxic exposure-related conditions.

VA recommendations published last year, after nationwide market assessments under the VA MISSION Act, pointed to significant growth in Colorado Springs. The number of El Paso County Veterans enrolled in VA care was projected to increase by 23.8-percent over 10 years.

Kilmer says enrolling helps inform VA health care infrastructure investment strategies. Other than outpatient clinics, he says Veterans may need an ambulatory surgery center in Colorado Springs, as justification strengthens for a VA medical center with an inpatient tower.

“Registering is one way to keep resources available to vulnerable Veterans,” said Kilmer, who’s hosted numerous in-person meetings with Veterans and their community leaders and providers to understand the needs across VA Eastern Colorado, from urban to rural areas.

“We’ve heard that a lot of Veterans feel enrolling for VA care could take it away from someone who needs it more, but every enrolled Veteran brings VA resources to our communities.”

“If you don’t need it now, you may one day. Even if you already get care elsewhere, it’s a fallback.”

For more information on how to apply, including the documents needed to determine eligibility, visit VA.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.

Union Boulevard VA Clinic Ribbon-cutting

Community leaders and Veteran advocates

Friday, April 7, noon to 1 p.m.

Premier Health Plaza, Suite 100

3920 North Union Boulevard

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

RSVP: vhaechcommunications@va.gov