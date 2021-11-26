Postdoctoral advanced geriatrics fellowship

On Eligibility

Eligible applicants include any “clinical” providers (physicians or specified non-physicians) who have completed their clinical training and are board certified or eligible in their subspecialty.

Eligible non-physician candidates include individuals with advanced degrees in audiology, dentistry, nursing, optometry, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, podiatry, psychology and speech pathology.

Other “clinical” providers may be eligible on an individual basis.

While application is open to physician and non-physicians, with or without previous geriatric or gerontology training, the research itself must be aging related and highly relevant to Veteran populations. Applications that fall within the selected Eastern Colorado GRECC foci (gender-related health issues, treatment and complications of obesity, rehabilitation of older adults and palliative/end-of-life care) are highly encouraged, but this is not a requirement.

This two-year advanced research fellowship requires a minimum commitment of 75% of time toward research effort, which can be conducted at either the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (VA-ECHCS) or University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (CU-AMC). All non-research (clinical) time must be conducted at VA-ECHCS.

On finding mentors

The applicant(s) selected for the position will work with faculty mentors to develop an individualized learning plan, based on previous experience, for didactic sessions in core research skills and geriatric topics specific to the proposed research project.

To help you find a mentor who meets your interests please email joe.huggins@va.gov with a brief note describing your research interests and we will provide a few hand-curated suggestions.

CU-AMC and VA-ECHCS offer a wide variety of research, clinical and educational resources that will further allow customization of a fellow’s two-year curriculum. In addition to research skills and geriatrics knowledge cores, each fellow will participate in leadership, medical education and quality improvement curriculum. Each topic will include early core didactics followed by experiential learning and application of techniques as the fellowship progresses.

On the application timeline



The application requires an initial one-page letter of intent outlining the applicant’s educational history and project aims and hypotheses, and mentors – due February 1, 2022.

The EC-GRECC Executive Committee will review the applications for eligibility, scientific merit, aging and veteran-related focus, and likelihood for career success. Selected applicants will be invited to submit a three-page description of their research and career development/mentoring plan, NIH style biosketches and two letters of support – due March 15, 2022.

Final awards will be made on May 1, 2022. Target start date is July 1, 2022.

The awardees’ performance and progress will be evaluated by the Committee at the end of Year 1 to determine Year 2 funding.

More Information and Application

For information on eligibility:

https://www.va.gov/oaa/advanced-fellowships.asp

To apply contact:

Norma Rogers, Program Coordinator

Eastern Colorado Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center

ECHCS Rocky Mountain VA Medical Center

Norma.Rogers@va.gov

720-857-2800