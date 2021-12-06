Eastern CO GRECC publications 2021

EC-GRECC Publications

This collection of the 2021 publications of our Principal Investigators provides a very good view into the work that we do to improve the lives of Veterans. So far in 2021 we have published 158 peer-reviewed articles. Since our beginning as a research center we have produced 1,775 publications (82,678 times cited, 77% of publications with at least one citation, an FCR mean of 4.86 and an RCR mean of 2.85) publications (updated December 6, 2021)

The following categories summarize our work, the number in parentheses shows the frequency for that category:

Clinical Research (998)

Prevention (564)

Behavioral and Social Science (364)

Aging (329)

Nutrition (285)

Clinical Trials and Supportive Activities (259)

Health Services (209)

Obesity (193)

Diabetes (191)

Cardiovascular (181)

Rehabilitation (151)

Neurosciences (102)

Cancer (98)

Heart Disease (87)

Tobacco (smoke and health) (86)

Brain Disorders (89)

Arthritis (74)

Estrogen (70)

Comparative Effectiveness Research (69)

Pain Research (65)

Contraception/Reproduction (59)

Chronic Pain (54)

Physical Rehabilitation (73)

Publications 2021 (N = 158)

December 2021

Chung MK, Fagerlin A, Wang PJ, Ajayi TB, Allen LA, Baykaner T, Benjamin EJ, Branda M, Cavanaugh KL, Chen LY, Crossley GH, Delaney RK, Eckhardt LL, Grady KL, Hargraves IG, True Hills M, Kalscheur MM, Kramer DB, Kunneman M, Lampert R, Langford AT, Lewis KB, Lu Y, Mandrola JM, Martinez K, Matlock DD, McCarthy SR, Montori VM, Noseworthy PA, Orland KM, Ozanne E, Passman R, Pundi K, Roden DM, Saarel EV, Schmidt MM, Sears SF, Stacey D, Stafford RS, Steinberg BA, Youn Wass S, Wright JM. Shared Decision-Making in Cardiac Electrophysiology Procedures and Arrhythmia Management. Circ Arrhythm Electrophysiol. 2021 Dec 6:CIRCEP121007958. doi: 10.1161/CIRCEP.121.007958. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34865518.

Jones TS, Jones EL, Barnett CC Jr, Moore JT, Wikiel KJ, Horney CP, Unruh M, Levy CR, Robinson TN. A Multidisciplinary High-Risk Surgery Committee May Improve Perioperative Decision Making for Patients and Physicians. J Palliat Med. 2021 Dec;24(12):1863-1866. doi: 10.1089/jpm.2021.0141.

PMID: 34851187.

November 2021

Rao BR, Merchant FM, Abernethy ER, Howard DH, Matlock DD, Dickert NW. The impact of Government-mandated shared decision-making for implantable defibrillators: A natural experiment. Pacing Clin Electrophysiol. 2021 Nov 29. doi: 10.1111/pace.14414. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34843128.

Feng C, Kephart G, Juarez-Colunga E. Predicting COVID-19 mortality risk in Toronto, Canada: a comparison of tree-based and regression-based machine learning methods. BMC Med Res Methodol. 2021 Nov 27;21(1):267. doi: 10.1186/s12874-021-01441-4.

PMID: 34837951

Harris-Love MO, Gollie JM, Keogh JWL. Eccentric Exercise: Adaptations and Applications for Health and Performance. J Funct Morphol Kinesiol. 2021 Nov 24;6(4):96. doi: 10.3390/jfmk6040096. PMCID: PMC8628948.

PMID: 34842737

Wherry SJ, Swanson CM, Kohrt WM. Acute catabolic bone metabolism response to exercise in young and older adults: A narrative review. Exp Gerontol. 2021 Nov 23:111633. doi: 10.1016/j.exger.2021.111633. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34826573

Ingle MP, Carroll AM, Matlock DD, Gama KD, Valle JA, Allen LA, Knoepke CE. Decision Support Needs for Patients with Severe Symptomatic Aortic Stenosis. J Gerontol Soc Work. 2021 Nov 23:1-15. doi: 10.1080/01634372.2021.1995095. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34809525

Wilson KM, Moss A, Lowary M, Holstein J, Gambino J, Juarez-Colunga E, Kerby GS, Klein JD, Hovell M, Winickoff JP. Intervening with Smoking Parents of Inpatients to Reduce Exposure: The INSPIRE Randomized Controlled Trial. Acad Pediatr. 2021 Nov 21:S1876-2859(21)00546-5. doi: 10.1016/j.acap.2021.11.010. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34818588

Mamyrova G, McBride E, Yao L, Shrader JA, Jain M, Yao J, Curiel RV, Miller FW, Harris-Love MO, Rider LG. Preliminary Validation of Muscle Ultrasound in Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM). Rheumatology (Oxford). 2021 Nov 16:keab833. doi: 10.1093/rheumatology/keab833. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34791066

Prater L, Mills B, Bowen AG, Rooney L, Cheung A, Betz ME, Rowhani-Rahbar A. Firearm Suicide Among Persons with Terminal Illness. J Pain Symptom Manage. 2021 Nov 11:S0885-3924(21)00607-2. doi: 10.1016/j.jpainsymman.2021.10.017. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34774987

Kolb WH, Bade MJ, Bradberry C. Implementation of clinical practice guidelines for low back pain: A case control cohort study of knowledge translation in a multi-site healthcare organization. J Eval Clin Pract. 2021 Nov 10. doi: 10.1111/jep.13633. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34761482

Graber J, Juarez-Colunga E, Thigpen C, Waugh D, Bade M, Stevens-Lapsley J, Kittelson A. Development of reference charts for monitoring quadriceps strength with handheld dynamometry after total knee arthroplasty. Disabil Rehabil. 2021 Nov 9:1-8. doi: 10.1080/09638288.2021.1995054. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34751608

Kovar A, Carmichael H, Jones TS, Hosokawa P, Goode CM, Overbey DM, Jones EL, Robinson TN. Early identification of patients at risk for delayed recovery of ambulation after elective abdominal surgery. Surg Endosc. 2021 Nov 9. doi: 10.1007/s00464-021-08829-9. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34755234

Bernstein R, Sanchez N, Clark ELM, Conte I, Gulley LD, Legget KT, Cornier MA, Melby C, Johnson SA, Lucas-Thompson R, Shomaker LB. Mindfulness-based intervention in adolescents at risk for excess weight gain: 1.5-year follow-up of pilot randomized controlled trial. Eat Behav. 2021 Dec;43:101580. doi: 10.1016/j.eatbeh.2021.101580. Epub 2021 Nov 6.

