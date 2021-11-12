Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center - Research

Research Overview

The research foci of Eastern Colorado GRECC are:

Consequences and Treatments of Obesity in Older Adults; and Gender Differences in Health (focusing on women’s health)

These are both areas of significant existing research interest, resources, strengths, and achievements within the CU-SOM Division of Geriatric Medicine. These areas are of consequence due to the increasing number of female Veterans and greater understanding of the multiple functional, metabolic and cognitive risks of obesity. However, they have received only modest attention to date from existing GRECCs.

In 2010, the VA Women’s Health Services Research Conference identified complex chronic conditions, aging, and long-term care as a focus area for defining the future direction of VA women’s health research and its potential impact on practice and policy. Research priorities identified under this initiative included advancing the understanding of aging issues of women Veterans in such areas as menopause, osteoporosis, arthritis, diabetes, and heart failure.

This page show two different ways to understand the research being conducted at Eastern Colorado GRECC. The first is through the Research Categories used to describe each research grant. When a grant is awarded it is tagged with various categiries that describe the work being done. The categories below can be used to find the EC GRECC investigators working in each area.

Also on this page, you can find the Research Funding Sources for each grant we have received. The funding source can be useful in understanding the priorities of funders and investigators. For persons looking for Post-Doctoral positions it can be used to find a mentor for future grant writing.

Research Categories

The number associated with the category is the number of grants included in that category. The research categories that have been tagged in 80 Eastern Colorado GRECC grants include:

Prevention (39)

Aging (38)

Nutrition (32)

Behavioral and Social Science (26)

Clinical Trials and Supportive Activities (25)

Obesity (22)

Rehabilitation (20)

Physical Rehabilitation (13)

Diabetes (12)

Neurosciences (12)

Arthritis (10)

Bioengineering (10)

Cardiovascular (10)

Chronic Pain (10)

Estrogen (9)

Comparative Effectiveness Research (8)

Osteoporosis (4)

Research Funding Sources

This next list shows the funding sources for our grants:

National Institute on Aging (25)

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (24)

United States Department of Veterans Affairs (11)

National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (8)

National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (7)

Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (3)

National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (3)

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (3)

Arthritis Foundation (2)

Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (2)

Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (2)

National Cancer Institute (2)

National Institute of Nursing Research (2)

American Diabetes Association (1)

American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR) (1)

National Institute of General Medical Sciences (1)

Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) (1)

Current Grants

Advancing Rehabilitation Paradigms for Older Adults in Skilled Nursing Facilities

Principal Investigator: Jennifer Stevens-Lapsley

Grant number: R01AG072693

Funding amount: $617,000.00

Start/End date: 7/1/2021 - 6/30/2026

Funder: National Institute on Aging

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/10226727

Effectiveness of Engaging in Advance Care Planning Talks (ENACT) Group Visits Intervention in Primary Care for Older Adults with and without Alzheimer's Dementia

Principal Investigator: Hillary Lum

Grant number: R01AG066804

Funding amount: $780,725.00

Start/End date: 3/15/2021 - 2/28/2026

Funder: National Institute on Aging

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/10100456

Diminished Sex Hormone Levels Stimulate Production of Inflammatory Bone Marrow-Derived Adipocytes

Principal Investigator: Dwight Klemm

Grant number: I01BX005135

Funding amount: $0.00

Start/End date: 4/1/2021 - 3/31/2025

Funder: United States Department of Veterans Affairs

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/10017066

Pragmatic Implementation Science Approaches to Assess and Enhance Value of Cancer Prevention and Control in Rural Primary Care

Principal Investigator: Russell E. Glasgow

Grant number: P50CA244688

Funding amount: $2,861,735.00

Start/End date: 9/20/2019 - 8/31/2024

Funder: National Cancer Institute

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/10251988

Workforce Development Engages Diverse Older Adults to Catalyze Innovative Approaches for Enhanced Recruitment and Retention

Principal Investigator: Kathryn Nearing

Grant number: 1R24AG071459

Funding amount: $558,329.00

Start/End date: 9/30/2021 - 6/30/2024

Funder: National Institute on Aging

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/10170897

Improving health self-management using walking biobehavioral intervention for people with dysvascular lower limb amputation