PMID: 34775283

October 2021

O'Loughlin K, Huffstetler AN, Shadowen H, Brooks EM, Hinesley J, Huebschmann AG, Glasgow RE, Bohannon A, Krist AH. Stakeholder input on a care planning tool to address unhealthy behaviors, mental health needs, and social risks: The value of different stakeholder perspectives. J Clin Transl Sci. 2021 Oct 7;5(1):e188. doi: 10.1017/cts.2021.864. PMCID: PMC8596059.

PMID: 34849263

Ingle MP, Check D, Slack DH, Cross SH, Ernecoff NC, Matlock DD, Kavalieratos D. Use of theoretical frameworks in the development and testing of palliative care interventions. J Pain Symptom Manage. 2021 Oct 28:S0885-3924(21)00601-1. doi: 10.1016/j.jpainsymman.2021.10.011. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34756957.

Guerin RJ, Harden SM, Rabin BA, Rohlman DS, Cunningham TR, TePoel MR, Parish M, Glasgow RE. Dissemination and Implementation Science Approaches for Occupational Safety and Health Research: Implications for Advancing Total Worker Health. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Oct 21;18(21):11050. doi: 10.3390/ijerph182111050.

PMID: 34769573.

Barnard LM, McCarthy M, Knoepke CE, Kaplan S, Engeln J, Betz ME. Colorado's first year of extreme risk protection orders. Inj Epidemiol. 2021 Oct 20;8(1):59. doi: 10.1186/s40621-021-00353-7. PMCID: PMC8527814.

PMID: 34670617.

Pickett KL, Suresh K, Campbell KR, Davis S, Juarez-Colunga. Random survival forests for dynamic predictions of a time-to-event outcome using a longitudinal biomarker. BMC Med Res Methodol. 2021 Oct 17;21(1):216. doi: 10.1186/s12874-021-01375-x. PMCID: PMC8520610.

PMID: 34657597.

LeDoux CV, Lindrooth RC, Stevens-Lapsley JE. The Impact of Total Joint Arthroplasty on Long-Term Physical Activity: A Secondary Analysis of the Health and Retirement Study. Phys Ther. 2021 Oct 4:pzab231. doi: 10.1093/ptj/pzab231. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34636910.

Glasgow RE, Gurfinkel D, Waxmonsky J, Rementer J, Ritchie ND, Dailey-Vail J, Hosokawa P, Dickinson LM, Kwan BM. Protocol refinement for a diabetes pragmatic trial using the PRECIS-2 framework. BMC Health Serv Res. 2021 Oct 2;21(1):1039. doi: 10.1186/s12913-021-07084-x.

PMID: 34598702

Babcock MC, DuBose LE, Witten TL, Stauffer BL, Hildreth KL, Schwartz RS, Kohrt WM, Moreau KL. Oxidative stress and inflammation are associated with age-related endothelial dysfunction in men with low testosterone. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2021 Oct 1:dgab715. doi: 10.1210/clinem/dgab715. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34597384

Pearson SM, Osbaugh NA, Linnebur SA, Fixen DR, Brungardt A, Marcus AM, Lum HD. Implementation of Pharmacist Reviews to Screen for Potentially Inappropriate Medications in Patients With Cognitive Impairment. Sr Care Pharm. 2021 Oct 1;36(10):508-522. doi: 10.4140/TCP.n.2021.508.

PMID: 34593093

Betz ME, Haasz M. Divergent and Unified: A Path Forward for Firearm Injury Prevention. J Am Coll Surg. 2021 Oct;233(4):576-577. doi: 10.1016/j.jamcollsurg.2021.06.024.

PMID: 34563330

Brock D, Fidell A, Thomas J, Juarez-Colunga, Benke TA, Demarest S. Cerebral Visual Impairment in CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Correlates With Developmental Achievement. J Child Neurol. 2021 Oct;36(11):974-980. doi: 10.1177/08830738211019284.

PMID: 34547934

September 2021

Polzer ER, Nearing KA, Knoepke CE, Matlock DD, Betz ME. Firearm access and dementia: A qualitative study of reported behavioral disturbances and responses. J Am Geriatr Soc. 2021 Sep 29. doi: 10.1111/jgs.17496. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34590304

Betz ME, Polzer E, Nearing K, Knoepke CE, Johnson RL, Meador L, Matlock DD. Feasibility and Acceptability of a Web-Based Caregiver Decision Aid (Safety in Dementia) for Firearm Access: Pilot Randomized Controlled Trial. JMIR Form Res. 2021 Sep 22;5(9):e30990. doi: 10.2196/30990.

PMID: 34550082

Stanislawski MA, Frank DN, Borengasser SJ, Ostendorf DM, Ir D, Jambal P, Bing K, Wayland L, Siebert JC, Bessesen DH, MacLean PS, Melanson EL, Catenacci VA. The Gut Microbiota during a Behavioral Weight Loss Intervention. Nutrients. 2021 Sep 18;13(9):3248. doi: 10.3390/nu13093248. PMCID: PMC8471894.

PMID: 34579125

Wallace BC, Jones J, Masoudi FA, Nowels CT, Varosy P, Thomson R, Elwyn G, Brega AG, Vermilye T, Knoepke CE, Sandhu A, Allen LA, Matlock DD. Development and piloting of four decision aids for implantable cardioverter-defibrillators in different media formats. Pacing Clin Electrophysiol. 2021 Sep 16. doi: 10.1111/pace.14365. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34528271

Singh S, Lum HD, Kutner J, Fischer S. The patient-driven payment model: A missed opportunity for patient-centered cancer care. J Am Geriatr Soc. 2021 Sep 14. doi: 10.1111/jgs.17458. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34523127

Tobin SY, Cornier MA, White MH, Hild AK, Simonsen SE, Melanson EL, Halliday TM. The Effects of Acute Exercise on Appetite and Energy Intake in Men and Women. Physiol Behav. 2021 Sep 10:113562. doi: 10.1016/j.physbeh.2021.113562. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34516956

Fort MP, Mundo W, Paniagua-Avila A, Cardona S, Figueroa JC, Hernández-Galdamez D, Mansilla K, Peralta-García A, Roche D, Palacios EA, Glasgow RE, Gulayin P, Irazola V, He J, Ramirez-Zea M. Hypertension in Guatemala's Public Primary Care System: A Needs Assessment Using the Health System Building Blocks Framework. BMC Health Serv Res. 2021 Sep 3;21(1):908. doi: 10.1186/s12913-021-06889-0. PMCID: PMC8414027.

PMID: 34479559

Jones CD, Thomas J, Ytell K, Roczen ML, Levy CR, Jordan SR, Lum HD, Gritz M. Is Health Information Exchange Participation Associated With Hospital Readmissions From Home Health Care? J Am Med Dir Assoc. 2021 Sep 1:S1525-8610(21)00738-6. doi: 10.1016/j.jamda.2021.08.012. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34480865

McIlvennan CK, Jones J, Makic M, Meek PM, Chaussee E, Thompson JS, Matlock DD, Allen LA. Stress and Coping Among Family Caregivers of Patients With a Destination Therapy Left Ventricular Assist Device: A Multicenter Mixed Methods Study. Circ Heart Fail. 2021 Sep 1:CIRCHEARTFAILURE120008243. doi: 10.1161/CIRCHEARTFAILURE.120.008243. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34465131

August 2021

Hickman SE, Lum HD. Preparation Matters: What We Can Learn From an Olympic Swimmer About the Value of Advance Care Planning Interventions. Ann Intern Med. 2021 Aug 31. doi: 10.7326/M21-3294. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34461030

Mañago MM, Swink LA, Hager ER, Gisbert R, Earhart GM, Christiansen CL, Schenkman M. The Impact of COVID-19 on Community-Based Exercise Classes for People with Parkinson Disease. Phys Ther. 2021 Aug 27:pzab203. doi: 10.1093/ptj/pzab203. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34473303

Nichols EL, Elwyn G, DiScipio A, Sidhu MS, O'Malley AJ, Matlock DD, Alam S, Ross CS, Coylewright M, Malenka DJ, Brown JR. Cardiology providers' recommendations for treatments and use of patient decision aids for multivessel coronary artery disease. BMC Cardiovasc Disord. 2021 Aug 27;21(1):410. doi: 10.1186/s12872-021-02223-y.

PMID: 34452596

Dahle JH, Ostendorf DM, Pan Z, MacLean PS, Bessesen DH, Heymsfield SB, Melanson EL, Catenacci VA. Weight and body composition changes affect resting energy expenditure predictive equations during a 12-month weight-loss intervention. Obesity (Silver Spring). 2021 Aug 25. doi: 10.1002/oby.23234. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34431624

Gillman AS, Helmuth T, Koljack CE, Hutchison KE, Kohrt WM, Bryan AD. The Effects of Exercise Duration and Intensity on Breast Cancer-Related DNA Methylation: A Randomized Controlled Trial. Cancers (Basel). 2021 Aug 17;13(16):4128. doi: 10.3390/cancers13164128. PMCID: PMC8394212.

PMID: 34439282

Maw AM, Ho PM, Morris MA, Glasgow RE, Huebschmann AG, Barnard JG, Metter R, Tierney DM, Mathews BK, Havranek EP, Kissler M, Fleshner M, Burian BK, Platz E, Soni NJ. Hospitalist Perceptions of Barriers to Lung Ultrasound Adoption in Diverse Hospital Environments. Diagnostics (Basel). 2021 Aug 11;11(8):1451. doi: 10.3390/diagnostics11081451. PMID: 34441385; PMCID: PMC8391960.

PMID: 34441385

Gavin KM, Sullivan TM, Maltzahn JK, Rahkola JT, Acosta AS, Kohrt WM, Majka SM, Klemm DJ. Hematopoietic stem cells produce intermediate lineage adipocyte progenitors that simultaneously express both myeloid and mesenchymal lineage markers in adipose tissue. Adipocyte. 2021 Dec;10(1):394-407. doi: 10.1080/21623945.2021.1957290.

PMID: 34404315

Kim C, Colborn KL, van Buuren S, Loar T, Stevens-Lapsley JE, Kittelson AJ. Neighbors-based prediction of physical function after total knee arthroplasty. Sci Rep. 2021 Aug 18;11(1):16719. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-94838-6. PMCID: PMC8373960.

PMID: 34408167.

Garbin AJ, Fisher BE. The Interplay Between Fear of Falling, Balance Performance, and Future Falls: Data From the National Health and Aging Trends Study. J Geriatr Phys Ther. 2021 Aug 9. doi: 10.1519/JPT.0000000000000324. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34380981

Smith AC, O'Dell DR, Albin SR, Berliner JC, Dungan D, Robinson E, Elliott JM, Carballido-Gamio J, Stevens-Lapsley J, Weber KA 2nd. Lateral corticospinal tract and dorsal column damage: predictive relationships with motor and sensory scores at discharge from acute rehabilitation after spinal cord injury. Arch Phys Med Rehabil. 2021 Aug 6:S0003-9993(21)01345-9. doi: 10.1016/j.apmr.2021.07.792. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34371017.

Huynh V, Colborn K, Smith S, Bonnell LN, Ahrendt G, Christian N, Kim S, Matlock DD, Lee C, Tevis SE. ASO Visual Abstract: Early Trajectories of Patient-Reported Outcomes in Breast Cancer Patients Undergoing Lumpectomy Versus Mastectomy. Ann Surg Oncol. 2021 Aug 15. doi: 10.1245/s10434-021-10590-1. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34392461

Hamilton BR, Staines KA, Kelley GA, Kelley KS, Kohrt WM, Pitsiladis Y, Guppy FM. The Effects of Exercise on Bone Mineral Density in Men: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomised Controlled Trials. Calcif Tissue Int. 2021 Aug 11. doi: 10.1007/s00223-021-00893-6. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34382100

Glasgow RE, Knoepke CE, Magid D, Grunwald GK, Glorioso TJ, Waughtal J, Marrs JC, Bull S, Ho PM. The NUDGE trial pragmatic trial to enhance cardiovascular medication adherence: study protocol for a randomized controlled trial. Trials. 2021 Aug 11;22(1):528. doi: 10.1186/s13063-021-05453-9.

PMID: 34380527

Kline PW, So N, Fields T, Juarez-Colunga E, Christiansen CL. Error-Manipulation Gait Training for Veterans with Non-Traumatic Lower Limb Amputation: A Randomized Controlled Trial Protocol. Phys Ther. 2021 Aug 9:pzab192. doi: 10.1093/ptj/pzab192. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34379777

Iwamoto SJ, Abushamat LA, Zaman A, Millard AJ, Cornier MA. Obesity Management in Cardiometabolic Disease: State of the Art. Curr Atheroscler Rep. 2021 Aug 4;23(10):59. doi: 10.1007/s11883-021-00953-0. PMID: 34345933.