Principal Investigator: Cory L. Christiansen

Grant number: R01NR018450

Funding amount: $1,171,746.00

Start/End date: 8/1/2019 - 5/31/2024

Funder: National Institute of Nursing Research

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/10151652

Optimizing Gait Rehabilitation for Veterans with Non-Traumatic Lower Limb Amputation

Principal Investigator: Cory L. Christiansen

Grant number: I01RX003237

Funding amount: $0.00

Start/End date: 11/1/2019 - 10/31/2023

Funder: United States Department of Veterans Affairs

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/10049200

Engaging Medically Complex Veterans in Tele-Rehabilitation Using a Biobehavioral Approach: A Pilot Study of Feasibly and Acceptability

Principal Investigator: Jennifer Stevens-Lapsley

Grant number: 1I21RX003730

Funding amount: $0.00

Start/End date: 7/1/2021 - 6/30/2023

Funder: United States Department of Veterans Affairs

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/10251603

Novel Strategies for Personalized Clinical Decisions in Knee Arthroplasty

Principal Investigator: Jennifer Stevens-Lapsley

Grant number: R01HS025692

Funding amount: $1,067,362.00

Start/End date: 9/1/2018 - 6/30/2023

Funder: Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/9965906

Comparison of Exercise Mode on Disruptions in Calcium Homeostasis

Principal Investigator: Sarah J. Wherry

Grant number: I21RX003593

Funding amount: $0.00

Start/End date: 7/1/2021 - 6/30/2023

Funder: United States Department of Veterans Affairs

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/10255684

Bioenergetic and Metabolic Consequences of the Loss of Gonadal Function

Principal Investigator: Wendy Kohrt & Dwight Klemm

Grant number: U54AG062319

Funding amount: $4,536,882.00

Start/End date: 9/20/2012 - 5/31/2023

Funder: National Institute on Aging

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/9984225

Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity Consortium - Colorado Clinical Center

Principal Investigator: Wendy Kohrt

Grant number: U01AR071124

Funding amount: $8,868,509.00

Start/End date: 12/6/2016 - 11/30/2022

Funder: National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/10108941

Optimizing Physical Activity Outcomes for Veterans After Total Knee Arthroplasty

Principal Investigator: Cory L. Christiansen

Grant number: I01RX002417

Funding amount: $0.00

Start/End date: 12/1/2017 - 11/30/2022

Funder: United States Department of Veterans Affairs

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/10067376

IMPlementation to Achieve Clinical Transformation (IMPACT): The Colorado Training Program

Principal Investigator: Russell E. Glasgow

Grant number: K12HL137862

Funding amount: $2,937,246.00

Start/End date: 9/5/2017 - 6/30/2022

Funder: National Heart Lung and Blood Institute

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/10229571

Movement pattern biofeedback training after total knee arthroplasty

Principal Investigator: Jennifer Stevens-Lapsley

Grant number: R01AG056585

Funding amount: $2,733,944.00

Start/End date: 9/15/2017 - 4/30/2022

Funder: National Institute on Aging

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/9924429

Progressing Home Health Rehabilitation Paradigms for Older Adults

Principal Investigator: Jennifer Stevens-Lapsley

Grant number: R01NR016209

Funding amount: $2,374,799.00

Start/End date: 7/1/2016 - 4/30/2022

Funder: National Institute of Nursing Research

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/9691496

Cardiovascular Consequences of Hypogonadism in Men

Principal Investigator: Kerrie Moreau

Grant number: R01AG049762

Funding amount: $3,269,267.00

Start/End date: 2/1/2016 - 1/31/2022

Funder: National Institute on Aging

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/9849152

Colorado Nutrition Obesity Research Center

Principal Investigator: Wendy Kohrt & Edward L. Melanson

Grant number: P30DK048520

Funding amount: $25,539,568.00

Start/End date: 3/15/1995 - 7/31/2025

Funder: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/project-details/10189558