PMID: 34345933

Bernacki GM, McDermott CL, Matlock DD, O'Hare AM, Brumback L, Bansal N, Kirkpatrick JN, Engelberg RA, Curtis JR. Advance Care Planning Documentation and Intensity of Care at the End of Life for Adults with Congestive Heart Failure, Chronic Kidney Disease, and Both Illnesses. J Pain Symptom Manage. 2021 Aug 4:S0885-3924(21)00483-8. doi: 10.1016/j.jpainsymman.2021.07.030. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34363954

Falvey J, Bade MJ, Forster JE, Stevens-Lapsley JE. Poor Recovery of Activities-of-Daily-Living Function Is Associated with Higher Rates of Postsurgical Hospitalization after Total Joint Arthroplasty. Phys Ther. 2021 Aug 2:pzab189. doi: 10.1093/ptj/pzab189. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34339513.

Eisman AB, Quanbeck A, Bounthavong M, Panattoni L, Glasgow RE. Implementation science issues in understanding, collecting, and using cost estimates: a multi-stakeholder perspective. Implement Sci. 2021 Aug 3;16(1):75. doi: 10.1186/s13012-021-01143-x. PMCID: PMC8330022.

PMID: 34344411

Rauzi, Michelle R.; Martin, Aimee St; Tran, Melissa K.; Christensen, Jesse C.; Monroe, Kelly M.; Doré, Peter M.; Stevens-Lapsley, Jennifer E.; Binder, Ellen F. Remote Exercise Intervention Fidelity For A Multi-site Randomized Controlled Trial In Women After Hip Fracture, Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise: August 2021 - Volume 53 - Issue 8S - p 485 doi: 10.1249/01.mss.0000764936.80871.c0

https://journals.lww.com/acsm-msse/Fulltext/2021/08001/Remote_Exercise_Intervention_Fidelity_For_A.1481.aspx

July 2021

Christensen JC, Quammen DL, Rigby JH, Christiansen CL, Stevens-Lapsley JE. Trunk movement compensation identified by inertial measurement units is associated with deficits in physical performance, muscle strength and functional capacity in people with hip osteoarthritis. Clin Biomech (Bristol, Avon). 2021 Jul 21;88:105436. doi: 10.1016/j.clinbiomech.2021.105436. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34364100

Mañago MM, Kline PW, Harris-Love MO, Christiansen CL. The Validity of the Single-Leg Heel Raise Test in People With Multiple Sclerosis: A Cross-Sectional Study. Front Neurol. 2021 Jul 21;12:650297. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.650297. PMCID: PMC8333614.

PMID: 34354656

Davis-Wilson HC, Thoma LM, Longobardi L, Franz JR, Blackburn JT, Hackney AC, Pietrosimone B. Quality of Life Associates With Moderate to Vigorous Physical Activity Following Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction. J Athl Train. 2021 Jul 30. doi: 10.4085/1062-6050-0670.20. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34329413

Martinez DJ, Hamamsy KC, Hines SE, Daddato AE, Pearson SM, Lum HD, Hardland J, Church SD, Tietz SE. Interprofessional student-led outreach to high-risk older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gerontol Geriatr Educ. 2021 Jul 24:1-9. doi: 10.1080/02701960.2021.1958326. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34308798

Knoepke CE, Chaussee EL, Matlock DD, Thompson JS, McIlvennan CK, Ambardekar AV, Schaffer EM, Khazanie P, Scherer L, Arnold RM, Allen LA. Changes over Time in Patient Stated Values and Treatment Preferences Regarding Aggressive Therapies: Insights from the DECIDE-LVAD Trial. Med Decis Making. 2021 Jul 23:272989X211028234. doi: 10.1177/0272989X211028234. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34296623

Sokol LL, Bega D, Yeh C, Kluger BM, Lum HD. Disparities in Palliative Care Utilization Among Hospitalized People With Huntington Disease: A National Cross-Sectional Study. Am J Hosp Palliat Care. 2021 Jul 22:10499091211034419. doi: 10.1177/10499091211034419. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34291654

Huynh V, Colborn K, Smith S, Bonnell LN, Ahrendt G, Christian N, Kim S, Matlock DD, Lee C, Tevis SE. Early Trajectories of Patient Reported Outcomes in Breast Cancer Patients Undergoing Lumpectomy Versus Mastectomy. Ann Surg Oncol. 2021 Jul 15. doi: 10.1245/s10434-021-10450-y. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34263375

Wherry SJ, Blatchford PJ, Swanson CM, Wellington T, Boxer RS, Kohrt WM. Maintaining Serum Ionized Calcium during Brisk Walking Attenuates the Increase in Bone Resorption in Older Adults. Bone. 2021 Jul 9:116108. doi: 10.1016/j.bone.2021.116108. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34252605

Streed CG Jr, Beach LB, Caceres BA, Dowshen NL, Moreau KL, Mukherjee M, Poteat T, Radix A, Reisner SL, Singh V; American Heart Association Council on Peripheral Vascular Disease; Council on Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology; Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing; Council on Cardiovascular Radiology and Intervention; Council on Hypertension; and Stroke Council. Assessing and Addressing Cardiovascular Health in People Who Are Transgender and Gender Diverse: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2021 Jul 8:CIR0000000000001003. doi: 10.1161/CIR.0000000000001003. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34235936

Holtrop JS, Scherer LD, Matlock DD, Glasgow RE, Green LA. The Importance of Mental Models in Implementation Science. Front Public Health. 2021 Jul 6;9:680316. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.680316. PMCID: PMC8290163.

PMID: 34295871

Standing H, Thomson RG, Flynn D, Hughes J, Joyce K, Lobban T, Lord S, Matlock DD, McComb JM, Paes P, Wilkinson C, Exley C. 'You can't start a car when there's no petrol left': a qualitative study of patient, family and clinician perspectives on implantable cardioverter defibrillator deactivation. BMJ Open. 2021 Jul 6;11(7):e048024. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2020-048024.

PMID: 34230020

Scherer LD, Matlock DD, Allen LA, Knoepke CE, McIlvennan CK, Fitzgerald MD, Kini V, Tate CE, Lum HD . Patient Roadmaps for Chronic Illness: Introducing a New Approach for Fostering Patient-Centered Care. MDM Policy & Practice. January 2021. doi:10.1177/23814683211019947

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/23814683211019947

Huynh V, Yang J, Bronsert M, Ludwigson A, Ahrendt G, Kim S, Matlock DD, Cohen J, Hampanda K, Tevis SE. ASO Visual Abstract: Choosing Between Mastectomy and Breast-Conserving Therapy-Is Patient Distress an Influencing Factor? Ann Surg Oncol. 2021 Jul 2. doi: 10.1245/s10434-021-10356-9. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34215952

McCarthy M, Mak S, Kaufmann CN, Lum HD, Fung CH. Care coordination needs for deprescribing benzodiazepines and benzodiazepine receptor agonists. Res Social Adm Pharm. 2021 Jul 1:S1551-7411(21)00244-8. doi: 10.1016/j.sapharm.2021.06.025. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34229951

June 2021

Depner CM, Rice JD, Tussey EJ, Eckel RH, Bergman BC, Higgins JA, Melanson EL, Kohrt WM, Wright K Jr, Swanson CM. Bone turnover marker responses to sleep restriction and weekend recovery sleep. Bone. 2021 Jun 30:116096. doi: 10.1016/j.bone.2021.116096. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34216838

Maw AM, Morris MA, Barnard JG, Wilson J, Glasgow RE, Huebschmann AG, Soni NJ, Fleshner M, Kaufman J, Ho PM. Multi-Level Stakeholder Perspectives on Determinants of Point of Care Ultrasound Implementation in a US Academic Medical Center. Diagnostics (Basel). 2021 Jun 28;11(7):1172. doi: 10.3390/diagnostics11071172.

PMID: 34203357

Cogswell D, Bisesi P, Markwald RR, Cruickshank-Quinn C, Quinn K, McHill A, Melanson EL, Reisdorph N, Wright KP Jr, Depner CM. Identification of a Preliminary Plasma Metabolome-based Biomarker for Circadian Phase in Humans. J Biol Rhythms. 2021 Jun 28:7487304211025402. doi: 10.1177/07487304211025402. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34182829

Mehta AB, Matlock D, Douglas IS. Association of Proximity to a Long-Term Acute Care Hospital With Hospital Tracheostomy Practices. Crit Care Med. 2021 Jun 24. doi: 10.1097/CCM.0000000000005146. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34166292

Huynh V, Yang J, Bronsert M, Ludwigson A, Ahrendt G, Kim S, Matlock DD, Cohen J, Hampanda K, Tevis SE. Choosing Between Mastectomy and Breast-Conserving Therapy: Is Patient Distress an Influencing Factor? Ann Surg Oncol. 2021 Jun 23. doi: 10.1245/s10434-021-10323-4. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34160707

Estabrooks PA, Gaglio B, Glasgow RE, Harden SM, Ory MG, Rabin BA, Smith ML. Editorial: Use of the RE-AIM Framework: Translating Research to Practice With Novel Applications and Emerging Directions. Front Public Health. 2021 Jun 11;9:691526. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.691526. PMCID: PMC8226070.

PMID: 34178933

Phimphasone-Brady P, Chiao J, Karamsetti L, Sieja A, Johnson R, Macke L, Lum H, Lee R, Farro S, Loeb D, Schifeling C, Huebschmann AG. Clinician and staff perspectives on potential disparities introduced by the rapid implementation of telehealth services during COVID-19: a mixed-methods analysis. Transl Behav Med. 2021 Jun 16:ibab060. doi: 10.1093/tbm/ibab060. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34132810

Graber J, Lockhart S, Matlock DD, Stevens-Lapsley J, Kittelson AJ. "This is not negotiable. You need to do this…": A directed content analysis of decision making in rehabilitation after knee arthroplasty. J Eval Clin Pract. 2021 Jun 14. doi: 10.1111/jep.13591. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34121294

Creasy SA, Hibbing PR, Cotton E, Lyden K, Ostendorf DM, Willis EA, Pan Z, Melanson EL, Catenacci VA. Temporal patterns of physical activity in successful weight loss maintainers. Int J Obes (Lond). 2021 Jun 14. doi: 10.1038/s41366-021-00877-4. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34127805

Depner CM, Melanson EL, Eckel RH, Higgins JA, Bergman BC, Perreault L, Knauer OA, Birks BR, Wright KP Jr. Effects of ad libitum food intake, insufficient sleep and weekend recovery sleep on energy balance. Sleep. 2021 Jun 1:zsab136. doi: 10.1093/sleep/zsab136. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34059916

Gelfman LP, Mather H, McKendrick K, Wong AY, Hutchinson MD, Lampert RJ, Lipman HI, Matlock D, Swetz KM, Pinney SP, Morrison RS, Goldstein NE. Non-Concordance between Patient and Clinician Estimates of Prognosis in Advanced Heart Failure. J Card Fail. 2021 Jun;27(6):700-705. doi: 10.1016/j.cardfail.2021.03.005.

PMID: 34088381

May 2021

Ostendorf DM, Blankenship JM, Grau L, Arbet J, Mitchell NS, Creasy SA, Caldwell AE, Melanson EL, Phelan S, Bessesen DH, Catenacci VA. Predictors of long-term weight loss trajectories during a behavioral weight loss intervention: An exploratory analysis. Obes Sci Pract. 2021 May 19;7(5):569-582. doi: 10.1002/osp4.530. PMCID: PMC8488452.

PMID: 34631135.

Holtrop JS, Estabrooks PA, Gaglio B, Harden SM, Kessler RS, King DK, Kwan BM, Ory MG, Rabin BA, Shelton RC, Glasgow RE. Understanding and applying the RE-AIM framework: Clarifications and resources. J Clin Transl Sci. 2021 May 14;5(1):e126. doi: 10.1017/cts.2021.789. PMCID: PMC8327549.

PMID: 34367671

Wallace B, Matlock D, Scherer A, Fagerlin A, Scherer LD. Life Support Preferences in the Context of COVID-19: Results from a National US Survey. Med Decis Making. 2021 May 29:272989X211016313. doi: 10.1177/0272989X211016313. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34053355

Mijakovac A, Jurić J, Kohrt WM, Krištić J, Kifer D, Gavin KM, Miškec K, Frkatović A, Vučković F, Pezer M, Vojta A, Nigrović PA, Zoldoš V, Lauc G. Effects of Estradiol on Immunoglobulin G Glycosylation: Mapping of the Downstream Signaling Mechanism. Front Immunol. 2021 May 25;12:680227. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.680227. PMCID: PMC8186398.

PMID: 34113353

Blankenship JM, Rosenberg RC, Rynders CA, Melanson EL, Catenacci VA, Creasy SA. Examining the Role of Exercise Timing in Weight Management: A Review. Int J Sports Med. 2021 May 25. doi: 10.1055/a-1485-1293. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34034354

Hickman SE, Steinberg K, Carney J, Lum HD. POLST Is More Than a Code Status Order Form: Suggestions for Appropriate POLST Use in Long-term Care. J Am Med Dir Assoc. 2021 May 21:S1525-8610(21)00418-7. doi: 10.1016/j.jamda.2021.04.020. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 34029523

Campbell KR, Martins R, Davis S, Juarez-Colunga. Dynamic prediction based on variability of a longitudinal biomarker. BMC Med Res Methodol. 2021 May 15;21(1):104. doi: 10.1186/s12874-021-01294-x.

PMID: 33992081

Luehrs RE, Moreau KL, Pierce GL, Wamboldt F, Aloia M, Weinberger HD, Make B, Bowler RP, Crapo JD, Meschede K, Kozora E, Moser DJ, Hoth KF. Cognitive Performance is Lower Among Individuals with Overlap Syndrome than with COPD or Obstructive Sleep Apnea Alone: Role of Carotid Artery Stiffness. J Appl Physiol (1985). 2021 May 13. doi: 10.1152/japplphysiol.00477.2020. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33982592

Trenaman L, Jansen J, Blumenthal-Barby J, Körner M, Lally J, Matlock D, Perestelo-Perez L, Ropka M, Stirling C, Valentine K, Vo H, Wills CE, Thomson R, Sepucha K. Are We Improving? Update and Critical Appraisal of the Reporting of Decision Process and Quality Measures in Trials Evaluating Patient Decision Aids. Med Decis Making. 2021 May 8:272989X211011120. doi: 10.1177/0272989X211011120. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33966534

Siry BJ, Knoepke CE, Ernestus SM, Matlock D, Betz ME. Lethal Means Counseling for Suicidal Adults in the Emergency Department: A Qualitative Study. West J Emerg Med. 2021 May 7;22(3):471-477. doi: 10.5811/westjem.2021.8.49485.

PMID: 34125016

Siry BJ, Polzer E, Omeragic F, Knoepke CE, Matlock D, Betz ME. Lethal means counseling for suicide prevention: Views of emergency department clinicians. Gen Hosp Psychiatry. 2021 May 6;71:95-101. doi: 10.1016/j.genhosppsych.2021.04.011. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33971519

Executive Committee, Benjamin IJ, Valentine CM, Oetgen WJ, Sheehan KA; Task Force 1, Brindis RG, Roach WH Jr, Harrington RA, Levine GN, Redberg RF, Broccolo BM, Hernandez AF; Task Force 2, Douglas PS, Piña IL, Benjamin EJ, Coylewright MJ, Saucedo JF, Ferdinand KC, Hayes SN, Poppas A; Task Force 3, Furie KL, Mehta LS, Erwin JP 3rd, Mieres JH, Murphy DJ Jr, Weissman G, West CP; Task Force 4, Lawrence WE Jr, Masoudi FA, Jones CP, Matlock D, Miller JE, Spertus JA, Todman L; Task Force 5, Biga C, Chazal RA, Creager MA, Fry ET, Mack MJ, Yancy CW, Anderson RE. 2020 American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology Consensus Conference on Professionalism and Ethics: A Consensus Conference Report. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2021 May 5:S0735-1097(21)01185-2. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2021.04.004. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33994057

Vemulakonda VM, Sevick C, Juarez-Colunga, Chiang G, Janzen N, Saville A, Adams P, Beltran G, King J, Ewing E, Kempe A. Treatment of infants with ureteropelvic junction obstruction: findings from the PURSUIT network. Int Urol Nephrol. 2021 May 4. doi: 10.1007/s11255-021-02866-y. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33948809

Betz ME, Omeragic F, Meador L, DiGuiseppi CG, Fowler NR, Han SD, Hill L, Johnson RL, Knoepke CE, Matlock D, Moran R; AUTO Research Team. The Advancing Understanding of Transportation Options (AUTO) study: design and methods of a multi-center study of decision aid for older drivers. Inj Epidemiol. 2021 May 3;8(1):23. doi: 10.1186/s40621-021-00310-4.

PMID: 33934709

Yoanna M Ivanova, MSc, Tracy Swibas, MS, François Haman, PhD, Kerry L Hildreth, MD, Yubin Miao, PhD, Wendy M Kohrt, PhD, Andre Carpentier, MD, FRCP, Edward L Melanson, PhD, Denis P Blondin, PhD, Sex Disparities in Thermoregulatory and Metabolic Responses to Mild Cold Exposure Largely Explained by Differences in Body Mass and Body Surface Area, Journal of the Endocrine Society, Volume 5, Issue Supplement_1, April-May 2021, Page A326, https://doi.org/10.1210/jendso/bvab048.665

https://academic.oup.com/jes/article/5/Supplement_1/A326/6240764

Dana Fatal Yabroudi, BA, Katherine Kuhn, MS, Angela J Fought, MS, Andrew P Bradford, BSC, PhD, Irene Elizabeth Schauer, PhD, MD, Wendy M Kohrt, PhD, Nanette F Santoro, MD, Shannon M Pretzel, BA, Effect of One Month Exposure to Components of Reprometabolic Syndrome on Physical Activity & Body Composition in Lean Women, Journal of the Endocrine Society, Volume 5, Issue Supplement_1, April-May 2021, Pages A731–A732

https://academic.oup.com/jes/article/5/Supplement_1/A731/6241773

Anna Valentine, MD, Shanlee Marie Davis, MD, MS, Amanda Dempsey, MD, PhD, MPH/MSPH, Anna Furniss, MS, Elizabeth Juarez-Colunga, PhD, Laura Pyle, PhD, Daniel Reirden, MD, Natalie Nokoff, MD, MS, Multicenter Analysis of Cardiometabolic-Related Diagnosesin Transgender Adolescents, Journal of the Endocrine Society, Volume 5, Issue Supplement_1, April-May 2021, Pages A799–A800

https://doi.org/10.1210/jendso/bvab048.1626

Tyler A, Glasgow RE. Implementing Improvements: Opportunities to Integrate Quality Improvement and Implementation Science. Hosp Pediatr. 2021 May;11(5):536-545. doi: 10.1542/hpeds.2020-002246. PMCID: PMC8074111.

PMID: 33910971

April 2021

Wherry SJ, Wolfe P, Schwartz RS, Kohrt WM, Jankowski CM. Ibuprofen taken before exercise blunts the IL-6 response in older adults but does not alter bone alkaline phosphatase or c-telopeptide. Eur J Appl Physiol. 2021 Apr 19. doi: 10.1007/s00421-021-04691-8. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33876259

Pham M, Daddato AE, Lum HD. Assessment of Internal Medicine Resident Perspectives on Medical Aid-in-Dying in Future Practice. J Palliat Med. 2021 May;24(5):654-655. doi: 10.1089/jpm.2020.0757. PMCID: PMC8064957.

PMID: 33945311

Nokoff NJ, Scarbro SL, Moreau KL, Zeitler P, Nadeau KJ, Reirden D, Juarez-Colunga, Kelsey MM. Body Composition and Markers of Cardiometabolic Health in Transgender Youth on Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone Agonists. Transgend Health. 2021 Apr 16;6(2):111-119. doi: 10.1089/trgh.2020.0029. PMCID: PMC8080916.

PMID: 33937527

Kline PW, Christiansen CL, Hager ER, Alvarez E, Mañago MM. Movement compensations during a step ascent task are associated with stair climbing performance in people with multiple sclerosis. Gait Posture. 2021 Apr 15;87:27-32. doi: 10.1016/j.gaitpost.2021.04.022. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33878510

Ingle MP, Lammons W, Guigli R, Kini V, Matlock D, Brereton E, Scherer LD. Patient Perspectives on the Benefits and Risks of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions: A Qualitative Study. Patient Prefer Adherence. 2021 Apr 12;15:721-728. doi: 10.2147/PPA.S302146. PMCID: PMC8055246.

PMID: 33883883

Wherry SJ, Miller RM, Jeong SH, Beavers KM. The Ability of Exercise to Mitigate Caloric Restriction-Induced Bone Loss in Older Adults: A Structured Review of RCTs and Narrative Review of Exercise-Induced Changes in Bone Biomarkers. Nutrients. 2021 Apr 10;13(4):1250. doi: 10.3390/nu13041250. PMCID: PMC8070587.

PMID: 33920153

Stutzbach JA, Gustavson AM, Derlein DL, Forster JE, Boxer RS, Stevens-Lapsley JE. Older adults in skilled nursing facilities demonstrate low physical activity during and after discharge. Disabil Rehabil. 2021 Apr 9:1-6. doi: 10.1080/09638288.2021.1892838. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33836134

Halliday TM, White MH, Hild AK, Conroy MB, Melanson EL, Cornier MA. Appetite and Energy Intake Regulation in Response to Acute Exercise. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2021 Apr 7. doi: 10.1249/MSS.0000000000002678. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33831896

Anderson CB, Wurdeman SR, Miller MJ, Christiansen CL, Kittelson AJ. Development of a physical mobility prediction model to guide prosthetic rehabilitation. J Dev Behav Pediatr. 2021 Apr 5. doi: 10.1097/PXR.0000000000000001. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33840752

Siebert JC, Stanislawski MA, Zaman A, Ostendorf DM, Konigsberg IR, Jambal P, Ir D, Bing K, Wayland L, Scorsone JJ, Lozupone CA, Görg C, Frank DN, Bessesen D, MacLean PS, Melanson EL, Catenacci VA, Borengasser SJ. Multiomic Predictors of Short-Term Weight Loss and Clinical Outcomes During a Behavioral-Based Weight Loss Intervention. Obesity (Silver Spring). 2021 Apr 3. doi: 10.1002/oby.23127. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33811477

Jensen KM, Campagna EJ, Juarez-Colunga, Runyan DK, Prochazka AV. Predictors of Receipt of Clinical Preventive Services in Adolescents and Adults with Down Syndrome Accessing Medicaid. Disabil Health J. 2021 Apr;14(2):101016. doi: 10.1016/j.dhjo.2020.101016. Epub 2020 Nov 6.

PMID: 33229308

Polzer E, Nearing K, Knoepke CE, Matlock D, McCourt A, Betz ME. "Firearm access in dementia: legal and logistic challenges for caregivers". Int Rev Psychiatry. 2021 Apr 1:1-9. doi: 10.1080/09540261.2021.1887098. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33792478

March 2021

Nelson JA, Demarest S, Thomas J, Juarez-Colunga, Knupp KG. Evolution of Infantile Spasms to Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome: What Is There to Know? J Child Neurol. 2021 Mar 25:8830738211000514. doi: 10.1177/08830738211000514. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33764203

Kittelson AJ, Loyd BJ, Graber J, Himawan MA, Waugh D, Davenport J, Hoogeboom TJ, Stevens-Lapsley J. Examination of exclusion criteria in total knee arthroplasty rehabilitation trials: influence on the application of evidence in day-to-day practice. J Eval Clin Pract. 2021 Mar 24. doi: 10.1111/jep.13564. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33763961

Gustavson AM, Falvey JR, LeDoux CV, Stevens-Lapsley JE. Stakeholder and Data-Driven Fall Screen in a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly: Quality Improvement Initiative. J Geriatr Phys Ther. 2021 Mar 23. doi: 10.1519/JPT.0000000000000307. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33782362

Trinkley KE, Kroehl ME, Kahn MG, Allen LA, Bennett TD, Hale G, Haugen H, Heckman S, Kao DP, Kim J, Matlock D, Malone DC, Page Nd RL, Stine J, Suresh K, Wells L, Lin CT. Applying Clinical Decision Support Design Best Practices With the Practical Robust Implementation and Sustainability Model Versus Reliance on Commercially Available Clinical Decision Support Tools: Randomized Controlled Trial. JMIR Med Inform. 2021 Mar 22;9(3):e24359. doi: 10.2196/24359.

PMID: 33749610

Fraiche AM, Matlock D, Gabriel W, Rapley FA, Kramer DB. Patient and Provider Perspectives on Remote Monitoring of Pacemakers and Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators. Am J Cardiol. 2021 Mar 20:S0002-9149(21)00266-6. doi: 10.1016/j.amjcard.2021.03.023. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33757780

Dahle JH, Ostendorf DM, Zaman A, Pan Z, Melanson EL, Catenacci VA. Underreporting of energy intake in weight loss maintainers. Am J Clin Nutr. 2021 Mar 19:nqab012. doi: 10.1093/ajcn/nqab012. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33742193

Binder EF, Christensen JC, Stevens-Lapsley J, Bartley J, Berry SD, Dobs AS, Fortinsky RH, Hildreth KL, Kiel DP, Kuchel GA, Marcus RL, McDonough CM, Orwig D, Sinacore DR, Schwartz RS, Volpe E, Magaziner J, Schechtman KB. A multi-center trial of exercise and testosterone therapy in women after hip fracture: Design, methods and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Contemp Clin Trials. 2021 Mar 11:106356. doi: 10.1016/j.cct.2021.106356. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33716173

Baker TB, Berg KM, Adsit RT, Skora AD, Swedlund MP, Zehner ME, McCarthy DE, Glasgow RE, Fiore MC. Closed-Loop Electronic Referral From Primary Care Clinics to a State Tobacco Cessation Quitline: Effects Using Real-World Implementation Training. Am J Prev Med. 2021 Mar;60(3 Suppl 2):S113-S122. doi: 10.1016/j.amepre.2019.12.026.

PMID: 33663698

Fendler TJ, Allen LA, Matlock D. Did You Forget to Assess Cognition in Your Patient With Heart Failure, and Does It Matter? J Card Fail. 2021 Mar;27(3):295-296. doi: 10.1016/j.cardfail.2021.01.005.

PMID: 33632392

Scherer LD, McPhetres J, Pennycook G, Kempe A, Allen LA, Knoepke CE, Tate CE, Matlock D. Who is susceptible to online health misinformation? A test of four psychosocial hypotheses. Health Psychol. 2021 Mar 1. doi: 10.1037/hea0000978. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33646806

February 2021

Knoepke CE, Allen LA, Sepucha K, Masoudi FA, Kutner J, Varosy P, Magid D, Matlock D. Development of a measure of decision quality for implantable defibrillators. Pacing Clin Electrophysiol. 2021 Feb 8. doi: 10.1111/pace.14189. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33555044

Thompson JS, Fitzgerald MD, Allen LA, McIlvennan CK, Glasgow RE, Wynia M, Morris MA, Beilenson J, Gherst C, Matlock D. Shared Decision-Making for Left Ventricular Assist Devices: Rationale and Design of a Nationwide Dissemination and Implementation Project. Circ Cardiovasc Qual Outcomes. 2021 Feb 3:CIRCOUTCOMES120007256. doi: 10.1161/CIRCOUTCOMES.120.007256. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33530698

Kempe A, Lindley MC, O'Leary ST, Crane LA, Cataldi JR, Brtnikova M, Beaty BL, Matlock D, Gorman C, Hurley LP. Shared Clinical Decision-Making Recommendations for Adult Immunization: What Do Physicians Think? J Gen Intern Med. 2021 Feb 2. doi: 10.1007/s11606-020-06456-z. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33528783

Lane T, Brereton E, Nowels C, McKeehan J, Moss M, Matlock D. Surrogate Informed Consent: A Qualitative Analysis of Surrogate Decision Makers' Perspectives. Ann Am Thorac Soc. 2021 Feb 2. doi: 10.1513/AnnalsATS.202007-851OC. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33529538

January 2021

Park YM, Jankowski CM, Swanson CM, Hildreth KL, Kohrt WM, Moreau KL. Bone Mineral Density in Different Menopause Stages is Associated with Follicle Stimulating Hormone Levels in Healthy Women. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Jan 29;18(3):1200. doi: 10.3390/ijerph18031200.

PMID: 33572819

Gustavson AM, LeDoux CV, Stutzbach JA, Miller MJ, Seidler KJ, Stevens-Lapsley JE. Mixed-Methods Approach to Understanding Determinants of Practice Change in Skilled Nursing Facility Rehabilitation: Adapting to and Sustaining Value With Postacute Reform. J Geriatr Phys Ther. 2021 Jan 27. doi: 10.1519/JPT.0000000000000288. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33534337.

Jia Z, Stokes SC, Pan SY, Leiter RE, Lum HD, Pan CX. Heart to Heart Cards: A Novel, Culturally Tailored, Community-Based Advance Care Planning Tool for Chinese Americans. Am J Hosp Palliat Care. 2021 Jan 27:1049909121989986. doi: 10.1177/1049909121989986. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33499666

Duc M Ha, MD, MAS, Allan V Prochazka, MD, MSc, David B Bekelman, MD, MPH, Jennifer E Stevens-Lapsley, PT, PhD, Edward D Chan, MD, Robert L Keith, MD, Association of Leisure-Time Physical Activity With Health-Related Quality of Life Among US Lung Cancer Survivors, JNCI Cancer Spectrum, Volume 5, Issue 1, February 2021, pkaa118,

https://doi.org/10.1093/jncics/pkaa118.

Simon SL, Higgins J, Melanson E, Wright KP Jr, Nadeau KJ. A Model of Adolescent Sleep Health and Risk for Type 2 Diabetes. Curr Diab Rep. 2021 Jan 15;21(2):4. doi: 10.1007/s11892-020-01373-1. PMCID: PMC7810106.

PMID: 33449241

Pressman PS, Matlock D, Ducharme S. Distinguishing Behavioral Variant Frontotemporal Dementia From Primary Psychiatric Disorders: A Review of Recently Published Consensus Recommendations From the Neuropsychiatric International Consortium for Frontotemporal Dementia. J Neuropsychiatry Clin Neurosci. 2021 Jan 14:appineuropsych20090238. doi: 10.1176/appi.neuropsych.20090238. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33441015

Tate CE, Venechuk G, Pierce K, Khazanie P, Ingle MP, Morris MA, Allen LA, Matlock D. Development of a Decision Aid for Patients and Families Considering Hospice. J Palliat Med. 2021 Jan 13. doi: 10.1089/jpm.2020.0250. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33439075

Miller MJ, Mealer ML, Cook PF, Kittleson AJ, Christiansen CL. Psychometric Assessment of the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale for People With Lower-Limb Amputation. Phys Ther. 2021 Jan 9:pzab002. doi: 10.1093/ptj/pzab002. Epub ahead of print.

PMID: 33421074

Jensen KM, Campagna EJ, Juarez-Colunga, Prochazka AV, Runyan DK. Low Rates of Preventive Healthcare Service Utilization Among Adolescents and Adults With Down Syndrome. Am J Prev Med. 2021 Jan;60(1):1-12. doi: 10.1016/j.amepre.2020.06.009. Epub 2020 Nov 12. PMCID: PMC7750281.

PMID: 33191063

Sailer C, Edelmann H, Buchanan C, Giro P, Babcock M, Swanson C, Spotts M, Schulte M, Pratt-Cordova A, Coe G, Beindorff M, Page RL 2nd, Ambardekar AV, Pal JD, Kohrt W, Wolfel E, Lawley JS, Tarumi T, Cornwell WK 3rd. Impairments in Blood Pressure Regulation and Cardiac Baroreceptor Sensitivity Among Patients With Heart Failure Supported With Continuous-Flow Left Ventricular Assist Devices. Circ Heart Fail. 2021 Jan;14(1):e007448. doi: 10.1161/CIRCHEARTFAILURE.120.007448. Epub 2021 Jan 19. PMCID: PMC7818348.

PMID: 33464953